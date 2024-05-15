A good dog crate is a must-have pet product for travel, dog shows, and home puppy training. Plus, it keeps your puppy safe when you’re away from home. So, whether you want to upgrade your existing dog crate or bring a new puppy home, this guide will cover some of the top options.

If your dog is picky about the crate, stressed out, or anxious, there’s usually an underlying reason. The crate may be too small or simply uncomfortable for your pup. You’ll also need to remember that dog crate training takes time, and ignoring early signs of crate stress often results in a longer adjustment period.

For our selection of the best dog crates, we looked for solid and secure crates with a den-like feel that are easy to assemble. We also included dog crates with handles for convenient travel with your pup.

Best Overall: Amazon Foldable Dog Crate $24.00

Runner-Up: Midwest iCrate $36.79

Also Great: Amazon Basics Soft-Sided 2-Door Crate $55.74

Best Overall Dog Crate

We looked at reputable dog crate brands that have been around for a long time and are trusted by hundreds of pet parents. Our favorite crate offers unique features, like MidWest’s Paw Block latches, wire mesh construction for optimal ventilation, and exceptional build quality.