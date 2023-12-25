I Created A Christmas Special For My Heartwarming Webcomic “Tim And Bash”
I’m an animator, and after 7 years of working on feature films such as Klaus, Space Jam 2 and Sonic 2, I decided to leave the industry to work on my own project.
For the past year, I’ve been making comics and videos about a firefighter called Tim who adopts a baby dragon called Bash. The series follows the day-to-day chaos that naturally accompanies the tempting yet unwise decision to adopt a fire-breathing, treasure-hoarding pet.
The comic started to build an audience over the past year, aided by the live-action videos my project partner Andy Bashforth and I have been making. You can check out our first 3 live-action videos on our YouTube channel.
To celebrate our first year, we have made a Tim and Bash Comic Christmas Special! We hope you enjoy this adventure, and let us know if you like it in the comments! Happy Christmas.
More info: linktr.ee | youtube.com | Instagram | twitter.com | Facebook
Divine powers are wasted on peasants…
A new archnemesis…
Don’t cast your pearls before swine…
Into the darkness…
Feeling small…
Karen the Kraken…
A Souvenir…
A Happy Christmas…
The most rewarding moments of Tim and Bash are when we receive comments telling us that they were having a really tough day, but that our comic brightened their day. This makes it feel like we are doing something purposeful. I suppose the main way it has evolved is that the comic was supposed to be something small to help introduce the characters and world in a small way, and we never expected to do longer episodes. But the characters and world feel like they lend themselves to longer stories very well.
This is sweet!
Awww so cute <3
I love this duo. So very cute!
