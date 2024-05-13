Amazing Items That Show That You Are The Life Of The Party
How do you tell people you are the life of the party without TELLING them you are the life of the party… Well, with these fabulous party essentials of course! Whether you're hosting a backyard bonanza or a chic soirée, these products will have you partying like a G6 in no time. We have found the trendiest trinkets and flashiest favors to make your party a night to remember!
This post may include affiliate links.
You Need To Give These Vinyl Record Disk Coasters A Spin
Review: "Just got these and they were in perfect condition. They survived and afternoon in the shade in the AZ heat so that's a huge plus! Overall nice weight and perfect size. Super pumped to use them!" - Aiden
tbf if you dont have a record player and have no intention of getting one, then why not use these as coasters?
Poppi Sparkling Prebiotic Soda: Now This Is What We Call Drinking Responsibly!
Review: "I purchased a 12-pack of the Fun Faves for my sister's bachelorette party in order to offer something tasty that wasn't alcoholic (but could be mixed with alcohol if desired). The sodas were a huge hit - especially the Raspberry Rose flavor! It felt amazing to drink soda without feeling bloated or guilty. 10/10 would recommend!" - Amazon Customer
This Wooden Food Tower Is A Top-Tier Solution For Foodie Hosts
Review: "We used this to display mini cupcakes at my daughters wedding. its super lightweight, lighter than I expected, made of a very lightweight wood, easy to assemble and looks great on the table. I would definitely recommend this item." - Kim
You’ll Huff, And You’ll Puff, And You’ll Bring The House Down With Your Incredible Balloon Creations Thanks To This Electric Air Balloon Pump
Review: "This machine saved the day! I made a balloon arch with 160+ balloons and couldnt have done it without this pump! My husband had a blast helping me." - Kristin
Make Your Wall As Lit As The Dance Floor With These Photo Clip String Lights
Review: "I bought these for my mom as a little gift. They work really well. She has them hanging in her room & has used them every single day since she got them. No complaints. They’re cute & add some character to a room." - Candi
Funky Prints Are The New Black And This Suit Costume Is Not Holding Back!
Review: "THIS… is TOO freaking cute!!! I bought this for my son’s Senior Prom because it fit his personality quite well. Lol It turned all the heads and caught the attention!! My son is 6ft and normally wears a size 32 I read the reviews and went up one size and it was perfect!!! If your thinking about this… JUST DO IT!! : )" - Brandy T.
A Set Of Colorful Acrylic Drinking Glasses Is The Red Solo Cup Of The Future
Review: "Very well packed, arrived in perfect condition, no chips, no cracks, not even a scratch. Beautiful jewel colours. Arrived unannounced, survived being left on the doorstep over night, placed with the arrows on the box pointing down..." - linbihua
Warm Drinks Are For Dummies! A 54-Can Backpack Cooler Shows That You Mean Business
Review: "Highly recommend this bag cooler! There’s lots of areas to keep your wallet keys and phone dry too! This holds 30 cans of Budlight so that’s always a plus when going beaching with friends" - MaKayla
Say Goodbye To King’s Cup; Pizza, Taco, Goat, Cat Is The New Card It Game
Review: "This game is super fun. I played it at a friend's during game night and immediately went to buy it for myself. Very simple and my kids love playing it too. I just found out there are variations/spin-off versions of this game - must have them all!!" - Sam D.
There Ain’t No Party Like A Disco Ball Party!
Review: "Beautiful so pretty and reflective i purchased a second one. The hook to attach it is nice and sturdy and the ball has some weight to it doesn't feel cheap which i love. Ive been obsessing over these disco balls." - Keren
Level Up Your Hosting Game With This Glamorous Rolling Liquor Bar Cart. Martinis Anyone?
Review: "I absolutely love my rolling cart. I used it as a mini bar in my apartment and it’s a huge hit when I have guest over. Easy to put together and doesn’t look cheap. Great quality for the price." - Melanie L.
Put Your Foam Glow Sticks In The Air Like You Just Don’t Care!
Review: "These were sooooo fun at our wedding! The kids loved them and took them home and the adults had fun too! I didn’t see any that were defective. They were a hit!!!" - Julie
Party Like A Rockstar With A Portable Karaoke Machine Set !
