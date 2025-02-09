ADVERTISEMENT

Forget basic candy hearts – we've rounded up 26 Valentine's finds that'll have your kids bouncing off the walls with excitement (more than usual, anyway). From craft kits that transform kitchen tables into creativity stations to sticker books that keep tiny hands busy for more than 30 seconds, each pick delivers that perfect mix of fun and function. Watch your kid become the classroom hero rolling up with heart-shaped sunglasses and finger skateboards to share, because nothing says "cool kid energy" quite like having the best Valentine's swag in second grade.

Valentine's Day hits different when you're young enough to believe in magic and old enough to appreciate a good slime kit. We've curated gifts that spark joy without sparking budget concerns – think variety packs of candy that won't make the dentist cry, fidget toys that might actually make it home from school, and starter makeup sets that won't turn your bathroom into a crime scene. Each item brings that perfect balance of excitement and affordability, proving you can absolutely nail the parent game without breaking into the college fund.