I Redesigned A Series Of Children’s Book Covers And Endpapers Using My Whimsical Style (8 Pics)

In a self-initiated project in the second year of uni, I designed a series of book covers and endpapers for children between the ages of 8 and 12, under the mentorship of illustrator Joel Millerchip.

Along the way, I learnt important aspects of redesigning, such as avoiding seeing any reproductions of the books mentioned. A really challenging task! This is one of my all-time favorite projects of my degree, and I hope you enjoy them too!

More info: Facebook | behance.net | eleanorcawdronillustration.weebly.com

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory book cover

Alice in Wonderland bookcover

The Jungle Book book cover

A Christmas Carol bookcover

Alice in Wonderland endpaper

The Jungle Book endpaper

A Christmas Carol endpaper

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory endpaper