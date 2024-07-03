Review: "I absolutely love this product. It's so easy to use, just drop your contacts in the cage, they are mark L and R, and spin the top. I've always hated pouring contact solution into the contact and trying to rub the dirt and lent off of it. The little case is so cute, and we'll organized. I got the blue one and it looks just like the product pictures. It also seems to be good and sturdy so far. The lid pops open no problem nothing stick." - jasmine plum

