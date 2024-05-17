Novelty Items Aren’t All A Waste! These 48 Products Will Show You Why
Don’t let the haters tell you what to do; if novelty items are your Achilles heel, you indulge yourself Boo! As fellow trinket collectors, we understand the constant need to seek out new and useless items, but we bet you haven’t seen these cooky products yet. From a ball that plays fetch with your dog to a teeny tiny laptop for your cat, these items are equal parts unnecessary and unbelievably fun. It’s all about balance! So whether you are looking for a new way to sip cocktails or simply want to watch the birds in your garden, check out these novelty finds for a unique find to spruce up your Amazon cart.
A Boring Game Of Fetch Is A Thing Of The Past With This Interactive Dog Ball That Will Be Your Pup’s New Favorite Plaything
Review: "My puppy a lot of energy and this helps him work it off. He loves chasing it around and even one of my cats loves to play with it. It's nice that it "sleeps" when not used for a time to save the battery, just bump it and it goes again. Easy to charge, just pull the button out and plug it in. The light help get and keep their attention. Would definitely recommend for anyone with a dog." - Benjamin T. Kelley
Take Note! The Rocketbook Core Reusable Smart Notebook Is How Things Are Done In The Future!
Review: "A great product that really makes your day much easier. I love how you can make notes all day to different accounts and the upload is so easy. I placed mine in my google drive and now my work partner can see what is needed and jumps right into the project. More efficient and less sticky notes everywhere" - Michelle Scott
We Have Crunched The Numbers And The Marcooltrip Mz Abs Stimulator Ab Machine Is Worth It
Review: "I like this purchase! I bought this to help strengthen my abs as I have a terrible back. I wear it when I work at home, cook, and watch tv. It definitely has helped build strength. I would recommend this product to anyone that needs an extra boost to their core." - Amazon Customer
Use The Resteck Heat Massager To Get To Those Hard-To-Reach Places
Review: "I have a neck problem which causes pain, stiffness, and decreased range of motion. I use it twice a day along with some stretching exercises. It has helped with my condition considerably. Very well made and very fair price. Works well on other parts of the body. I recommend this massager." - Guy R.
Stop Being Mad At Apple’s Lacklustre Zoom And Just Get A Monocular-Telescope For You Smartphone
Review: "This is a very well-made product - good design, excellent materials, ease of use. I was surprised at how powerful it is - given that I have always used binoculars. Using a monocular device was easier and made holding the device still comfortable and smooth. Glass and optics are exceptionally good. I would recommend this to anyone wanting a smaller device for sightseeing, hunting, or bird watching." - william c dodge
Birdie–the Original Personal Safety Alarm For Women : The Safety Mechanism That Will Let You Spread Your Wings
Review: "Just as expected, sleek design comes with key ring. Fills up palm of beans so would be easy to use in the event of an emergency. Very loud alarm. Make sure to firmly press top back into place to disarm. This makes me feel more confident going out in public." - Caroline Clark
Pizza Oven Kit : Enjoy Pizza That Will Make You Say ‘Mamma Mia!’
Review: "If you own a weber kettle this is a must have! If you’re looking to make your own wood fired pizza, get a weber kettle and buy this! It makes pizza, bread, steak, and anything else you can think of!" - James L.
Pucker Up! The Lip Smacker Coca Cola Collection Is Just The Pop Of Nostalgia You Need
Review: "Love it. This is so cute, tastes, good, and a lot of fun. Received quite a few positive comments only in the last few days. Definitely would buy again." - LJ
This Toilet Paper Holder Will Protect One Of Your Bear Necessities; Tp!
Review: "This bear is just beautiful in my new bathroom. I has lots of detail and looks very, very nice. It is heavy enough so it stands well. I have ordered other products from River's Edge and they are all just beautiful. They ship the products so they are well protected and they are very prompt. I could not ask for better products or sellers." - Teddy
Never Lose Your Remote Again With This Handy Universal Glow In The Dark Remote Skin Sleeve
Review: "Perfect fit and makes it a lot easier to hold remote in hand with the great grip the cover provides. Glows in the dark and the colors stand out so it makes it easier to find because we all know we lose these little remotes" - Grandma
We Aren’t Sure How Many Things You Can Ram-in This Ramen Crossbody Vinyl Bag , But It’s Mighty Cute!
