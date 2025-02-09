ADVERTISEMENT

Forget basic candy hearts – we've rounded up 26 Valentine's finds that'll have your kids bouncing off the walls with excitement (more than usual, anyway). From craft kits that transform kitchen tables into creativity stations to sticker books that keep tiny hands busy for more than 30 seconds, each pick delivers that perfect mix of fun and function. Watch your kid become the classroom hero rolling up with heart-shaped sunglasses and finger skateboards to share, because nothing says "cool kid energy" quite like having the best Valentine's swag in second grade.

Valentine's Day hits different when you're young enough to believe in magic and old enough to appreciate a good slime kit. We've curated gifts that spark joy without sparking budget concerns – think variety packs of candy that won't make the dentist cry, fidget toys that might actually make it home from school, and starter makeup sets that won't turn your bathroom into a crime scene. Each item brings that perfect balance of excitement and affordability, proving you can absolutely nail the parent game without breaking into the college fund.

LEGO bear holding hearts on a picnic blanket, a fun Valentine's Day gift for kids.

Review: "This Lego set is simply adorable. It's easy to assemble and makes a great affordable gift for any Lego fan. I think this set would be a great add on to any gift." — Melinda D Austin

    Decorated water bottle with butterfly and floral designs, ideal Valentine's Day gift for kids.

    Review: "I have purchased this water 💦 bottle before and I will do it again. This is a great product and comes with enough jewels to decorate at least two bottles! My daughter and I have always enjoyed doing crafts. I would definitely recommend this for kids who like to personalize their belongings!" - Gina14

    Kids' personalized bedroom with neon lights and cozy decor, perfect for Valentine's Day gifts.

    Review: "My custom made sign arrived sooner than stated in perfect condition. It was created exactly as I requested, appears to be very high quality, and works as stated. It has three light levels, low, medium, and high and high is very powerful. Much brighter than I expected, better quality than I expected, and looks better than expected. We are very satisfied with this sign. I purchased it as a gift for our daughter. A beautiful work of art. Thank you." — Michael Appel

    Valentine's Day gifts for kids, featuring a pink Tamagotchi and a wrapped present with pink hearts.

    Review: "My kiddo loved it. She wanted after I told her how virtual pets were all the rage when I was in high school back in the 90’s. This did not disappoint in terms of authenticity and fun for my daughter and inducing a stroll down memory lane for Dad." — Jeremy

    Children's book "The Invisible String" with colorful cover illustration, perfect Valentine's Day gift for kids.

    Review: "This is for my 4 year old granddaughter who just lost her grandfather. She hears he is in heaven but I want to share with her we are never parted from those we love. This book embodies this sentiment. It is a starting point so she can share her feelings and we can work through them. She knows grandpa is in heaven but she is 4 she does not know about heaven where it is what it is. But love the invisible string I hope she will always know they are a part of one another that is why I purchased this book. It is beautifully illustrated and I did watch the video of the reading of the book prior to purchase. My heart said this is the book for her!" — Amazon Customer

    Pink plush toy with heart antennae, perfect for Valentine's Day gifts for kids.

    Review: "She’s here and she’s perfect! Great quality, authentic, just perfect. If you’re like me and are obsessed with the big-foot squishmallows, GET HER NOW." — Hannah B.

    Colorful pop-it toys with Valentine's Day cards for kids on a textured surface.

    Review: "They are very cute, my daughter can’t wait to pass them out on Valentine’s Day." — Tiffany Franks

    Valentine's Day gifts for kids: colorful heart-shaped slime containers on a gray carpet.

    Review: "So perfect and cute! The little confetti’s inside are so neat, and the slime is good quality. Kids loved these! Great gift, so fun!" — Hox Family

    Valentine's Day gifts for kids featuring colorful heart-shaped sunglasses and playful cards.

    Review: "I got these for my daughter's school valentines day exchange. They were a hit! All the kids loved them and she enjoyed giving them out. The packaging it comes with is cute and simple to assemble." - Monica M.

    Kid-approved awesomeness continues with picks that understand what makes young hearts skip a beat. These next finds blend fun with function, creating moments of joy that extend way beyond February 14th. From creative activities to shareable treasures, each item ahead promises to make your little Valentine feel extra special while earning you serious parent points.

    Heart-shaped waffles from a waffle maker, perfect Valentine's Day gifts for kids, on a decorative plate.

    Review: "I can't express enough how much I love this waffle maker! Despite its heart shape, I use it year-round. The easy cleanup is a game-changer, and it stores neatly. Plus, it cooks waffles quickly, making breakfast a breeze. It's not just perfect for Valentine's Day – it's become a kitchen essential for me." — Heather T.

    #11

    Get The Sweetest Way To Say 'I Love You' This Valentine's Day With Brach's Conversation Hearts - Ready To Spread Bite-Sized Love, One Flavor At A Time!

    Colorful heart candies with Valentine's Day messages like "Be Mine" and "XOXO" on a teal background.

    Review: "These candies are delicious. My family and I enjoy the variety of flavors. They are fairly soft to chew. We usually order them every year around Valentine's Day. I like that they can be ordered throughout the year if we get a craving for these little conversation heart candies." — MDV

    Do you think you know it all when it comes to candy? Maybe you want to take part in our Great Candy Debate to see which sweet treat comes out on top!

