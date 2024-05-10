106views
Vet-Approved Dog Wipes For Paws, Coats, And Eyes
While pet wipes aren't strictly essential when cleaning our furry friends, many dog owners find them helpful in maintaining grooming routines. Dogs, in particular, tolerate them quite well, and they can be a more convenient alternative to a full bath.
Wet wipes are super simple to use and are excellent at keeping all the grime and infections at bay — perfect for cleaning paws after being outdoors, washing food from your pet’s face, and keeping their eyes clear of crusts. However, since thousands of dog grooming products are available online, choosing a suitable product requires more effort than using one.
Luckily, Bored Panda has done the legwork — this time with the invaluable input of Dr. Linda Simon. With her professional insights and recommendations, we evaluated a range of dog wipes to identify the best performers in effectiveness, safety, and overall quality. Read on to see our findings.
The information provided herein is for informational purposes only. Please refer to our disclaimer for more details.
Our Community Picks
Best Overall: Miracle Care Eye Wash Pads $8.24
Runner-Up: TrizCHLOR 4 Wipes $19.89
Also Great: ICF CLX Pocket Wipes $11.50
Note: All prices and deals listed are accurate as of the time of publishing. Please check the provided links for the most current pricing.
This post may include affiliate links.
Miracle Care Eye Wash Pads
Quantity Options: 90 count | Dimensions: 2.5 inches | Lifestage: All life stages | Apply To: Eyes
Miracle Care Eye Wash Pads are an excellent option for keeping your pet’s eyes clean and free from gunk. These sterile eye wash pads are gentle and non-stinging, making them safe for use in and around the eye area.
These cat and dog eye wipes are designed to effectively and safely remove any uncomfortable eye debris, preventing crust and buildup.
With a soothing formula, your pet will feel comfortable and relieved, and you will have peace of mind knowing that you are taking good care of your pet’s well-being.
What We Like:
• Thick enough to hold the cleaning solution
• Gentle cleaning
What We Don’t Like:
• The pad could be a little wider
TrizCHLOR 4 Wipes
Quantity Options: 50 or 100 counts | Dimensions: 2.5 inches | Lifestage: All life stages | Apply To: Face, paws, tail
If your pet has skin folds or hot spots, your veterinarian may recommend using TrizCHLOR 4 Wipes to treat them. These are alcohol-free and gentle wipes, making them safe for cats and dogs. They protect your pet’s skin and coat and are ideal for cleansing minor wounds and infections.
What We Like:
• Made in the US
• Gently soothes and relieves skin irritation
What We Don’t Like:
• Small cleaning surface
• Not very economical
ICF CLX Pocket Wipes
Quantity Options: 20 counts | Dimensions: 6.3 x 4.1 inches | Lifestage: All life stages | Apply To: Body, paws, bum, facial folds
We love these wipes from ICF because they efficiently reduce surface yeast and bacteria levels. If your dog has sensitive or irritated skin, especially on their paws or ears, our unique dog wipe cleaner can help manage redness and sensitivity.
It’s the perfect choice for relieving itching in dogs and promoting healthy skin. Moreover, these wipes are ideal for addressing skin folds, making them particularly useful for breeds with flat faces like French Bulldogs, Pugs, Boxers, Shih Tzus, and others.
What We Like:
• Sensitive and suited for allergic dogs
• Great for dogs that dislike bathing
What We Don’t Like:
• High unit price
Obsede Ear Finger Wipes
Quantity Options: 50, 60 or 120 count | Dimensions: 3.2 x 1.4 inches | Lifestage: Adult | Apply To: Ears
OBSEDE ear wipes are an excellent option for cleaning your dog’s inner pinna. They are practical and easy to use, and many owners find putting their finger inside the wipe helpful. The gentle yet effective formula helps reduce dirt and clean wax buildup in your pet’s ears while removing odors and soothing the ear canal.
These wipes are perfect for regular ear cleaning and weekly maintenance to keep your dog’s ears clean and comfortable. So you can use them without any hassle and ensure your pet’s health and hygiene.
What We Like:
• Unscented
• Convenient screw lid
• Dogs usually don't mind these
What We Don’t Like:
• It won’t fit everyone’s fingers
Petkin Pawwipes
Quantity Options: 100 and 200 count | Dimensions: 7.75 x 5 inches | Lifestage: All lifes stages | Apply To: Paws
Petkin Pawwipes are a great way to keep your furry friend’s paws clean and fresh, especially after outdoor adventures or between baths. They remove tough dirt and odors and are infused with balm to prevent the pads from drying and keep them moist. Cleaning your pet’s paws has never been easier or more convenient with these premium wipes.
