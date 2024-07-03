26 Weirdly Wonderful Travel Finds To Make You Want To Book A Trip Today
Attention, all wanderers and adventurers! Are you tired of the same old boring travel gear? Boring tags and packing cubes getting you down? Get ready to have your wanderlust reignited with a curated collection of 26 weirdly wonderful travel finds that are as functional as they are fun. From packing hacks that will save you space to in-flight essentials that will make your journey more comfortable, these finds are guaranteed to spark your sense of adventure and make you want to book a flight ASAP.
This post may include affiliate links.
Stop Your Hostel Room From Smelling Like Feet Thanks To This Shoe Odor Eliminator, A Must-Have For Any Traveler
Review: "Love this, I’ll be buying more soon. We use it for my husband work boots and it helps so much with the smell, I cannot say that they stink after wearing but of course that sweat odor that I don’t want in my house, this really doesn’t smell funky or anything but somehow it absorbs EVERYTHING." - Loreley Osuna
Ok, but the fact that in the title it says "Wan't" instead of "Want".
Combat Dry Air And Breathe Easier While Traveling With A Portable Mini Humidifier, Your Personal Oasis Of Moisture On The Go
Review: "What a mighty little humidifier! Was perfect to pack anywhere for our trip to (DRY) Utah. Kept it running every night and while we were home. Impressed by the power of it and little to no noise. The buttons aren't too user friendly for big fingers where you have to push it a couple times to get what you want since its basically one button. Only wished it had a plugin come with it! Would recommend." - Angela M.
Keep Your Lenses Clean And Protected With A Compact And Convenient Portable Contact Lens Kit, Designed For Easy Storage And Travel
Review: "I absolutely love this product. It's so easy to use, just drop your contacts in the cage, they are mark L and R, and spin the top. I've always hated pouring contact solution into the contact and trying to rub the dirt and lent off of it. The little case is so cute, and we'll organized. I got the blue one and it looks just like the product pictures. It also seems to be good and sturdy so far. The lid pops open no problem nothing stick." - jasmine plum
Experience The Convenience Of Instant Towels With A Pack Of 100 Mini Compressed Towels, Simply Add Water To Expand And Enjoy A Soft, Absorbent Towel Wherever You Are
Wash Your Hands Anytime, Anywhere With Travel Paper Soap Sheets, The Perfect Companion For Camping, Hiking, Or Any Adventure
Review: "I was traveling to a country that didn't always have clean bathrooms with soap and water. These paper leaf soap worked really well when soap was not available in their bathrooms." - Phyllis Tacquard
Uncover America's Hidden Oddities With The Weird U.S. Book
Review: "This is the best book if you travel by car or motorcycle !!! This book has the entire US & it shares unique & fun places to visit.
This book will take you places that you would never find on your own.....It is GREAT !!!" - Kate
Stay Hydrated On The Go With The Lightweight And Packable Platypus Softbottle With Closure Cap, Your Versatile Travel Companion For Easy Hydration
Review: "I have used these bottles for years and I love them! They're super light, you can roll them up when empty, and they're quite robust! Plus they have very little residual taste. They're great for travel and all sorts of adventures because they don't take up any space." - Evan Bouchier
Weigh Your Luggage Accurately Before You Leave For The Airport With A Luggage Scale, Ensuring You Stay Within Airline Weight Limits And Avoid Unexpected Fees
Review: "I used these before a trip to avoid extra plane fees....I had 5 bags. I found these to be easy to use and accurate to the lbs. On my return flight, I was able to accurately calculate the extra items purchased on the trip to add to each bag to avoid going over 50lbs. I would definitely recommend." - Raymond G
But don't pack your passports just yet because we have plenty more shopping to do first! We're about to unveil a whole suitcase full of products that will make you wonder how you will ever travel the same again. These items keep you clean, organized, and energized for anything from a long road trip to and excruciating layover. So, let's get shopping!
