Best Bone Broth For Dogs, According To Vet
Bone broth is a nourishing liquid made by slowly simmering bones with herbs or vegetables. Beef and chicken bone broths are the most popular options for dogs as they are brimming with essential nutrients and minerals. This wholesome liquid can be served alone, as a healthy dog treat, or poured over their regular food to make it more enticing.
Bone broth is also an excellent way to keep dogs hydrated, particularly when unwell. The broth’s amino acids and minerals support the immune system, while gelatin aids gut health and supports joints by acting as building blocks for cartilage and connective tissue.
Good-quality broth will win over even the pickiest dogs, and for this guide, we wanted to find only the best. To make sure we had some science behind it, we asked our animal expert, Dr. Linda Simon, to help us review top bone broths on the market and answer some of your popular questions on the topic.
Our Community Picks
Best Overall: Solid Gold Bone Broth Topper $4.49
Runner-Up: Merrick Grain-Free Chicken Bone Broth $8.78
Also Great: The Honest Kitchen Bone Broth Pour Overs $8.99
Best Chicken Bone Broths for Dogs
Chicken broths are becoming increasingly popular, and they can be easily made at home by using the leftover bones from your Sunday roast. However, when you’re pressed for time, we have selected two of our favorite chicken broth options that can be prepared in mere seconds.
Caru Daily Dish Chicken Bone Broth
First Three Ingredients: Chicken bone broth, carrot, apple | Container Size: 17.6 ounces | Requires Refrigeration: Yes | Special Ingredients: Turmeric
Your furry friend will surely love this broth from Caru Daily Dish. It is made with free-range chicken and is free of antibiotics and hormones. Its high protein content allows cats and dogs to enjoy it, making it ideal for multi-pet households.
While this Cary broth doesn't include additional supplements, it contains turmeric, a spice known for its anti-inflammatory properties and mild pain relief. Recent studies suggest that turmeric may have neuroprotective properties, which can help support brain function in older dogs.
What We Like:
• High in protein
• Good value
• Natural ingredients
• Formulated by vets
What We Don’t Like:
• Small pack size
Reviews from Buyers:
"My dog loves this. I use this broth as a topping over her chicken and medications and she loves it. I freeze this broth in ice cube trays and defrost a cube or two as needed so they last a long time. Don't forget to shake the bottle well. It smells delicious to me. I can understand why my dog likes it." — RSS on Amazon.
Nature’s Logic Dehydrated Chicken Bone Broth
First Three Ingredients: Dehydrated chicken bone broth | Container Size: 6 ounces | Requires Refrigeration: Yes | Special Ingredients: None
Nature’s Logic Dehydrated Chicken Bone Broth is an all-natural source of essential minerals that promote good hydration. It is an excellent daily treat for your dog and can also be saved for special occasions and celebrations.
One tub can make up to ten servings by simply adding water, so you won't have to worry about running out of this savory delight. It’s perfect for dogs of all ages and can be served as a standalone dish or mixed with your pet’s regular diet.
What We Like:
• Convenient storage
• Indulging meaty smell
• A larger two-pound tub option
What We Don’t Like:
• No added supplements
• Must be eaten three hours after making up
• Can clump in warm water
Reviews from Buyers:
"My elderly cat has to have a lot of medicine mixed into his food and this broth makes his meals tasty again. he eats so much faster now that I've starting using this broth and never doesn't finish a meal. my dog is a picky eater and this broth helps keep her more invested in her food. my only complaint is it doesn't dissolve as easily as i think it should. i use boiling water and wisk for a few minutes." — Peaches on Chewy.
Best Beef Bone Broth for Dogs
Beef bones make a delicious broth for both humans and dogs. They are rich in iron and have a very indulging and rich flavor that most canines adore.
