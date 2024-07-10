23 Ways To Invest In Your Nest, Making Your Home Your Happy Space
Home is more than just four walls and a roof; it's your sanctuary, your haven, the place where your heart truly resides. But creating a space that nurtures your soul and sparks joy doesn't have to involve a major renovation or a hefty budget. We've gathered 23 simple yet transformative ideas to help you invest in your nest and turn your house into a home that reflects your unique personality and brings you a sense of peace and happiness.
This post may include affiliate links.
Review: "The storage is great. The white color makes the room look large. The top can be used for many things. Cutting vegetables, rolling out tortillas, as well as, rolling out cookie dough. It has given much more room in my small kitchen. Made of sturdy material." - Beverly Martinez
Upgrade Your Home With The Timeless Elegance Of The Ashford Molded Classic Wainscot Wall Panel, A Stylish And Durable Investment That Adds Character And Warmth To Any Room
Review: "Already cut, just use whatever to apply them! I used a gorilla glue product and nailed each one as well. The paint went on even and looks exactly as the other part of the wall that was painted! No complaints as they are very easy to work with!" - E. Christine
Breathe New Life Into Your Favorite Sweaters And Upholstery With A Fabric Shaver And Lint Remover, The Must-Have Tool For Banishing Fuzz, Pilling, And Lint
Review: "Transformed my sofa! I have a linen couch that started to pill after just a few weeks. the fabric was so bad I almost had to buy a new couch- it’s like almost new again after only a few minutes use! Saved me thousands!" - Amazon Customer
Review: "This product is great, works well and makes my office more efficient. I love having the outlets on all sides makes it easy to use and ease of access. We have one in our bedroom which is great as a dimmable nightlight and area to charge all of of our devices. The first one I bought is over a year old and have never had any difficulties." - Jan
Ditch The Coasters And Upgrade To The Couch And Bed Cup Holder Pillow: Your Couch Will Thank You
Review: "I was actually skeptical about how good this would be but took a chance. Turns out I love it. I have an oversized couch and this thing holds cups, tall and different sizes, the remote where I can find it and it doesn't slip. I recommend 👌" - Ian A Helm
Ditch The Coasters And Upgrade To The couch And Bed Cup Holder Pillow: Your Couch Will Thank You
Review: "I didn't have a suitable spot for a soap dispenser, but as you can see from the photos, this one fits perfectly. Plus, it has a sleek and modern look. Highly recommend!" - Iris Garcia
Review: "I have these in my living room. I initially had just ordered a quad toggle light switch plate in this pattern. I liked it so much, i bought them for the living room outlets as well. Solid weight, easy to install. Very pretty!" - SuzyQuzy
Let's start by infusing your home with little luxuries that elevate your everyday routine. These small indulgences don't have to break the bank, but they can make a world of difference in how you experience your living space. These next few ideas focus on creating a space that nourishes your mind, body, and spirit.
Bring The Cozy Ambiance Of A Fireplace To Any Room With The Fireplace Electric Wax Melt Warmer, Minus The Hassle Of Wood And Ashes
Review: "Very cute, melts wax cubes well without burning them. I appreciate the different timings for the auto turn off as well as the button to just have the fireplace light on all the time without having the warmer heating. It's also super convenient to be able to let the wax cool and pop it out of the little silicone tray." - innermostenergon
Review: "I love that I could wall mount this light and then just plug it in to an outlet but didn’t like the black cord. Use a paintable cord hider and it’s great. Would buy again!" - Rainey
Review: "This item is even softer than I expected. Very stretchy and fits my loveseat well. Looks nice not like those that are draped over your furniture. Would buy again." - Lisa Dunnavant
From Coffee Cups To Sweaty Glasses: Reusable Water Mark Remover Cloth Tackles It All!