Stay Connected And Powered Up Wherever Your Adventures Take You With A Slimmest Portable Charger, The Perfect Blend Of Power And Portability
Review: "I purchased this for our trip to the Philippines and Japan and it held up. I used it for my wife's i14 pro max and my i15 pro. We used the charger if either of the phone fell below 20% and stopped when it reached 80%. With that the battery pack was able to charge both. No complaints so far." - rhcat
Secure Your Belongings And Travel With Peace Of Mind With A Travel Belt For Luggage, Adding An Extra Layer Of Protection And Security To Your Bags
Review: "Easy to connect to my carry on suitcase, and easy to detach so that I can put my carry on suitcase in an overhead airplane bin. Then, I put the belt in my tote bag and slide the tote bag underneath the seat in front of me! Has really eased my travel." - Librarian Carol Hale
Keep Your Phone, Wallet, And Other Essentials Safe And Dry With A Waterproof Pouch With Waist Strap, Designed For Worry-Free Exploration
Review: "Went white water rafting with these. Fell in numerous times. These kept all of my belongings dry & safe. Big enough to hold my phone in it's case, ID, credit cards, cash and other items. Fits comfortably. Was a great deal as you get two for the price." - Rhonda Zepp
Never Get Caught Unprepared With Instant Underpants, The Ultimate Travel Hack For Unexpected Underwear Emergencies
Review: "I bought these as a gag gift and we had so many laughs. They are funny but they are now in the recipient's glove boxes of their trucks "just in case."" - Amazon Customer
Never Worry About Overnight Guests Again With The pillow Top Queen Air Mattress With Built-In High-Speed Pump, Your Instant Solution For Comfortable And Convenient Accommodations
Review: "I love this blowup bed mattress mine is a twin. It’s great for traveling and it goes down to a back size right into the bag. I love how you could get up out of it comfortably. I highly recommend this product." - Debs
Enjoy Peace Of Mind Knowing Your Valuables Are Hidden In Plain Sight With A Hairbrush With A Secret Compartment, The Perfect Travel Accessory For Added Security
Review: "I bought these for a trip to Egypt and was amazed at how much money they hold. The hairbrush itself is so durable I still use mine every day. The money compartment is only visible if you know to look and the fact I use it so there is hair makes it an even better disguise. Getting another for a friend traveling to Italy this year I like it so much" - Penny K Paul
Find Relief From Itchy Bug Bites And Stings With The Bug Bite Thing Suction Tool. This Innovative Device Uses Suction To Remove Insect Saliva/Venom From Under The Skin
Review: "This Bug Bite Thing is genius!!! I wish I'd bought it sooner. So simple, yet it works so well. Just place over bug bite, pull back the handles and it suctions perfectly. I had instant relief from my bug bite. Well worth it for me, since I'm a mosquito magnet. Also, it will definitely come in handy with 3 kids being outdoors this summer! Thanks for such a a great product! I'll be buying a couple more for sure!" - BARBARA MAIXNER
Beat The Heat And Stay Cool Outdoors With A Sun Umbrella With Fan And Mister, Your Personal Oasis Of Shade And Refreshment On Sunny Days
Review: "I love my Misterbreeze umbrella! It is well made and sturdy, everything works as should. Simple to use with real cool results. I will use at concerts, sporting events, camping and any outdoor event in the heat!" - Jenny elliott
Conquer Outlet Scarcity With A Round Travel Power Strip, The Compact And Versatile Solution For Charging Multiple Devices On The Go
Review: "When traveling internationally, there never seems to be enough power outlets to charge or use your devices. This resolves the problem. Small form factor, about the size of a big donut. As long as you have a power plug adapter for the countries you are visiting, this allows you to charge your phones, tablets, cameras, laptop with minimal fuss." - Gary Scharg
Enjoy A Restful Sleep On Your Next Flight Or Road Trip With A Wrap Around Neck Pillow, Designed To Provide Comfortable Support For Your Head And Neck
Review: "Soft comfy support feels like a snuggle. I didn’t want to take it off. I slept on the bus the plane. I will take this with me everywhere. It reminds me of my weighted blanket how it snuggles you. Love this!!!!!!!!" - Amazon Customer
Maximize Your Suitcase Space And Minimize Wrinkles With A Pack Of 10 Travel Hangers, Designed To Be Lightweight, Compact, And Durable
Review: "These fold up and are so easy to pack—take up very little room in your suitcase, and you don’t have to worry about not having enough hangers. Love the pretty colors, too!" - Jean H.
Prioritize Hygiene And Comfort While Traveling With A Disposable Bedding Set, The Perfect Solution For Germophobes And Allergy Sufferers
Review: "I felt much more comfortable traveling with this on me knowing that I'm not directly sleeping on the same sheets as everyone else. Gave me a sense of peace." - dydyreloaded
Sizzle Up Your Game Night With Makin' Bacon Dice Game, A Fast-Paced And Fun Dice Game For Bacon Lovers Of All Ages
Review: "It is exactly as described. It is small but fits the description. Bought for a gift set for a little bit obsessed with bacon! Easy game that kids can follow too." - Rebekah P.
Stay Entertained On Long Flights With A Phone Holder Mount For Airplane Trays, Designed For Secure And Adjustable Viewing Angles
Review: "This device is excellent. Brilliant design. It’s very versatile and sturdy. I use one on my nightstand and another on my shower handle. I highly recommend. For use with travel, it folds to be very compact." - Amazon Customer
Folding Travel Potty Seat For Toddlers: Compact, Convenient, And Comfortable Potty Training On The Go
Review: "This is probably the most secure travel toilet seat I have seen. There are suction cups on the bottom so it secures to the toilet. It my favorite part as my son moves a ton because he wants to see himself going pee. Its his first time learning so this has given him a huge amount of security. I would recommend this seat for anyone to keep in their backpack or travel bag for your kiddos." - devileyedvitt
Step Out In Style And Express Your Wanderlust With "I'd Rather Be..." Socks, The Perfect Way To Show Off Your Travel Dreams
Review: "These socks lived up to expectations as a gift for my husband. Seem to be of expected quality for a pair of socks as a gift. Packaged nicely and came at a great price point." - Jeff & Alissa
Add A Touch Of Humor To Your Travels With A Funny Luggage Tags Set, Guaranteed To Make Your Bags Stand Out On The Carousel And Bring A Smile To Your Face
Review: "I got these for an upcoming trip. They are bright and noticeable.. which is exactly what I wanted. They seem sturdy enough to withstand the airport." - amy caldwell