Review: "This has a great sound, easy to set up and carry around, we've had so much fun with it. Great value for money." - Darren Buttle
These Luau Party Sunglasses Are Anything But Lei-M
Review: "These glasses were so cute - much higher quality and more detail than pictured. We used these for my daughter’s birthday party - but I’ll be using all of them again for a big family vacation coming up with my mom and sisters. It’ll make for some very cute pics!!" - TCarbonette
An Automatic Bubble Machine Will Add A Pop Of Whimsy To Any Occasion
Review: "I was looking to rent a bubble machine for our wedding. Renting was - like - $40/4 hours. So instead, I opted for this. LOOK AT HOW AWESOME THESE BUBBLES ARE! My backyard was a little fairyland yesterday." - CC
An Inflatable Palm Tree Cooler Isn’t Just For Frat Parties Anymore!
Review: "This is one of the cutest things I've seen on Amazon! It holds 4 bags of ice easily and looks refreshing with drinks added. Perfect for any summer party and it stays inflated throughout the day." - Miss Penny Snatcher
Margarita Monday Just Took On A Whole New Life Thanks To This Margarita Salt & Sugar Rimmer!
Review: "This salt rimmer is actually a lot nicer than I expected. The wood is truly lovely and this seems like a very high quality product. I've only used it once so far, but It's easy to use and works perfectly with my large rimmed margarita glasses. Several people have commented on how lovely it looks, so I'm definitely ordering another as a gift. I think this would make a great hostess gift, and it comes packaged in a nice box." - Diana
This Fujifilm Quicksnap Disposable Camera Will Help You Remember All The Details That Might Be A Bit Blurry The Next Morning…
Review: "I mean it's not going to come out like a professional photographer but something to have and just snap like the old school days was so super fun!!! Looking forward to purchasing another one soon! I had a blast with it! Memories!!!🤍" - brandy
A Tabletop Chalk Board Is The Perfect Guestbook For Your Next Party
Review: "This board is the cutest thing. It has the perfect size for my 6' table. It cleans easily and the markers that come with it work as advertise. I love it!! ❤" - Clara
These Clear Treat Bags Will Secure Your Spot As The Hostess With The Mostess
Review: "My wife loves these bags!! Whatever she fills them with, it really makes the product look great!! They are the right size and the bags to do hold things very nicely!" - ron
These Funky Party Tableware Sets Will Make Sure You Are On Theme And On Trend
Review: "Large plates, cake plates, forks and napkins all came with this set. They were all colored nicely and my son loved them for his birthday. There was 24 of everything and the plates and forks were pretty durable for a disposable set." - Cindy A.
Fair Warning: You Might Have A Few Neighbors Knocking With This Portable Bluetooth Speaker … Knocking To Join The Party That Is!
Review: "This speaker is absolutely amazing. I use it EVERY DAY!!! It is loud and has really good bass. I couldn’t be more happy. I recommend this speaker very highly" - Tesla
These Mini Pinatas Might Be Small But They Pack A Punch! Just What Any Fiesta Needs
Review: "I’ve bought these for two different events and every time people fight over them since I place them as center pieces. Will probably order again! Super cute!" - Heidi Cerda
Just Giving You A Heads Up, This Custom Head Cardboard Prop Will Be The Life Of Your Next Party!
Review: "This exceeded my expectations. It was even larger than I thought and the quality of the picture was perfect. It really captured the image I want it." - A. Hunter
The "Tell Me Without Telling Me" Party Game Is The Latest Adult Card Game That Is Leaving Guests In Stitches!
Review: "Brought this out at a girls night and oh my gosh we laughed so much! We really only used the NSFW deck of cards but can't wait to use them all. Definitely a great game for a party" - Jessica
There Is Nothing Cooler Than This LED Cooler Light , Taking The Party With You Wherever You Go!
Review: "So this thing is brilliant (literal and figurative for those of you keeping track). Its a great idea for a party or a picnic. At a more formal gathering, in a wine bucket or other ice bucket its amazing. Lots of great light for access or pouring but more importantly it looks amazing. Easily charged, very user friendly. We own four!" - FlexableFlyer
Sound-Activated Disco Ball Strobe Lamp: We Might Be Too Old To Go To The Club, But We Aren’t Too Old To Bring The Club To Us!
Review: "This little light is awesome for the money. I expected a cheap piece of junk. The music function is really cool and fun to use. Lights up a standard size room great. Super cool for our retro dance party birthday." - Amy Cantrell
These Confetti Cannons Are A Blast!
Review: "How can you go wrong with this. Well you could buy from somewhere else and get no reaction. There have the confetti that brings the surprise to the party that you are looking for. I now carry one with me just to surprise someone or to bring an unforgettable smile to another boring day." - Buldan Family