Review: "I bought the Ramen Noodle purse and it is too cute! It got here really quickly and was packaged nicely. It's a great size for my phone, keys, small wallet, lipstick, and a few other items. It seems like pretty good quality and I'm very pleased with my purchase." - PeacockLady
This Folding Book Lamp Is The Perfect Accessory For Your Li[ght]brary
Review: "This is so cute. I also did not read that it is real wood on the outside. I thought it would be plastic, but oh it is much nicer than the photo. Really cute." - Jenna D'oria
If You Have A Cat With A “If I Fits, I Sits” Mentality, This Toy Cat Laptop Is For Them
Review: "Kept my cat occupied for awhile, but then came back to sit on my laptop haha Atleast I can use the mirror to put my makeup on." - Karen
What Do You Get When You Cross A Swiss Army Knife And A Swiss Bank Account? A Credit Card Multitool !
Review: "This was my first time ordering something like this, and it did not disappoint! It's small and compact, and i can carry it in my wallet if I really want to. The blade is small and sharp just as it should be. The flint striker is a nice touch too. Overall very content with my purchase, super worth the money and would buy again!" - Lucas Chiu
These Adorable 3D Cartoon Fast Charger Protectors Ensure That Everyone Knows Which Charger Is Yours!
Review: "It’s so cute! I had gotten an IPhone 15 about a month after I had gotten the hello kitty charger cover, I am very happy I was able to put it on my new charging cord quite quickly after removing it from my old one!" - Bri
We Know Ankle Socks Are A Millennial Thing, But Here’s To Hoping These Cool Sneakers Ankle Socks Will Bring Them Back!
Review: "Brought these as a gag gift for my wife. She loves them and has gotten so many compliments on them. She ended up ordering more to use in the gift baskets that she makes for raffles." - Eric M.
Who Called This Inflatable Ice Serving Buffet Bar A Novelty? It’s A Necessity!
Review: "These were awesome for a cookout/pool party that we had. Help up to 12 items to include 4 large size dishes, bottles condiments and smaller bowels. Kept the items chilled. 1 is very large and held items for up to 22 people. Highly recommend to have on hand for any outdoor activities!" - Stacy
You Might Not Be Joining The Jets Or The Sharks Any Time Soon, But This Stainless Steel Switch-Blade Folding Pocket Comb Is Still Pretty Nifty
Review: "Made me feel like a certified old timey gangster, I felt especially cool at my little sisters birthday party, all the kids thought I was the most bada** clown they had ever seen" - Kindle Customer
A Desktop Boxing Kit Might Just Be The Kind Of Boredom Buster You Need
Review: "Got this for a co-worker who has taken up boxing. The guy is short and this was the "perfect size". We still laugh daily about this as it is proudly displayed on his desk." - Brittney T.
Release The Bathtub Kraken With This Tentacled Microfiber Bath Mat
Review: "I actually think this bath mat looks better than the picture! I have a very small bathroom and I hated having a bulky bath mat that I had to step on all the time. This one is thin enough that it doesn't bother me very much and it's so cute! The bottom of it is rubber so it doesn't slip around and it's fairly easy to just vacuum off." - Amber
Penguin Stainless Steel Vacuum Insulated Tumbler : Move Over Stanley, There Is A Cooler Kid In Town
Review: "This lil guy is my new favorite water bottle for the car. He keeps water cold for several hours. I was amazed how the ice lasted so long. The size is smallish, ~9oz, & fits easily in my car cup holders." - Rebecca
For All The Juno Fans Out There, The Hamburger Telephone Is Real!
Review: "I use this phone to buzz the carry-out delivery drivers into my apartment building. They get a kick out of it when they see me using a hamburger 🍔 phone to let them in. It's catching on...I helped my next door neighbor hook one up the other day, and now other neighbors want em. Too cute!" - Janice
Get This Cute Cat Mug For A Purr-Fect Cup Of Tea Every Time
Review: "This mug is the cutest thing I've ever seen! Do I use it for tea??? No! It's on my desk basically for it's cuteness and the fact I love cats!" - Vicki Chambers
Ward Off Any Unwanted Small-Talk With This Social Battery Pin
Review: "As someone who's family member struggles with anxiety, this offers a fabulous non-verbal method of communication when needed. It's lightweight and attaches with two pins. The toggle looks like an earring so it can be removed, or replaced, if needed. Love this!' - Half Pint
An Elephant Motif Hand Towel , Because Everyone Likes A Bit Of Potty Humour From Time To Time
Review: "We are using this for decor only . My mom absolutely loves it ! Definitely put a smile on her face" - Joanna
These Bird Cocktail Glasses Will Leave You Chirpy!
