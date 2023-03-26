This Jewelry Brand Combines Illustration And Cute Animals To Create The Ultimate Rings For Animal Lovers (26 Pics)

Orion Jewelry brand had launched a super cute cosmic animals jewelry ring series inspired by their OC animal characters.

The Animals Come from the constellation of Orion and each has its own unique characteristics and set of elements that distinguish them.

Little is yet known about them or the universe that they come from or where they originated from but one thing is certain; they. are. adorable.

The brand combines super cute illustrations made by IzaPug (Iza Adami) and creates rings inspired by them.

The Rings are stackable and also have additional rings that fit them like giving the cute cat paws as two separate matching rings or giving the bat a pair of wings. Adorable.

The Jewelry is available in both silver and gold in any ring size.

Which one is your favorite?

More info: Instagram | Instagram

Cosmic Piggy Made by IzaPug

Image credits: izapug

Neutral Rose Gold Piggy with Zirconia and Rubies

Image credits: Orion_Geek_Jewelry

Gold Happy piggy with Rubies and Diamonds

Image credits: Orion_Geek_Jewelry

https://www.etsy.com/listing/1357105700

Crying Piggy With Sapphires and Zirconia

Image credits: Orion_Geek_Jewelry

3 Piggies Stacking rings

Image credits: Orion_Geek_Jewelry

Cute Little Bear with Zirconia and Tanzanites

Image credits: Orion_Geek_Jewelry

Ram with Sapphires and Zirconia

Image credits: Orion_Geek_Jewelry

Bunny Ring with Emeralds and Zirconia

Image credits: Orion_Geek_Jewelry

Cosmic Bat illustration made by IzaPug

Image credits: izapug

Cute Little Black Bat Ring with Zirconia and Emeralds

Image credits: www.etsy.com

Bat Wings Ring

Image credits: Orion_Geek_Jewelry

Cute Bat and Wings Ring Set

Image credits: Orion_Geek_Jewelry

Kitty Ring with Sapphires and Zirconia

Image credits: Orion_Geek_Jewelry

Cat Ring with Matching Paws

Image credits: Orion_Geek_Jewelry

Cat and Paws Rings.

Image credits: Orion_Geek_Jewelry

Gold Paws Ring

Image credits: Orion_Geek_Jewelry

Owl Ring with Garnets and Zirconia

Image credits: Orion_Geek_Jewelry

Additional Matching Star Rings as set.

Image credits: Orion_Geek_Jewelry

Single Star Ring

Image credits: Orion_Geek_Jewelry

Cat Pig and Bat Illustrations made by IzaPug

Image credits: izapug