Brutus Beef Bone Broth
First Three Ingredients: Beef bone broth, natural flavor, organic potato starch | Container Size: 32 ounces (pack of 6) | Requires Refrigeration: Yes | Special Ingredients: Glucosamine and Chondroitin
The Brutus Beef Bone Broth boasts added salt and yeast, which give it an extra delicious flavor. Please note, however, that it may not be suitable for all dogs. While salts can be beneficial for a pup with vomiting and diarrhea, they aren't recommended for elderly dogs with chronic renal disease or heart failure.
The Brutus broth contains joint supplements, making it an excellent choice for larger breed dogs and those with diagnosed joint disease. It is also gluten-free, which means that it may be a good option for dogs with grain sensitivities or allergies.
What We Like:
• Recycled packaging
• 100% human-grade ingredients
• Added joint supplements
What We Don’t Like:
• Added ingredients include salt and processed flavorings
• Some dog owners find the smell unappealing
Reviews from Buyers:
"This product has been a game changer in feeding my senior dog. He only has three teeth and I only feed him wet food. I put the Brutus bone broth on the wet food and stir it up and he just goes crazy. He absolutely loves the stuff and I know he's getting some" — Darla on Amazon.
Native Pet Bone Broth
First Ingredients: Beef bone broth, sunflower lecithin | Container Size: 4.75 ounces | Requires Refrigeration: No | Special Ingredients: No
We love that this product is made from natural, grass-fed beef. To rehydrate the powder, add boiled water, stir well, and let it rehydrate. You can offer it as a drink or pour it over the dog’s food to encourage it to eat.
Once you open the seal, the powder stays fresh for the whole year, so you can use it as and when you need it without having to buy a new tub.
What We Like:
• Simple ingredients
• One-year shelf life after opening
• Over 90% crude protein per serving
• No fillers
What We Don’t Like:
• No added supplements or vegetables
Reviews from Buyers:
"We use this with boiled distilled water to make a gravy for dry dog food . Our 2 Shih- Tzu girls like the dry food but like it better moist. Just follow the directions and choose the consistency of the gravy by using more or less water. This is a good choice for our girls." — donna ivester on Amazon.
Best Bone Broth for Dogs with Sensitive Stomachs
Consider giving your furry friend’s tummy a nourishing boost with a delicious and wholesome broth. If it’s your dog’s first time trying bone broth, start with a small amount to ensure it’s easily digestible and doesn't cause discomfort. The broth may contribute to a healthier gut microbiome and improve digestive health for dogs who can handle it.
Merrick Grain-Free Chicken Bone Broth
First Three Ingredients: Chicken bone broth, sweet potato, apple | Container Size: 16 ounces | Requires refrigeration: Yes | Special Ingredients: Parsley, turmeric
We love the simplicity of Merricks chicken broth and its powerhouse ingredients, including turmeric, parsley, and sweet potato. Did you know that parsley is rich in Vitamins A, C, and K and also freshens breath?
This broth may be beneficial if your pet is prone to stomach sensitivities. Notably, the broth is grain-free and can be added to kibble to make it more tempting for your furry friend. This broth suits cats and dogs and boasts a rich, savory flavor derived from free-range chicken bones.
What We Like:
• Limited ingredients
• Suitable for cats and dogs
• Great if your dog has a sensitive stomach
• Keeps for a week in the fridge
What We Don’t Like:
• High price tag
Reviews from Buyers:
"My dog's stomach is easily upset, so I purchased this chicken broth. I put a small amount on every meal and she laps it up. Her stomach has not been as sensitive as it was before Merrick chicken broth and it doesn't have ingredients in it that are bad for dogs like people broth ( onions and garlic). So its a win win purchase." — Customer on Amazon.
The Honest Kitchen Bone Broth Pour Overs
First Three Ingredients: Chicken bone broth, chicken, spinach | Container Size: 5.5 ounces | Requires Refrigeration: Yes | Special Ingredients: Pumpkin, parsley, turmeric
The Honest Kitchen has introduced pourable stews with a bone broth base and flavors, such as chicken and beef stew. These stews are made from high-quality ingredients that are minimally processed, making them easy to digest, even for dogs with sensitive stomachs.
