Top 11 Best Dog Crates of 2024: Ultimate Comparison Guide
A good dog crate is a must-have pet product for travel, dog shows, and home puppy training. Plus, it keeps your puppy safe when you’re away from home. So, whether you want to upgrade your existing dog crate or bring a new puppy home, this guide will cover some of the top options.
If your dog is picky about the crate, stressed out, or anxious, there’s usually an underlying reason. The crate may be too small or simply uncomfortable for your pup. You’ll also need to remember that dog crate training takes time, and ignoring early signs of crate stress often results in a longer adjustment period.
For our selection of the best dog crates, we looked for solid and secure crates with a den-like feel that are easy to assemble. We also included dog crates with handles for convenient travel with your pup.
Our Community Picks
Best Overall: Amazon Foldable Dog Crate $24.00
Runner-Up: Midwest iCrate $36.79
Also Great: Amazon Basics Soft-Sided 2-Door Crate $55.74
Best Overall Dog Crate
We looked at reputable dog crate brands that have been around for a long time and are trusted by hundreds of pet parents. Our favorite crate offers unique features, like MidWest’s Paw Block latches, wire mesh construction for optimal ventilation, and exceptional build quality.
Midwest iCrate
Product Dimensions: 29.6 x 18.6 x 21.5 inches | Material: Metal | Color: Black | Double Door: Yes | Size Options: 7 | Carrying Handle: Yes
MidWest really shines when it comes to dog crates. There is so much to like about the iCrate, including the durable and leak-proof plastic pan, protective rubber feet, carrying handle, very affordable price, and easy set-up — it simply unfolds with no tools required.
The MidWest double-door crate provides a cozy space for pets while helping with housebreaking, training, and traveling. The wire material is also convenient, making it easy to clean and allowing for proper ventilation.
What We Like:
• Reduces housebreaking time with divider panel
• Two-door access
• Leak-proof plastic pan
What We Don’t Like:
• It isn't a good option for dogs with anxiety or a desire to escape.
Best Soft-Sided Dog Crate
Soft-sided dog crates are a good option because they typically feature padded bottoms and breathable mesh panels, creating a cozy and comfortable space for your dog to rest and relax.
Amazon Basics Soft-Sided 2-Door Crate
Product Dimensions: 25.98 x 18.11 x 18.11 inches | Material: Polyester | Color: Tan/black | Double Door: Yes | Size Options: 4 | Carrying Handle: No
We love the Amazon Basic soft-sided two-door crate because it sets up quickly and requires no tools. This crate features polyester fabric, a strong PVC frame, and zippers, making closing easy.
The crate can be easily folded down and features a convenient carrying handle. Buyers have also praised its lightweight design. The crate provides excellent ventilation, a spacious front door, and a top that fully opens and can be set up in minutes.
Despite its lightweight construction, the Amazon Basics dog crate holds up well even when subjected to paw pressure. In fact, it is one of the most durable soft dog crates out there.
What We Like:
• Sturdy polyester material
• Collapsible design
• Machine washable cover
• Can be used inside and outside
What We Don’t Like:
• It may not be easy to clean all the nooks and crannies of this crate
Best Value Dog Crates
You don't have to sacrifice functionality or durability when looking for the best dog crates on a budget. Our favorite crate from the Amazon brand, available in seven sizes, features durable metal wire construction and a top-notch manual door lock for added security — all at a handsome price.
Amazon Foldable Dog Crate
Product Dimensions: 22 x 13 x 16 inches | Material: Metal wire | Color: Black | Double Door: Yes | Size Options: 6 | Carrying Handle: Yes
The Amazon Foldable dog crate is our favorite because of its quality versus value ratio. Its sturdy construction and spacious interior provide plenty of room for dogs to move around, stretch out, and even play with a toy.
Hundreds of Amazon buyers confirm that the Amazon dog crate is comfortable, easy to set up, and, more importantly, fold away for easy storage. There’s also a handy sizing chart to match your dog’s breed with the right size crate.
What We Like:
• Easy and quick to put together
• Best price for a high-quality dog crate for all dog sizes
• Quality construction with choice of single or double doors
What We Don’t Like:
• The spring-loaded slide latch may be too easy to open for some dogs
Amazon 2-Door Basic Foldable Dog Crate
Product Dimensions: 48 x 30 x 32.5 inches | Material: Metal | Color: Black | Double Door: Yes | Size Options: 6 | Carrying Handle: Yes
This Amazon two-door foldable dog crate is stylish black, has six size options, and has a removable bottom pan. It is easy to use with a collapsible frame and is ideal for crate training.
