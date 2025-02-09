Spoil Your Little Valentines With These 26 Adorable Finds
Forget basic candy hearts – we've rounded up 26 Valentine's finds that'll have your kids bouncing off the walls with excitement (more than usual, anyway). From craft kits that transform kitchen tables into creativity stations to sticker books that keep tiny hands busy for more than 30 seconds, each pick delivers that perfect mix of fun and function. Watch your kid become the classroom hero rolling up with heart-shaped sunglasses and finger skateboards to share, because nothing says "cool kid energy" quite like having the best Valentine's swag in second grade.
Valentine's Day hits different when you're young enough to believe in magic and old enough to appreciate a good slime kit. We've curated gifts that spark joy without sparking budget concerns – think variety packs of candy that won't make the dentist cry, fidget toys that might actually make it home from school, and starter makeup sets that won't turn your bathroom into a crime scene. Each item brings that perfect balance of excitement and affordability, proving you can absolutely nail the parent game without breaking into the college fund.
A LEGO Valentine’s Brown Bear Kit For Your Mini LEGO Enthusiast, Making Gift-Giving As Playful As Assembling The Pieces— Love, In Brick Form
Review: "This Lego set is simply adorable. It's easy to assemble and makes a great affordable gift for any Lego fan. I think this set would be a great add on to any gift." — Melinda D Austin
Let Your Mini Artist's Creativity Shine With Decorate Your Own Bottle Kit ! This Fun Kit Lets Them Unleash Their Inner Designer And Transform A Plain Bottle Into A One-Of-A-Kind Masterpiece. Who Knows What Amazing Creations They'll Come Up With?
Review: "I have purchased this water 💦 bottle before and I will do it again. This is a great product and comes with enough jewels to decorate at least two bottles! My daughter and I have always enjoyed doing crafts. I would definitely recommend this for kids who like to personalize their belongings!" - Gina14
Light Up Their World With A Customizable Neon Sign — A Fun, Durable Keepsake Glowing With Their Name Or Favorite Quote. A Bright Idea For Kiddo's Room Decor!
Review: "My custom made sign arrived sooner than stated in perfect condition. It was created exactly as I requested, appears to be very high quality, and works as stated. It has three light levels, low, medium, and high and high is very powerful. Much brighter than I expected, better quality than I expected, and looks better than expected. We are very satisfied with this sign. I purchased it as a gift for our daughter. A beautiful work of art. Thank you." — Michael Appel
An Adorable, Classic Tamagotchi Original That'll Teach Your Kiddo About Responsibility (And Nostalgia), Plus It's Decked Out In Hearts, Perfect For Valentine’s Day Love!
Review: "My kiddo loved it. She wanted after I told her how virtual pets were all the rage when I was in high school back in the 90’s. This did not disappoint in terms of authenticity and fun for my daughter and inducing a stroll down memory lane for Dad." — Jeremy
'The Invisible String' - A Heartwarming Picture Book That's Your Ultimate Tool For Dealing With Separation Anxiety Or Loss, Because Love Is One String That Always Keeps Us Connected
Review: "This is for my 4 year old granddaughter who just lost her grandfather. She hears he is in heaven but I want to share with her we are never parted from those we love. This book embodies this sentiment. It is a starting point so she can share her feelings and we can work through them. She knows grandpa is in heaven but she is 4 she does not know about heaven where it is what it is. But love the invisible string I hope she will always know they are a part of one another that is why I purchased this book. It is beautifully illustrated and I did watch the video of the reading of the book prior to purchase. My heart said this is the book for her!" — Amazon Customer
Cuddle Up With Caparinne The Squishmallow Bigfoot! With Its Irresistible Squishiness, It's The Cuddliest Valentine’s Plush That Kids Will Love To Squeeze & Sleep With
Review: "She’s here and she’s perfect! Great quality, authentic, just perfect. If you’re like me and are obsessed with the big-foot squishmallows, GET HER NOW." — Hannah B.
Popping Valentine Cards For Kids, Because Why Should Love Notes Be Boring? Have Them Express Affection With A Stress-Relieving Toy And Puns!
Review: "They are very cute, my daughter can’t wait to pass them out on Valentine’s Day." — Tiffany Franks
30 Transparent Slime Hearts Set, A Stress-Relieving Valentine’s Day Gift For Kids - Guaranteed To Create Joy And, Surprisingly, Enhance Reflexes!