Review: "Love these whimsical bird glasses. They’re perfect for champagne and cocktails. We use they for all our dinner parties and we get a ton of compliments!" - Michele R
Raise The Bar With This Bottleloft Magnetic Bottle Hanger
Review: "Does exactly what it's supposed to and looks excellent in my fridge. I've already had a few people admire it and want to get this type of thing for themselves. Really happy with it!" - Agustina Gunnarsdottir
This Rechargeable Solar Inflatable LED Lantern Serves Glow On The Go
Review: "This was much larger, and even more quality than I expected when I purchased. I really like that the light is warm, and that the sides of the Lucy light are now made with a clouding that doesn’t let the light irritate your eyes, and you don’t see the steam from your breath in the inflatable section. Cool that this one comes with a charging feature as well. Excited to use this overseas. Would be super great for campers as well." - Natalie Clapper
It Is Time For A New Way To Wake Up And The Loftie Smart Alarm Clock Is The Way To Go
Review: "I'm one week in to using my Loftie and am already obsessed. It's become a wellness staple for me and has really benefitted my sleep and mental clarity throughout the day. Not to mention, it's an amazing addition to my space, aesthetically! I'm so grateful for this product and highly recommend to all others!" - caroline stoddard
This Foldable Fitness & Yoga Mat Will Fit Almost Anywhere!
Review: "I absolutely love my new Stakt mat! It's much lighter than my old yoga mat which makes it easy to take with me to class. It's very comfortable as well, which is helpful for me as I could definitely use the extra knee support. I was hesitant at first but the mat is worth every penny, I am going to buy a few more for friends this holiday season." - Julia Resnick
Bird Buddy Solar Bird Feeder With Camera : Doorbell Cameras Are So Last Year
Review: "Love the ease of setup and the quality of the images from this imaging bird feeder. Materials are sturdy and easy to keep clean. Solar recharger never lets the battery run low. Everyday at work I have cool little guests to review as notices come directly to my phone from the app. It’s a view of the world most of us miss. Love sharing with all my friends and family!" - CK-OZ
Get More Juice For The Squeeze With This Dreamfarm Lemon Fluicer ; The World’s First Flat Juicer
Review: "This tool is amazing! We've tried so many citrus juicers and none o fthem came close to the ease of using as this one. It works so easily and so well -- all the juice is removed and it is so easy to squeeze. You need this!!" - JJ
An Adjustable Baggy Rack Stand Is Perfect For All Those “I’ll Just Do It Myself” People Out There
Review: "Even my husband says, “Best buy ever!” Something so simple, makes portioning leftovers and freezer meals so easy. If you’ve ever needed 3 hands to cleanly fill a freezer bag, you understand. Love that they expand to handle quart & gallon size bags. Excellent!" - Debbiejms
Keep Things Contined With This Combined Cheese Grater And Container
Review: "I have finally found a very useful grater. The removable grating grids make clean up a breeze. I really like all the different sizes, and the removable silcone bottom corrals all your grated pieces. Well done!" - FLvampy
Maybe Just Keep The Ebanel Magnetic Dead Sea Mud Mask Away From Your Piercings?
Review: "I would not even waste my time if this wasn't the most amazing mask i had ever used! My daughter and i both slathered the mask on and used a sandwich baggie since we were out of saran wrap to pull the mask off with the magnet. It was insane and cleared my pores out. We are feeling brand new and my skin feels super moisturized and soft. You won't regret buying it. Promise!" - Kristin N.