What We Like:
• Neutralizes bad odors
• Made with aloe vera and vitamin E
What We Don’t Like:
• Attracts critters if left opened
Douxo S3 Pyo Antiseptic-Antifungal Wipes
Quantity Options: 30 counts | Dimensions: 3 inches | Lifestage: All life stages | Apply To: Face, legs, tail
Veterinarians highly recommend Douxo S3 PYO Antiseptic-Antifungal Wipes for their ability to disinfect your pet’s skin locally. These wipes contain antibacterial and antifungal ingredients that provide gentle and effective care for your pet’s skin. They soothe, cleanse, and strengthen the skin barrier while moisturizing and detangling the fur, leaving your pet’s coat soft and shiny.
What We Like:
• Ideal for soothing irritated skin
• Vet-recommended
• Seal for freshness
What We Don’t Like:
• It has a reasonably noticeable scent
Espree Oatmeal Baking Soda Wipes
Quantity Options: 50 count | Dimensions: 3 x 3 inches | Lifestage: Adult | Apply To: Skin
Espree Oatmeal Baking Soda Wipes are an excellent option that combines natural and organic ingredients such as oats, baking soda, and aloe vera to create a refreshing and soothing cleansing experience. The wipes are gentle yet effective in eliminating odors and relieving itchy irritations, making them a go-to choice for many pet owners.
What We Like:
• Effectively calms itchiness and irritation
• Aloe is excellent for coat hydration
• Soda helps to neutralize foul odors
What We Don’t Like:
• Strong perfume scent
Petkins Big n’Thick Petwipes
Quantity Options: 100 count | Dimensions: 7 x 11 inches | Lifestage: Adult | Apply To: Multipurpose
Dog owners with larger breeds often prefer to use extra large wipes to ensure one wipe is sufficient for their pet’s grooming needs. The Petkins Big n’Thick Petwipes offer a swift and convenient solution for keeping your pet fresh daily.
These potent cleaning wipes, like washing your hands, effectively remove daily dirt and odors. With 100 wipes in each pack, you’ll have plenty of supplies to meet your pet’s grooming requirements.
What We Like:
• Wipes don't dry out quickly
• No parabens or sulfates
• Smells fresh
• Economical size
What We Don’t Like:
• Wipes are pretty thin in comparison
Wags & Wiggles Purify Hypoallergenic Wipes
Quantity Options: 50 and 100 count | Dimensions: 4 x 7 inches | Lifestage: 1 month and up | Apply To: Coat, paws
Wags & Wiggles Purify Hypoallergenic Wipes are gentle wipes that refresh, deodorize, and cleanse without harming sensitive skin. They’re free from parabens and sulfates and contain aloe vera, which conditions and soothes the coat, leaving it shiny and healthy. These wipes are perfect for taking with you on any doggie adventure and are a must-have for your furry friend’s skincare routine.
What We Like:
• Perfect for sensitive dogs
• Suits all breeds
• Paraben and sulfate-free
• Neutral smell
• Exceptional value
What We Don’t Like:
• Difficult to take a single wipe out
Rachael Ray Pet Wipes
Quantity Options: 200 and 400 count | Dimensions: 6.5 x 5.2 inches | Lifestage: Adult | Apply To: Full body
Rachael Ray Pet Wipes are a fantastic solution for keeping your furry friend clean and smelling fresh. These gentle yet powerful wipes remove dirt and odors from your dog’s paws, face, and rear end. They are a must-have item for any dog parent on the go, serving as versatile wipes for your dog’s eyes, paws, and rear end.
What We Like:
• No parabens, dyes, or alcohol
• Unscented
• Universal
What We Don’t Like:
• Wipes are pretty thin
Benefits of Using Dog Wipes
Dog owners prefer using wet wipes to clean their furry friends, especially when dealing with muddy paws, sweaty skin folds, and waxy ears. Cleaning specific areas with wet wipes is much simpler than giving your dog a full bath.
Unscented wipes work well for dogs with sensitive skin, as they remove dirt and common allergens such as dust mites, pollens, and grass. Moreover, wipes help keep yeast and bacteria levels on the surface to a minimum, which benefits dogs susceptible to chronic skin disease and persistent infections.
Note: Wipes that have a scent contain chemicals that may cause irritation.
FAQ
What human wipes are safe for dogs?
Avoid using human wipes on your pup, as they can cause skin inflammation. Instead, use specially formulated dog wipes for your pet’s skin.
Is it OK to wipe my dog’s bottom?
You can use deodorizing or cleansing wipes on your pet’s bum as needed, especially if they have loose stool or anal gland issues. Wipes containing aloe vera can help keep the area clean and are generally safe.
Can I use dog wipes on my dog every day?
Dogs with chronic skin disease and breeds with skin folds may need daily wipes. Some dogs need wipes for their ears and eyes to remove crust and wax buildup.
Can I use ear wipes to prevent ear infections?
Avoid using ear wipes inside the ear canals. Use cleansing drops to prevent infections. Wipes help clean wax and debris around the ears and on the ear flap.
Can I use the same wet wipes on anal glands and paws?
Most wipes are gentle enough to be used on any body part (except for the eyes). However, using a different wipe for each area is essential to avoid spreading infections or skin diseases.