View Of The Phoenix Trees – An Excerpt From Chapter 1 (Last 11 Pages)

This is an excerpt from a 98-page autobiographical graphic novel with fantasy elements. It’s a true story based on my grandparents’ life and their eternal connection forged in love, chronicling their arduous quest to keep their family safe through war and persecution, with an exodus from Vietnam to settle in the UK.

Lao-Tzu and Linh fall in love, but he’s got an assortment of bad habits that are holding him back from becoming the family man he could be. Only Linh can make him see his potential.