We opted for the double-door model with a divider because this helps to adjust kennel space for large puppy breeds like the Bernese Mountain Dog, Labrador, Rottweiler, and even Great Danes. You can remove the divider later to get more space when your puppy has grown and is fully potty trained.
This Amazon crate also includes a manual door-locking mechanism and folds down quickly for travel. The removable plastic tray features a metal hook at the bottom of the crate to prevent the tray from moving out. There’s also a top handle, making this crate a must-have for traveling pets.
What We Like:
• Easy to clean
• No glitches with the lock mechanism
• A safe option for large and extra-large dog breeds
What We Don’t Like:
• It may not work well for anxious dogs
Best Sturdy Dog Crates
We searched for heavy-duty, hard-to-destroy crates that could collapse quickly when not in use.
Diggs Revol Dog Crate
Product Dimensions: 28 x 20 x 21 inches | Material: Aluminum | Color: Grey, charcoal, or ash | Double Door: Yes | Size Options: 5 | Carrying Handle: Yes
The Digg Revol is an award-winning premium dog crate in four sizes and colors. It will look great in any pet home.
The best part about this dog crate is the high-quality materials, such as durable aluminum, steel mesh wire, and reinforced plastic. The Diggs Revol dog crate for puppies and small dogs features a patent-pending collapsing mechanism, making it super convenient to travel. There’s also a ceiling hatch for easy access.
What We Like:
• Easy to set up and store
• You can collapse it with a single hand
• Includes two rear wheels
• Includes garage-style slide door for easy access
What We Don’t Like:
• It’s heavier than it seems
SMONTER Heavy Duty Dog Crate
Product Dimensions: 38 x 25.5 x 32 inches | Material: Alloy Steel | Color: Dark silver | Double Door: Yes | Size Options: 3 | Carrying Handle: Yes
The SMONTER dog crate has many great features. It’s an ideal option for anxious or aggressive chewers and dogs that pick when they get nervous. The crate’s bite-proof design prevents your dog’s mouth from protruding, making it a reliable choice.
The SMONTER dog crate is a heavy-duty pet crate that helps with housebreaking and training. It features an escape-proof design with a special Y-pattern and is crafted with a sturdy metal frame.
We like the fact that this dog crate also features four wheels for easy transportation. Two wheels can be locked to ensure pet safety and prevent accidents. Additionally, the wheel’s 360-degree rotation makes it easy to push the crate around.
This highly durable dog crate is designed so your dog can lick and chew on it without any health concerns, as it is coated with a non-toxic surface. The SMONTER crate is collapsible and comes with a 3-year warranty — all of this comes at a premium price, of course.
What We Like:
• Extremely durable and sturdy
• Very spacious and comfortable
• Includes wheels and tray
What We Don’t Like:
• Very heavy
Best Travel Crates for Dogs
Our top-rated travel crates provide excellent ventilation and are simple to clean and set up. They also ensure maximum safety during car travel and come with crash test certifications — some options also feature convenient top and side pockets for treats and accessories, as well as adequate ventilation and drainage holes.
Petmate Two-Door Small Dog Kennel
Product Dimensions: 24.1 x 16.8 x 14.5 inches | Material: Plastic, steel, recycled materials | Color: 6 Color Options | Double Door: Yes | Sizes: 4 | Carrying Handle: Yes
Petmate is an air-travel-approved carrier that is very popular among pet parents. The top-loading door makes it easy for small pets to enter, and we like how easy it is to clean this lightweight crate through the top and back doors.
The sturdy crate works well for extra-small and small breeds under 15 pounds. Both doors feature steel construction, easy-squeeze door latches, an ergonomic handle, and 360-degree visibility. In case of wet accidents, this dog crate also has a Stay Dry moat. The Petmate crate fastens securely with the wingnut-and-bolt design.
What We Like:
• It can be used for car and air travel
• Meets FAA travel standards for domestic travel)
• Easy to use and very portable
• Stay-dry moat for potty accidents during travel
• Build with recycled materials
What We Don’t Like:
• Only suitable for small breeds
Petmate Large Breeds Dog Kennel
Product Dimensions: 40 x 27 x 30 inches | Material: Lightweight plastic design | Color: Dark gray/black | Double Door: No | Size Options: 4 | Carrying Handle: Yes
The Petmate carrier features side vents to ensure optimal airflow during travel. It comes in four sizes and can accommodate pets weighing up to 90 pounds, making it perfect for larger breeds. Additionally, it meets FAA standards for domestic travel within the US.
Many buyers appreciate the heavy-duty plastic shell and metal screws that secure the kennel in place. The crate is simple to assemble and provides a safe space for air travel.
