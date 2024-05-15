Tiny kitchens are a true cooking catastrophe! Unruly cabinets (if you are lucky enough to have some) and cluttered counters are enough to make your order takeout instead. But Amazon is your safe space and there are more than a few genius solutions that will have you double up your surfaces and organizing your pantry to help you overcome your kitchen nightmares. From fridge fixes to spice solutions, we’ve got you covered. So let’s get organized!

#1 Spice Up Your Fridge Door With A Miyawell's Magnetic Spice Rack Share icon Review: "I couldn't believe how sturdy these are and how well it grips the fridge. The magnets are so strong, I had a hard time moving it. I just wish the trays are a little bigger. Other than that, I love them. I love how they look on the fridge. It makes the kitchen look nice and organized." - Edith

#2 Hang In There, Your Tiny Kitchen Is No Match For A Prodyne Veggie Hammock Share icon Review: "This hammock has been a fantastic addition to our counter. It gives the kids freedom to grab their own snacks. We put snack packs that don't stack well and it seems the netting expands infinitely. I think we're going to put these all over the house to hold all the weird things that don't have a designated spot." - Kaity Cecilia

#3 The The Modern Innovations Knife Bar Is A Sharp Alternative To A Space-Hogging Knife Block Share icon Review: "Super stoked about this purchase. Holds the knives well and makes our tiny place seem like we have more “space” definitely happy to have gotten rid of our knife “cube.” Installation was easy and the magnet is STRONG" - Jean Dagupion

#4 One Appliance To Rule Them All: Chefman's Multifunctional Air Fryer+ Share icon Review: "My husband got me this little multifunctional oven for Christmas. I’ve used the air fry feature the most. Most of the time I’ve even chosen this over my ninja foodi grill and my conventional oven. It cooks evenly and fast. So easy to clean! All the food that I’ve done has come out tasting juicy and delicious. Highly recommend this product!!" - Jonathan

#5 Keep Your Cookbook Clean And Your Counters Uncluttered With This Sleek Cookbook Stand Share icon Review: "This product is so simple yet so perfect. It looks classy not bulky & does the job right! Obsessed 😍" - cheryl

#6 Clutter Will Be Going Down The Drain With This Realinn Under Sink Organizer Share icon Review: "I think this two tier under the sink organizer is great. I purchased the two pack and put one under my bathroom sink and the other under my kitchen sink. Assembly was very easy. They fit fine. They are as stable as I need them to be." - M E McBride

#7 This Stylish The Origami 3-Tier Foldable Rolling Cart Is The Kitchen Island You Could Never Have Share icon Review: "This was an awesome find our our apartment, where the kitchen isn't small but just awkwardly shaped and there isn't really counter space. It moves so easily and also folds, so it's just an awesome find!" - Oprah

#8 Double Your Sink Space With The Surpahs Roll-Up Dish Rack Share icon Review: "These are perfect! They are sturdy and hold up surprising amount of weight. You can water plants with them (letting them drain in the sink) ; dry dishes; etc. Then when you aren't using them, they roll up or if the way." - eternalwolf

#9 This Professional Slide Out Organizer Will Put A Lid On All Your Organizational Woes Share icon Review: "This has been a game changer in my narrow cabinet. Using it for my cookie sheets and bake ware. Really appreciate the ease of installation and sturdy design. Waiting on my next one to arrive!" - Matt

#10 This Rev-A-Shelf's Lazy Susan Turns The Tables On Useless Corner Cabinets Share icon Review: "love it in my corner cabinets. Makes it much easier to get things out of it & keep it organized. Great price also." - Amazon Customer

#11 No Matter How Small Your Space, Snacks Need To Be Prioritized! This Snack Cart Is Your Stash Sollution Share icon Review: "Overall, this is exactly what I wanted-serves its purpose, relatively easy to put together, sturdy, and sleek. I don’t like doing reviews before I’ve really put a product thru the ringer, but you can tell this product will hold up wonderfully." - Cheyenne Cherubini

#12 The Tiyafuro's Compost Bin Keeps Your Counters Clear From Composting Share icon Review: "I use this for my compost bucket and it’s the perfect size. It fits nicely underneath the cabinet, which is ideal for someone with limited counter space like me. The top also keeps the smells in which deters flies." - Kat

#13 Never Run Out Of Cinemmon Again With This Spice Rack That Lets You Keep An Eye On Your Spice Stock Share icon Review: "I ordered this item 3 years ago and it gets used regularly, so far no rust or bending lids, I love it! The rack is sturdy and looks good. It's been a good addition for organizing cabinets and I definitely recommend it!" - Nubia Diaz