Review: "Uhhh, this thing is a MIRACLE. It works so well. I have repurchased more than once (trying to restore an old table). I do wish it lasted longer but I realise I am using it a lot. Love this. If you have water mark stains on wood furniture, this is the product to get." - Beej
Elevate Your Aromatherapy Experience With A Stylish Essential Oils Diffuser That Complements Your Home Décor
Review: "I LOVE this diffuser. It's sleek and looks so great at my work desk. The lights are a nice added touch, it's super quiet and it is the perfect size. I always worry that some things on Amazon will be a little "cheap" quality, but this is deff worth the purchase" - Elise Hare
Review: "Very nifty little gadget. Effective at hulling strawberries and it even works on pineapples. I’m finding that I use it more often than I originally thought I would." - LC
Organize Your Pots And Pans Like A Pro With The G-Ting Pot Rack Organizer
Review: "So easy to assemble took like 2 mins. I absolutely love this and wish I would have bought this sooner. I’ve gotten so many compliments on it. Very sturdy and thought it was going to be way taller but it’s not and it’s perfect!" - Amazon Customer
Ready to take your nesting game to the next level? These practical tips go beyond traditional decor and delve into the art of creating a harmonious and functional home. But don't let the pursuit of perfection stress you out! Remember, creating a happy home is a journey, not a destination. These final few ideas are all about embracing imperfection, adding personal touches, and creating a space that truly feels like your own.
Update Your Kitchen With A Touch Of Timeless Elegance With Brass Finish Kitchen Cabinet Knobs
Review: "These are super fancy. I love that they are a ball also your fingers don’t get caught behind them. The finish is gorgeous and they are heavy and substantial and look like they cost a fortune. I am so pleased with how they look in my home!" - Carmen Warden
Never Fumble In The Dark Again With A 54-LED Motion Sensor Cabinet Light That Automatically Illuminates Your Path
Review: "I’m so happy I got these motion sensor LED lights. They get charged with a USB cable and they charge pretty fast. They were really easy to assemble. Great addition to my kitchen and Murphy bed for my spare bedroom. I got two variations of these lights the smaller ones for the Murphy bed and the larger ones for the kitchen." - Beatriz
Orainege Floral Peel And Stick Wallpaper: Bring The Charm Of A Vintage Garden Into Your Home, Effortlessly
Review: "I cannot replace the white refrigerator in my apartment so I wrapped it and now it looks adorable to me. Paper was easy to work with and durable so far. I ran out, but made it work👍🏼" - MG
Review: "Beautiful & sturdy. This is the answer to that "scattered ash drama". Its gravity. Hanging the incense upside down has always been the answer. I am in love with this sculpture of an object." - LovexMorexLove
Review: "This was the best unnecessary purchase I’ve made. It is SO CUTE smaller than I was imagining but I like it better the size it is than the size I thought it would be. Easy to clean and good quality. I use it on baby bottles/nipples mostly but also on my everyday dishes and reusable straws." - Xzaydrea Simmons
Clean/Dirty Dishwasher Magnet: The Unsung Hero Of Your Kitchen, Keeping The Dirty Dishes Drama To A Minimum
Review: "I knew I needed it as soon as I saw it. Husband and I are huge Office fans and he’s used dirty dishes on several occasions 😂 sticks great, thicker than it looks. It came with 2 so I’ll be gifting one to my friend. I giggle every time I walk past it lol" - Kaitlyn
Review: "They look so real and the texture is fantastic. Since it’s made of foam it’s super easy to work with. I would definitely suggest cutting out the small end pieces to stagger them together so the seams are less obvious. They include an cutting tool to do this. If you take the time to measure and cut with precision, you can’t even tell it’s not real." - jessica bahr
Say Goodbye To Water Rings And Hello To Chic Style With The 8 Pcs Drink Coasters With Holder
Review: "These coasters are great in my boho inspired space. They do their job, look great, and were extremely affordable. They absorb moisture well and can be cleaned easily." - BB
Pauwer Plug-In Wall Sconces: Add A Touch Of Vintage Charm To Your Home With Adjustable Swing Arm Lamps
Review: "Just installed the 2 sconces I bought. They are excellent! The quality is great and they were simple to i9nstall and we love the look. Hard to beat for the price as well. I highly recommend!" - Richard