    Reversible plush octopus toy with happy pink and grumpy gray sides, perfect Valentine's Day gift for kids.

    Review: "This product is soooo soft!!!!!! This is perfect for kids of any age. It’s good to fidget with or to help teach kids to express feelings!!!! Totally recommend 👍" — JtotheJ

    Minecraft-themed Valentine's Day cards for kids on a pink blanket.

    Review: "I bought these Valentine’s Day cards for my sons classroom party he instantly loved them definitely worth the money 😍❤️" - Mariah

    Unicorn-themed makeup set for kids, featuring pink bag and cosmetic items as perfect Valentine's Day gifts.

    Review: "This little set is adorable, it's made very nicely it's not cheap plastic and each product is sealed for safety. It has real makeup that is made for their skin so no worries. It's safe and fun. It has everything a Princess would need. Look at the smile on her face that itself says it's an Awesome gift set." - Penelope McDowell

    Art and craft activity set for kids, including a pirate-themed peel and press foil fun project with colorful stickers.

    Review: "The Foil Fun kit for kids is a fantastic creative activity that kept my children entertained for hours. The shiny, colorful foil sheets are easy to use, and the process of applying them to the included designs is simple yet engaging. My kids loved watching their artwork come to life with vibrant, reflective colors. The kit provides a great mix of designs, allowing for plenty of variety. It's a fun way for kids to express their creativity without making a mess. However, younger children may need a bit of help with the more detailed parts. Overall, a wonderful and enjoyable craft!" - Carolina Guzmán

    Colorful DIY Valentine's Day gifts for kids featuring paper flowers and vibrant craft supplies on a wooden table.

    Review: "This craft toy is so easy to do and it looks adorable when you are done. She just needs to push the little squares of fabric into the holes. My daughter loved to make cute beautiful flowers. She had a great time with it! It came with so many different colors and the pieces of fabric are super shiny." - Alice Housewright

    Are you just as crafty as your kid? You might want to have a look at these 23 creativity sparking items that will make you feel like Picasso.

    Colorful gem tree craft for Valentine's Day gifts kids love, displayed on a window with a snowy background.

    Review: "This was a great craft for my kids. They enjoyed the process and the final product. It's like doing diamond-art projects, but on a kid-friendly level. Each project could be completely fairly quickly (30 minutes or less). The gems were sticky and adhered well. They turned out very cute and were beautiful as suncatchers. Extra gems were included, so my kids created a few designs of their own in addition to the 3 pre-designed ones that were included." - Cuisinequeen

    Child holding a colorful scratch art drawing, a popular Valentine's Day gift for kids.

    Review: "Everything about it is good! Anything that scratches can draw and it makes it rainbow color. Even my nails can draw. The size is perfect. If it was bigger it would be way too big. It comes with 2 books. I love it!" - Amazon Customer - Jenna R

    The celebration of young love escalates with gifts that speak directly to kid culture. Our following selections prove that making children's hearts happy doesn't require elaborate spending – just thoughtful choices that align with their interests and energy levels. Because sometimes the best way to say "I love you" is through items that make them the star of show-and-tell.

    Miniature grocery store items arranged on a countertop; perfect Valentine's Day gifts for kids.

    Review: "My 8 year old daughter has loved collecting Mini Brands and was really excited for Series 2! She noted how one of the packages looked so real that they even had a word search on it. The detail is awesome and they are so fun to collect! She really wants to get some rare ones so hopefully we’ll find them soon!" — Heidi M.

    Colorful balls stuck to the ceiling near a light fixture, perfect for Valentine's Day gifts kids love.

    Review: "Best money I’ve spent in a long time. Endless fun for all ages. Heck I even play with them and I’m 33 😂. My 7 year old loves them. When the sticky goes away you just wash them off and it comes back just as sticky as they were when you opened the package." — Krissy

    Colorful poop emoji toy with a smiling face, labeled "Silly Poopy," a fun Valentine's Day gift for kids.

    Review: "Our two and four year-old granddaughters really have fun playing this game! Lots and lots of giggles, especially because of the 💩 theme and related noises it makes when hiding and the silly song it plays when found in it’s hiding place. Plus, the kids love hide and seek, so it was something they already knew how to play!" — JKM0480

    Minecraft UNO card game, a perfect Valentine's Day gift for kids.

    Review: "My boys love Minecraft so they saved up to buy this set. They have played with it quite a bit already and loved it. The creeper card is their favorite one. They like seeing the different characters from their favorite video game in the classic uno card game. This would make a great gift for any Minecraft fans." — Luv2shop

    Colorful bouncy balls in a box, great Valentine's Day gifts for kids.

    Review: "They have a nice color my kids love them." - Shantrellia

    Valentine's Day gifts for kids: colorful variety pack of Ring Pop, Push Pop, Baby Bottle Pop, and Juicy Drop candies.

    Review: "Loved How Fast, It was Delivered. Great Pricing for what you’re getting. Nothing was broken!!" - Jaelea

    Finger skateboards with colorful designs, a fun Valentine's Day gift for kids.

    Review: "These worked great for my son for valentines." - Jules Van Damme

    Child's arm wearing a glowing multicolored light-up bracelet, a perfect Valentine's Day gift kids love.

    Review: "We tried one and he loves it, it’s really fun to play with. Especially if you use it in the dark. I am pretty sure that the kids are going to love it as well." - Alan