#14 If Your Kitchen Is Shelfish With Space, Add This Extra Long Wall Shelf To Show It Who’s Boss! Share icon Review: "I have been trying to get my tea/coffee station in my salon to make sense. These floating shelves is just what I needed to help organize and not have a bulk or take up space" - Styllistik

#15 Youcopia's Shelfbin Organizer Tackles Stubborn Soups And Sauces That Refuse To Stay In Line Share icon Review: "I'm always buying ranch dressing, chili mix, fajita mix, sloppy Joe mix, etc. and then how do you organize them so they don't end up on the back of the shelf. You put all of your packets in the holder. I organize them by expiration date. Now I know exactly what I have and it makes meal planning a lot easier!" - Amazon Customer

#16 Joseph Joseph's Drawerstore Organizer Cuts Down On Space Wastage In Your Utensils Drawer Share icon Review: "I just love this brand, so totally worth the extra bucks for the sleek look n' feel. Extreme space saving, I couldn't believe it. Just make sure you properly measure your drawer height and depth before purchasing, but should fit standard sized kitchen drawers. Love it so much and can highly recommend!" - ZINET-SOFIA CHAIDOPOULOU

#17 The Tomorotec's Expandable Shelf Organizer Keeps Your Plates In Place Share icon Review: "These were perfect for what I needed. They are sturdy, stand firm, and can hold the weight of glass. They don't wobble. You can adjust them to the length you want. I was worried about how the one end nests on the bottom one but once I put there dishes on there, they didn't move. Come with little rubber feet to go on ends." - Michelle Brockmeier

#18 An Under Cabinet Mount Rack Will Give Your Glassware The Cocktail Bar Experience Share icon Review: "I installed these over the sink to give my wife a place for her wine glasses. This keeps the fragile things from getting broke and me from getting into trouble with my darling. :)" - kevinwcousins

#19 Avoid Kitchen Pan-damoniom With This Cookware Organizer Share icon Review: "So easy to assemble took like 2 mins. I absolutely love this and wish I would have bought this sooner. I’ve gotten so many compliments on it. Very sturdy and thought it was going to be way taller but it’s not and it’s perfect!" - Amazon Customer

#20 This Spice Rack Organizer Is The Ranch Core Sollution Of Our Dreams Share icon Review: "Very high quality and great price. Love using this as my coffee station, it holds so much and helps to keep my countertop organized. The materials are lightweight, it was very simple to assemble, and it’s very sturdy." - MORGAN LEE PARPART

#21 Rev-A-Shelf Sink Trays : No More Soggy Sponges And Cleaning Clutter Share icon Review: "Very nice product, easy to install. Great space saver for sponges steel wool pads, and small brushes" - Deborah Fieschel

#22 The Oropy Wall Mounted Pot Rack Will Make You Want To Hang Out In Your Clever Kitchen More Often Share icon Review: "Great quality! Sturdy!! Great storage solution for a small kitchen with minimal storage space!" - Amy Swango

#23 Streamline Your Space The Scandanavian Way; With A Swedecor Dish Drying Rack Share icon Review: "Steady and can hold heavy items .takes very little place. Good for my small kitchen .has trays so can be used beside kitchen basin to dry plates n stuffs. Good price too" - Saki

#24 The Smart Design's Fridge Drawer Is An Organisational Sollution From The Top Shelf Share icon Review: "This storage drawer for the fridge is great for storing yogurt or tortilla wraps. Easy to install and brackets adjust to size needed. Holding up well with no issues. Highly recommend for people who put a lot of food in their refrigerators to provide additional storage." - L. Lazarus

#25 Enjoy The Fruits Of Your Labour While Stretching Out On The Sofa Thanks To This Bamboo Sofa Armrest Table Share icon Review: "This is absolutely perfect!!! I have a big leather couch & this fits perfectly, very adjustable, has a rubber bottom so doesn’t hurt your furniture etc. highly recommend" - Amy Wells

#26 Who Says Space-Saving Can’t To Fun? This Spiral Fruit Basket Shows You How Share icon Review: "This is a wonderful Idea! Keeps my fruit accessible and stylish, as well as it just makes me want to take the bottom one to watch it shift down. It does fit on my counter top underneath the shelves but I recommend measuring it before you buy just to be sure. It is tall. I just got lucky. However it also looks great as a centerpiece on the table too." - Lisa