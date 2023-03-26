This Jewelry Brand Combines Illustration And Cute Animals To Create The Ultimate Rings For Animal Lovers (26 Pics)
Orion Jewelry brand had launched a super cute cosmic animals jewelry ring series inspired by their OC animal characters.
The Animals Come from the constellation of Orion and each has its own unique characteristics and set of elements that distinguish them.
Little is yet known about them or the universe that they come from or where they originated from but one thing is certain; they. are. adorable.
The brand combines super cute illustrations made by IzaPug (Iza Adami) and creates rings inspired by them.
The Rings are stackable and also have additional rings that fit them like giving the cute cat paws as two separate matching rings or giving the bat a pair of wings. Adorable.
The Jewelry is available in both silver and gold in any ring size.
Which one is your favorite?
Cosmic Piggy Made by IzaPug
Image credits: izapug
Neutral Rose Gold Piggy with Zirconia and Rubies
Image credits: Orion_Geek_Jewelry
Gold Happy piggy with Rubies and Diamonds
Image credits: Orion_Geek_Jewelry
Gold Happy piggy with Rubies and Diamonds
Image credits: Orion_Geek_Jewelry
https://www.etsy.com/listing/1357105700
Crying Piggy With Sapphires and Zirconia
Image credits: Orion_Geek_Jewelry
3 Piggies Stacking rings
Image credits: Orion_Geek_Jewelry
Cute Little Bear with Zirconia and Tanzanites
Image credits: Orion_Geek_Jewelry
Cute Little Bear with Zirconia and Tanzanites
Image credits: Orion_Geek_Jewelry
Ram with Sapphires and Zirconia
Image credits: Orion_Geek_Jewelry
Ram with Sapphires and Zirconia
Image credits: Orion_Geek_Jewelry
Bunny Ring with Emeralds and Zirconia
Image credits: Orion_Geek_Jewelry
Bunny Ring with Emeralds and Zirconia
Image credits: Orion_Geek_Jewelry
Cosmic Bat illustration made by IzaPug
Image credits: izapug
Cute Little Black Bat Ring with Zirconia and Emeralds
Image credits: www.etsy.com
Bat Wings Ring
Image credits: Orion_Geek_Jewelry
Cute Bat and Wings Ring Set
Image credits: Orion_Geek_Jewelry
Cute Bat and Wings Ring Set
Image credits: Orion_Geek_Jewelry
Kitty Ring with Sapphires and Zirconia
Image credits: Orion_Geek_Jewelry
Kitty Ring with Sapphires and Zirconia
Image credits: Orion_Geek_Jewelry
Cat Ring with Matching Paws
Image credits: Orion_Geek_Jewelry
Cat and Paws Rings.
Image credits: Orion_Geek_Jewelry
Gold Paws Ring
Image credits: Orion_Geek_Jewelry
Owl Ring with Garnets and Zirconia
Image credits: Orion_Geek_Jewelry
Additional Matching Star Rings as set.
Image credits: Orion_Geek_Jewelry
Single Star Ring
Image credits: Orion_Geek_Jewelry
Cat Pig and Bat Illustrations made by IzaPug
Image credits: izapug