Let Your Favorite Podcaster Whisper Sweet Nothings In Your Ears As You Settle In For Slumber With These Sleep Headphones
Review: "It is such a versatile invention. I can workout without worry of losing or dropping my earphones. I can relax in bed and drift off to soothing sounds with it covering my eyes. If i turn my head it’s not clumsy or uncomfortable like ear buds or headphones. I love it!" - Tammy groves
Beat Your Boredom With This Music Boxing Machine With Boxing Gloves
Review: "For 2 months now, how fun I am boxing with this musical machine. Not only is it fun, but I can feel my muscles working and I've also lost weight." - Irma Kladko
Forget About Remembering To Thaw Your Meat. This Defrosting Tray For Frozen Meat Does It In A Jiffy!
Review: "This tray really does defrost things so much faster than just setting them out on a counter or plate! Just set the tray down , put the meat on it and walk away. Come back in a bit and flip it over and the first side is thawed!" - Rae Jeanne Skachenko
These Slowcooker Liners Will Help You Clean Your Cookware In An Instant
Review: "I love these liners. They work great, very durable, easy clean up,no leaking, no mess. No elbow Grease / scrubbing needed. Great value fore the money. My husband likes them so much he's actually using the crockpot more than I am these days." - Ed J.
This Hyperchiller Iced Coffee/Beverage Cooler Is Your New Go-To If You Also Hate Watered Down Drinks
Review: "This little thing has stepped up my at home ice coffee making! It fits perfectly under my Keurig, doesn’t water down my coffee like adding ice cubes does and it’s fast!! Just a few minutes in the Hyper Chiller and my coffee is cool enough to mix and drink. I love this thing!! Where have you been all of my ice drinking coffee life?!?" - R Carmody
This Automatic Pot Stirrer Takes Care Of The Boring Stuff While You Entertain Your Dinner Guests
Review: "Love my StirMate for salsa and sauce as it allows me to chop produce while cooking and reducing my product. It is truly freeing to not have to babysit the pot when it is on the stove top. Very affordable and everyone that I know who has one has only positives to say. Great family owned company that is easy to contact and quickly supports their customer!" - Amazon Customer
Get That Perfect Selfie With Your Furry Friends With This Attention Grabbing Dog Selfie Stick
Review: "Spent 13 years trying to get pics of my bulldog n for every 25 takes I might get 1 half way decent picture...until the pooch selfie. This thing is brilliant. Worth every penny. My dog is at the end of her life n I'm grateful to get some great pics while I still can...only wish I bought this sooner. Buy it...you won't regret it." - Shopper
This Moving Sand Art Picture Is Like A Lava Lamp For Earth Signs
Review: "I love this ever changing art piece! It has started many conversations and can be moved to change the abstract art the sand forms! I have sent this link to many friends so they could order their own! It’s both calming and entertaining" - sammy
You Probably Won’t Find This Mini Archery Set At Target
Review: "Oh my this was even better than I anticipated! I got for my husband for Valentine’s Day as he loves to use his bow and arrow. He has been playing with it nonstop haha! Even rigged up the arrow with a different head! But no matter what it goes far and is powerful!! Lots of fun" - Crystal
Wave Goodbye To Sore Hands Thanks To This Cordless Electric Hand Massager With Compression Mode
Review: "It fits my hand wonderfully, relieves all of my pain. I even share it with my friends and we all love the feeling. It’s more or less just applying pressure, but if you type a lot or do a lot of dexterous things, it makes your hands feel brand new again." - Amanda B.
This Mirror Cabinet For Your Door Is Pulling Double Duty To Make Your Small Space A Little More Usable
Review: "This medicine cabinet is amazing. It has a lot of storage and is very well constructed. Installation was pretty easy. I am very happy about this purchase!" - Dawn
Keep Your Bushes Tidy With These Nifty Plant Support Stakes
Review: "These are awesome to hold update flowered plants are getting too heavy. They are green and blend into the plant. There is no indication that there is something holding up your plant." - Mikey
Alice's Mushrooms Brainstorm Chocolates Is A Clever Way To Hide Your Veggies
Review: "This product is truly incredible. Alice nightcap helps me ease into sleep and once asleep, really stay asleep the whole night. A major standout of Alice is that it doesn’t give you crazy dreams or nightmares. Plus you don’t wake up groggy, instead you feel refreshed and energized. Plus it tastes delicious. Highly recommend !" - Maureen Owens