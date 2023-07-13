Travel Portrait Photography In Hoi An Ancient Town – Vietnam’s Yellow City

Yellow walls are seen in many places in Hoi An, an ancient city with a history of hundreds of years, fortunately, preserved in central Vietnam.

If you are looking for a useful activity when coming to Da Nang and Hoi An (Vietnam), travel photography is one of the activities that should be chosen. You can take pictures for yourself or hire a photographer. The time just enough for you to feel the scenery of the old town and take pictures is about 2 hours. Spend more time if you want. You should take photos early in the morning or in the afternoon from 3 pm to 6 pm.

You can take tourist photos in Hoi An with almost any outfit. You can use suits, jeans, and dresses… with accessories such as sunglasses, hats, lanterns, and hand-held flowers. If you need typical local costumes, you should choose ao dai and conical hats.

The bougainvillea blooms from about March to August every year in Hoi An, creating a romantic scene. Visitors should choose ao dai and conical hats as a tourist photo.

Hoi An Ancient Town is a complex of many ancient houses, assembly halls, pagodas … by the Chinese and Japanese. During the Indochina period, houses with typical French architecture continued to be built here. Some places are open for free, some need a ticket to enter. It is fortunate that the architectural and cultural heritages are still preserved.

A few high-rise buildings are used as cafes. Visitors can come here to take pictures of the old town from above.

Small alleys are the way of local people, attracting visitors by their original, classic and unique beauty.

You can travel to Hoi An at any time of the year. Hoi An has two main seasons, the hot season from February to August, the rainy season from September to January every year. The best time to take pictures is early morning and afternoon from 15:00-18:00. The afternoon is usually more crowded than the morning. In the evening you can see lanterns being lit.

The central area of Hoi An ancient town is Hoai River, where you can find the famous Japanese bridge and rows of ancient houses. In the evening, there is often a boat rental service (with boaters), taking visitors to enjoy the view from the river and flower lanterns – hoa đăng (lit by candles).

Paper flowers have many colors, the most commonly seen is pink, is the typical flower of Hoi An.

Streets decorated with lanterns are very suitable for visitors to choose as photo locations, from portraits, couples to family photos. You can find many beautiful places to take photos on Tran Phu, Nguyen Thai Hoc, Bach Dang…

The Japanese Bridge is an architectural, historical and feng shui symbol of Hoi An. You can choose this place as a point to orient your trip if you are not familiar with the road.

Although you can return to Hoi An many times, you can still search for photos with different compositions and emotions. It is a strange and fascinating thing for photographers and tourists who love travel photography.

Choose ao dai and conical hats for your travel photos. This is a traditional costume of the Vietnamese people. Most people can wear ao dai. There are many versions of Ao Dai, for women, for couples, for children. You can buy or rent at a variety of prices, depending on the material and style. You should check prices in many different stores and choose the right place to sell or rent.

Taking travel photos from high-rise cafes in Hoi An ancient town is an activity chosen by many tourists

Try different compositions to make your travel photos unique and creative.

Yellow paint color is seen much on the walls. After the rainy seasons, green moss makes the rough walls have a strange and close attraction.

Hoi An is one of the ancient towns, left in the middle of modern times.

Couples often choose Hoi An as a place to take couple photos, propose, pre-wedding and wedding photos.

Many ancient houses are rented out for food and drink, fashion, souvenirs… Shop owners often decorate their facades with signs, lanterns, and trees with their own style. Visitors should be careful when taking photos in front of the shops. Some landlords are friendly with taking pictures in the front of the store, some are not.

There are many public places for you to take travel photos, sightseeing and rest, such as Hoai riverbank. If you feel too crowded, go to the riverbank to enjoy the beautiful scenery while avoiding the crowds.

Flower lanterns (Hoa đăng) are sold by locals to tourists along the banks of Hoai River, in the evening. You can take pictures with the flower lanterns from the riverbank or rent a boat to take pictures

Tourist photography activities when coming to Hoi An are very popular in Hoi An. You can take pictures for yourself or search for a photographer from the internet. It is advisable to take the time to consult the information to choose the right photographer to suit your requirements.

Travel photos taken with the Hoi An landscape are often very specific and recognizable at first sight. The standard time to take a tourist photo shoot in Hoi An is 2 hours. If you don’t have time, 1 hour is still enough to take pictures. You need to carry light luggage, walk to easily take pictures.