Review: "So perfect and cute! The little confetti’s inside are so neat, and the slime is good quality. Kids loved these! Great gift, so fun!" — Hox Family
Spread The Love And The Laughs At School With 32 Pack Heart Shaped Glasses ! Your Mini Valentine Can Share These Adorable Specs With Their Friends And Classmates, Making Everyone's Day A Little Brighter And More Heart-Tastic!
Review: "I got these for my daughter's school valentines day exchange. They were a hit! All the kids loved them and she enjoyed giving them out. The packaging it comes with is cute and simple to assemble." - Monica M.
Kid-approved awesomeness continues with picks that understand what makes young hearts skip a beat. These next finds blend fun with function, creating moments of joy that extend way beyond February 14th. From creative activities to shareable treasures, each item ahead promises to make your little Valentine feel extra special while earning you serious parent points.
Unleash Their Breakfast Creativity With Dash Mini Waffle Maker, For Diversified Kid-Friendly Meals Beyond Waffles, And Easy Clean-Up Post-Meal Masterpiece!
Review: "I can't express enough how much I love this waffle maker! Despite its heart shape, I use it year-round. The easy cleanup is a game-changer, and it stores neatly. Plus, it cooks waffles quickly, making breakfast a breeze. It's not just perfect for Valentine's Day – it's become a kitchen essential for me." — Heather T.
Get The Sweetest Way To Say 'I Love You' This Valentine's Day With Brach's Conversation Hearts - Ready To Spread Bite-Sized Love, One Flavor At A Time!
Review: "These candies are delicious. My family and I enjoy the variety of flavors. They are fairly soft to chew. We usually order them every year around Valentine's Day. I like that they can be ordered throughout the year if we get a craving for these little conversation heart candies." — MDV
Share Love And Moods With The Viral Reversible Octopus Plushie, The Cutest Cuddly Communication Tool Your Child Definitely Needs This Valentine's Day!
Review: "This product is soooo soft!!!!!! This is perfect for kids of any age. It’s good to fidget with or to help teach kids to express feelings!!!! Totally recommend 👍" — JtotheJ
Spread The Love (And The Blocks!) At School With 24 Pack Of Minecraft Valentine's Cards ! Your Mini Minecrafter Can Share These Awesome Cards With Their Friends And Classmates, Making Everyone's Day A Little Brighter And More Pixelated
Review: "I bought these Valentine’s Day cards for my sons classroom party he instantly loved them definitely worth the money 😍❤️" - Mariah
Who Says You Have To Be A Grown-Up To Get Glam? This Unicorn Purse And Makeup Kit Is The Perfect Combo For Little Princesses-In-Training, Featuring A Magical Unicorn Purse And A Makeup Kit That's All About Experimenting With Colors And Having Fun!
Review: "This little set is adorable, it's made very nicely it's not cheap plastic and each product is sealed for safety. It has real makeup that is made for their skin so no worries. It's safe and fun. It has everything a Princess would need. Look at the smile on her face that itself says it's an Awesome gift set." - Penelope McDowell
Unleash Your Little Artist's Creativity With Foil Fun Crafting Sticker Book ! It's A Treasure Trove Of Shiny Stickers, Colorful Designs, And Endless Possibilities For Making Their Mark (Literally)
Review: "The Foil Fun kit for kids is a fantastic creative activity that kept my children entertained for hours. The shiny, colorful foil sheets are easy to use, and the process of applying them to the included designs is simple yet engaging. My kids loved watching their artwork come to life with vibrant, reflective colors. The kit provides a great mix of designs, allowing for plenty of variety. It's a fun way for kids to express their creativity without making a mess. However, younger children may need a bit of help with the more detailed parts. Overall, a wonderful and enjoyable craft!" - Carolina Guzmán
Get Ready For A Crafting Adventure That's Off The Chain... Or Should We Say, On The Fabric! Poke-In Art Kit Is A Fun And Interactive Way For Your Little Ones To Create Their Own Masterpieces By Poking Colorful Fabric Pieces Into A Cool Design. Easy, Peasy, And Totally Adorable!
