I’m an animator, and after 7 years of working on feature films such as Klaus, Space Jam 2 and Sonic 2, I decided to leave the industry to work on my own project.

For the past year, I’ve been making comics and videos about a firefighter called Tim who adopts a baby dragon called Bash. The series follows the day-to-day chaos that naturally accompanies the tempting yet unwise decision to adopt a fire-breathing, treasure-hoarding pet.

The comic started to build an audience over the past year, aided by the live-action videos my project partner Andy Bashforth and I have been making. You can check out our first 3 live-action videos on our YouTube channel.

To celebrate our first year, we have made a Tim and Bash Comic Christmas Special! We hope you enjoy this adventure, and let us know if you like it in the comments! Happy Christmas.

More info: linktr.ee | youtube.com | Instagram | twitter.com | Facebook

Divine powers are wasted on peasants…

A new archnemesis…

Don’t cast your pearls before swine…

Into the darkness…

Feeling small…

Karen the Kraken…

A Souvenir…

A Happy Christmas…

The most rewarding moments of Tim and Bash are when we receive comments telling us that they were having a really tough day, but that our comic brightened their day. This makes it feel like we are doing something purposeful. I suppose the main way it has evolved is that the comic was supposed to be something small to help introduce the characters and world in a small way, and we never expected to do longer episodes. But the characters and world feel like they lend themselves to longer stories very well.