What We Like:
• Heavy-duty plastic shell for optimal safety while traveling
• Crafted with lightweight materials
• Solid crate-style kennel design
What We Don’t Like:
• There is no storage area for treats, documents, or dog gear
Best Modern Design Dog Crates
We have selected a few modern crate options for stylish homes with a good balance between design, functionality, and safety features.
New Age Pet Ecoflex Dog Crate
Product Dimensions: 23.8 x 18.2 x 22.2 inches | Material: Stainless Steel, Ecoflex | Color: Expresso grey, russet, antique white | Double Door: No | Size Options: 5 | Carrying Handle: Yes
Pet owners love the New Age Pet crate for its stylish, sturdy design crafted from stainless steel and Ecoflex. It’s spacious and features a tabletop surface.
The crate is easy to assemble, and the extra-large sizes can accommodate large breeds like German Shepherds and Labradors. The doors swing inwards and outwards, and you can leave them open for your dog to come and go as they please.
What We Like:
• Looks like a stylish piece of furniture
• Sturdy for large breeds
• Ecoflex plastic is resistant to rot, mold, and insects
What We Don’t Like:
• Too bulky for travel
Casual Home Wooden Dog Crate
Product Dimensions: 44.5 x 30 x 31.5 inches | Material: Solid Wood | Color: Expresso black, grey, walnut, white | Double Door: No | Size Options: 5 | Carrying Handle: Yes
The Casual Home Pet Crate has garnered over 9,000 positive reviews and comes in five color options and six sizes to accommodate all dog breeds. Buyers are drawn to this dog crate because of its stylish end table design.
The crate features open-side slats and a mission-style door, which provides optimal airflow and is lockable. However, solid wood isn't chew-resistant.
What We Like:
• Stylish side table design
• Easy to assemble
• Stable structure
What We Don’t Like:
• Not suitable for anxious dogs or heavy chewers
LEMBERI Heavy Duty Dog Crate
Product Dimensions: 37.4 x 25.6 x 30.5 inches | Material: Alloy steel | Color: Black, Silver | Double Door: Yes | Size Options: 3 | Carrying Handle: No
The LEMBERI dog crate is a well-known kennel designed for large, anxious dogs. Pet parents love it because of its modern, heavy-duty steel design. It is made of 20-gauge alloy with reinforced 0.5-inch-diameter tubes and a non-toxic, anti-rust finish, making it a safe option.
The crate’s floor grate features a slide-out tray for easy cleanup. It is also equipped with three locks and 360-degree rotating metal locking wheels.
What We Like:
• Stylish and functional design
• Sturdy and very durable
• Easy to use
What We Don’t Like:
• The bottom wire needs to be covered to protect your pet’s feet
How We Selected the Best Dog Crates
Finding the right dog crate for your pup can be challenging, especially if you’re new to this. We have reviewed top crates for all dog breeds, focusing on safety, ease of cleaning, functionality, and design. Our top picks support the needs of puppies and adult dogs, providing a cozy, safe space for pets of all sizes.
Quality Construction
There are many dog crates, but not all are robust enough to stand the test of time. We looked for sturdy materials and well-crafted designs that guarantee durability.
Safety Measures
We prioritized crates with safety features like secure latches, rounded corners, and safe, non-toxic materials. We also opted for options that feature rust-proof, non-toxic surfaces.
Spacious Entries
We searched for crates with large door openings for easy access and comfort. We paid more attention to crates with two doors, wire mesh, and gauges.
Portability
Travel crates are different because they must keep pets safe during travel and meet FAA domestic travel standards. For travel convenience, we mainly selected lightweight crates.
Stability
We looked for dog crates with robust side clips to ensure a safe and stable enclosure.
FAQ
What are the best dog crates for car travel?
The best dog crates for travel are crash-tested and certified by the Center for Pet Safety (CPS). Car travel dog crates should protect pets in serious car accidents and fit your dog’s size.
The American Veterinary Medical Association (AVMA) explains that defective kennels are the most common cause of injured or fled animals during travel. They also add that dogs shouldn't sit in the passenger seat if the car has an airbag and recommend that your dog slowly become accustomed to traveling in a crate via small car trips before a long journey.
What is the best dog crate mat?
The most suitable crate mats depend on your pet’s needs and budget. An orthopedic crate mat can help with joint issues for senior dogs, while puppy crate mats should be easy to wash and chew-resistant. It is important to choose a crate mat that suits your dog’s current needs, which may change over time.
What are the best dog crates for puppies?
The best dog crates for puppies are durable, safe, and feature a removable potty tray for easy cleaning. Double doors facilitate easy access, and crates with dividers are a must-have feature for training.