Review: "This craft toy is so easy to do and it looks adorable when you are done. She just needs to push the little squares of fabric into the holes. My daughter loved to make cute beautiful flowers. She had a great time with it! It came with so many different colors and the pieces of fabric are super shiny." - Alice Housewright
Add A Pop Of Color And Creativity To Any Window With Window Art Suncatcher Kit ! Your Little Artist Can Design And Stick On Their Own Suncatcher, Watching As The Light Shines Through And Makes Their Masterpiece Sparkle
Review: "This was a great craft for my kids. They enjoyed the process and the final product. It's like doing diamond-art projects, but on a kid-friendly level. Each project could be completely fairly quickly (30 minutes or less). The gems were sticky and adhered well. They turned out very cute and were beautiful as suncatchers. Extra gems were included, so my kids created a few designs of their own in addition to the 3 pre-designed ones that were included." - Cuisinequeen
Unleash The Hidden Artist Within Your Mini-Me With Scratch Paper Art Set ! This Awesome Set Lets Them Scratch, Scrape, And Reveal Their Own Masterpieces, And The Best Part? No Mess, No Fuss - Just Creativity And Fun!
Review: "Everything about it is good! Anything that scratches can draw and it makes it rainbow color. Even my nails can draw. The size is perfect. If it was bigger it would be way too big. It comes with 2 books. I love it!" - Amazon Customer - Jenna R
The celebration of young love escalates with gifts that speak directly to kid culture. Our following selections prove that making children's hearts happy doesn't require elaborate spending – just thoughtful choices that align with their interests and energy levels. Because sometimes the best way to say "I love you" is through items that make them the star of show-and-tell.
Delight Your Kiddos With Zuru's 5 Surprise Mini Brands Series 2 - An Unboxing Thrill Packed With 130+ Miniatures Of Their Favorite Brands And Rare Goodies!
Review: "My 8 year old daughter has loved collecting Mini Brands and was really excited for Series 2! She noted how one of the packages looked so real that they even had a word search on it. The detail is awesome and they are so fun to collect! She really wants to get some rare ones so hopefully we’ll find them soon!" — Heidi M.
Gift Your Kiddos These Super Fun, Absolutely Squishable Crayola Globbles Fidget Toys, Perfect For Any Stress-Busting Break Or Everyday Playtime - No Sticky Mess Included!
Review: "Best money I’ve spent in a long time. Endless fun for all ages. Heck I even play with them and I’m 33 😂. My 7 year old loves them. When the sticky goes away you just wash them off and it comes back just as sticky as they were when you opened the package." — Krissy
Laugh, Hide, And Seek With Silly Poopy's 'What Do You Meme?' Game, The Perfectly Hilarious Gift To Show Your Littles A Bit Of Extra Love This Valentine's Day!
Review: "Our two and four year-old granddaughters really have fun playing this game! Lots and lots of giggles, especially because of the 💩 theme and related noises it makes when hiding and the silly song it plays when found in it’s hiding place. Plus, the kids love hide and seek, so it was something they already knew how to play!" — JKM0480
Spice Up Their Game Night With The Minecraft UNO Card Game, Bringing Their Favorite Game To Life And Ensuring They'll Shout For Joy Each Time They Yell, 'UNO!'
Review: "My boys love Minecraft so they saved up to buy this set. They have played with it quite a bit already and loved it. The creeper card is their favorite one. They like seeing the different characters from their favorite video game in the classic uno card game. This would make a great gift for any Minecraft fans." — Luv2shop
Get Ready For A Slime-Tastic Valentine's Day! This 36 Pack Of Galaxy Slime Is The Ultimate Gift For Your Little Slime Lovers - A Cosmic Collection Of Colorful, Squishy, And Utterly Addictive Fun!
Review: "They have a nice color my kids love them." - Shantrellia
It's A Sugar Rush In A Box! Treat Your Tiny Valentine To An 18-Piece Candy Variety Pack Filled With All Sorts Of Tasty Goodies To Make Their Day A Little Sweeter
Review: "Loved How Fast, It was Delivered. Great Pricing for what you’re getting. Nothing was broken!!" - Jaelea
Get Ready To Roll Out The Fun At School With 28 Pack Of Finger Skate Boards ! Your Little Shredder Can Share These Mini Boards With Their Friends And Classmates, Bringing A Fresh Wave Of Excitement And Finger-Boarding Action To The Playground!
Review: "These worked great for my son for valentines." - Jules Van Damme
Your Mini Valentines Will Go Wild For Light Up Fidget Spinner Wristband - It's Like Wearing A Party On Their Wrist!
Review: "We tried one and he loves it, it’s really fun to play with. Especially if you use it in the dark. I am pretty sure that the kids are going to love it as well." - Alan