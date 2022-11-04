Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
I Redesigned A Series Of Children’s Book Covers And Endpapers Using My Whimsical Style (8 Pics)
I Redesigned A Series Of Children's Book Covers And Endpapers Using My Whimsical Style (8 Pics)

Eleanor Cawdron
In a self-initiated project in the second year of uni, I designed a series of book covers and endpapers for children between the ages of 8 and 12, under the mentorship of illustrator Joel Millerchip.

Along the way, I learnt important aspects of redesigning, such as avoiding seeing any reproductions of the books mentioned. A really challenging task! This is one of my all-time favorite projects of my degree, and I hope you enjoy them too!

More info: Facebook | behance.net | eleanorcawdronillustration.weebly.com

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory book cover

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory book cover

Alice in Wonderland bookcover

Alice in Wonderland bookcover

The Jungle Book book cover

The Jungle Book book cover

A Christmas Carol bookcover

A Christmas Carol bookcover

Alice in Wonderland endpaper

Alice in Wonderland endpaper

The Jungle Book endpaper

The Jungle Book endpaper

A Christmas Carol endpaper

A Christmas Carol endpaper

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory endpaper

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory endpaper

Eleanor Cawdron
Eleanor Cawdron
I am a freelance illustrator, based in the UK. I specialise in children's book illustration and have a distinctive whimsical flair.

