20 Most Anticipated Prime Day Deals That Are Pretty Much Paying For Themselves
Get ready, savvy shoppers! Prime Day 2024 is here, kicking off on July 16th and running for a marathon 48 hours. This isn't just another sale; it's your chance to score big on those big-ticket items you've been eyeing all year and stock up on everyday essentials for a fraction of the price.
We've done the legwork over at the isles of Amazon to bring you the 20 most anticipated deals that are so good, they're practically paying for themselves. Whether you're a seasoned Prime Day pro or a newbie looking to make the most of this epic shopping event, these deals are simply too good to pass up. Everybody stay calm!
Capture Stunning 4K Footage And Breathtaking Aerial Views With The Ultra-Lightweight Dji Mini 4K
Review: basics. I purchased it to take pics/videos of building projects and it exceeds my expectations. Why would you want even more than this simple unit? It's easy to use, easy to learn and the video/pic quality is great. Just buy it!" - Bsimp
Make This Prime Day The Sweetest One Yet With The Ninja Creami Ice Cream Maker - Your Passport To Endless Frozen Treats
Review: "I love so many things about this and had a great time introducing it to my family. We’re all on a health journey and this is a great addition. Ice cream, sorbets, fun mix ins. Lots of room to be creative and give everyone what they want." - Sama B
Review: "So easy to use! Heats fast and effectively crisps food without leaving it dry. Used with just a very small amount of oil, items come out with the taste and texture of a traditional fryer. Oil free cooking is faster than the oven and doesn’t heat up the kitchen. Easy to clean." - Eric Phillips
Waterpik Aquarius Water Flosser: Experience A Deeper Clean And Healthier Gums With This Dentist-Recommended Essential
Review: "When you first get a water pick you realize how clean your teeth can be even with the old model. The new one has had further development and is much better in many ways. It is easier to use and keep clean, it even looks better." - slychild
Unleash Your Imagination And Explore New Worlds With The Powerful Performance And Stunning Visuals Of The Meta Quest 3
Review: "My husband love it so much. It is so comfortable and soft. It keep the Quest 3 stable and tight on his head. Very recommend" - vu.le12
Review: "This is an excellent upgrade for your less than smart TVs. One thing I prefer about this is that it has a power button when the cheaper Roku does not. I prefer the power button because it simplifies the use of the smart functions for people that have difficulty juggling remote. We use these all the time in my profession and it’s fairly simple to use and an excellent deal for upgrading old TVs." - Patrick From The ElectPros
Experience Dyson Technology In A Portable Package: The Dyson V8 Plus Cordless Vacuum
Review: "I got this Dyson v8 to replace my v6 animal and it's a great upgrade. I can clean my upstairs and downstairs before the battery dies. It has much stronger suction power and extra filtration. The max mode still runs the battery down faster so I avoid using it unless needed. The dust bin slides out for easy emptying, the vacuum is very lightweight and it can easily clean under tight spaces. Another great vacuum cleaner by Dyson." - Kim
Prepare to be amazed by the sheer variety and value of these Prime Day deals. Whether you're upgrading your tech, revamping your home, or simply treating yourself to something special, these next few items are guaranteed to make you feel like a Prime Day pro.
Carote 11-Piece Nonstick Cookware Set: Your Space-Saving Kitchen Essential For Culinary Versatility
Review: "I’m in love with this set!! Nothing sticks, it’s so lightweight and it’s so convenient to store! I love the detachable handles. And it’s soo easy to clean!" - Sara hurtado
Rescue Your Carpets And Upholstery From Stains And Spills With The Powerful Cleaning Action Of The Bissell Little Green, A Prime Day Must-Have
Review: "I bought this to use on a spot on the carpet at my house and it ended up being a staple in my home. I just recently used it on my couch and the stains were removed in less than 30 seconds. It is light weight and easy to transport and can also be used in the car! It comes with several attachments and a sample cleaner that works great on tough stains." - Ashley Goehrig
Immerse Yourself In A World Of Vibrant Colors And Stunning Detail With The Hisense 58-Inch Class U6hf Series Uled 4K Uhd Smart Fire TV, Now Available At A Special Prime Day Price
Review: "Absolutely loving this TV. The picture is beautiful and it works well with Alexa. Gaming on it is also a blast. This image was taken during a romantic Valentine’s dinner I was having with a dog. Afterwards we watched The Last of Us on a picture so crisp and realistic that my dog later violently attacked a portobello mushroom to prevent it from uprising." - James Johnson
Cosrx Snail Mucin 96% Power Repairing Essence: The K-Beauty Secret To Hydrated, Plump, And Youthful Skin
Review: "I lived in Korea from 1988 through 1989. I've known a lot about Korean skincare since. I'm 57 years old, almost and don't look a day over 40. (So some people tell me). I think it's this snail stuff I'm just saying" - Charles Widelski
Premier Protein Shake, Café Latte: Fuel Your Day With 30g Of Protein And Delicious Coffee Flavor
Review: "Love these for my coffee! I make my coffee at night and put it in the fridge in the morning then add my protein shake and it’s delicious!" - Joel Seyfert
Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask: The K-Beauty Secret To Kissably Soft Lips, Enriched With Vitamin C, Murumuru Butter, And Shea Butter
Review: "I wear Laneige every day :) I love it when my lips are chapped for moisturization, and I love putting it over my lip tint for a glossy finish! The berry is my favorite scent!" - Athen Brooke Clay
But don't wait too long to snag these incredible bargains! Prime Day deals are notorious for selling out quickly, so don't miss your chance to score big on these must-have items. These next few Prime Day offers are so mind-blowing, you'll be doing a double-take (and then quickly adding them to your cart).
Review: "These are fantastic headphones, great bass and sound all around. I've had them for two years now. I would definitely recommend them" - E.Q.
Review: "This product really works! I am growing out a pixie cut and have been having a hard time managing my unruly curls and frizz. I am a fitness pro so I sweat constantly and my blow-outs don’t last. Each picture shows me after a workout. Judge for yourself how well it works." - Victoria A.
Review: "I wanted a camera to check in on my fur babies throughout the day. Much better than a pet cam, cover for privacy if you are the paranoid type. I like color in dark feature, it was better than expected. Linking to the ring system to change modes is great. When I leave home it begins motion detection and alerts me as they start there day. The 2 way is great they know where to come when I call their names just to get them in view." - Texas Dad
Review: "This shark stain carpet cleaner machine is so easy to use and it works really great at cleaning the carpet and getting the stains out. I love it and recommend it." - Tiffany
Review: "My husband loves this and it doesn't have sugar or bad ingredients in it. Seems to give him some much needed energy at the end of a busy day." - Dee of Wesley Chapel
Review: "The fan is well made, easy to assemble with helpful instructions. It is easy to and cools the area very well. The speeds, especially one and two are very quiet. I use it during tv viewing. The remote is great! It has a timer also if you need it to automatically turn off. Great investment for hot, humid days. Makes A/C more efficient. It’s easy to move and has a recessed handle." - opgirl50
Review: "Definitely made a difference & I’m happy with the results! Super easy to use and didn’t sting my gums like most products in the past have done. These also stick to your teeth well." - Michelle