Some dogs with sensitive stomachs may get tired of plain diets. If your vet agrees to add a topper, this product is ideal. Each Pour Over has two servings.
What We Like:
• Made with natural whole foods
• Minimally processed
• Made in the US
• Vet-approved
• Appealing smell
What We Don’t Like:
• Not recommended for senior dogs
Reviews from Buyers:
"Love this stew is human grade, we mix a little into her Stella & Chewy super blend at each feeding & our pup absolutely loves it. So great the stews have a variety option. I was adding a cup cooked meat but now with the Honest Kitchen stew, I no longer cook meat for her because she loves the stew so much!" — Lena on Amazon.
Best Bone Broth for Puppies
Like adult dogs, young pups can benefit from high-quality bone broth. The broth is full of vitamins and minerals, supporting your pup’s development and growth. It can also be helpful during an episode of diarrhea when your dog needs extra help maintaining hydration.
The Honest Kitchen Instant Bone Broth
First Three Ingredients: Dehydrated beef broth, dehydrated beef, dehydrated pumpkin | Container Size: 1.48 ounces (pack of 12) | Requires refrigeration: No | Special Ingredients: Pumpkin, parsley, turmeric
You can serve The Honest Kitchen Instant Bone Broth either over kibble or by itself, making it a versatile option for dogs of all ages. It’s packed with amino acids and protein, which are easily digestible and nourish growing pups and working dogs. Plus, it’s a great way to cool down your furry friend on a hot day when they’re panting and sweating more than usual.
Moreover, The Honest Kitchen adheres to human-grade standards, so you can rest assured that all ingredients are non-GMO and safe for human consumption.
What We Like:
• Suitable for all life stages
• Quality ingredients
• Range of flavors available
• Minimally processed
What We Don’t Like:
• Higher price point
Reviews from Buyers:
"Very easy way to hydrate your dogs food. My dogs love it. Just mix with warm water and you’re good to go, we’ve gone through multiple containers of this product and will continue to go through it since we use it daily!" — Laura Moreno on Amazon.
Stella And Chewy’s Bountiful Bone Broth
First Three Ingredients: Beef bone broth, squash, pumpkin | Container Size: 16 ounces | Requires Refrigeration: Yes | Special Ingredients: Ginger, turmeric, cinnamon
Stella and Chewy’s Bountiful Bone Broth is a highly nutritious treat for your furry friend made from the finest grass-fed beef bones and loaded with amino acids. This broth has a meaty flavor that your dog will love, and it’s likely to make them return for more.
The pouches are designed to be easily opened and made of BPA-free material, which makes pouring effortless. You can twist the plastic lid on and off, and the broth can be stored in the fridge for several days after opening.
Note: Including small amounts of cinnamon in your dog’s diet can have many health benefits. These include reducing inflammation and regulating blood sugar levels. Meanwhile, ginger, when given sparingly, can also help improve digestion and alleviate nausea.
What We Like:
• Minimally processed
• Limited ingredients
• Grain-free
• Easy pour lid
What We Don’t Like:
• Some owners report it’s very thick and gloopy
Reviews from Buyers:
"I use the bone broth (and I like that it’s bone broth) to rehydrate my dogs’ freeze-dried meals for an extra treat. They have the taste. It also has gelatin and cinnamon to support joint health. You get 6-pouches-my wife was happy they are BPA free- which lasts a long time." — Stephen on Amazon.
Solid Gold Bone Broth Topper
First Three Ingredients: Chicken bone broth, carrot, sweet potato | Container Size: 8 ounces | Requires Refrigeration: Yes | Special Ingredients: Lavender and chamomile
Chamomile and lavender make a perfect calming combination for reducing anxiety in nervous pups. Solid Gold Bone Broth Topper comes in handy during stressful events like vet trips or groomers.
It’s packed with fruits and vegetables such as carrots, sweet potatoes, and apples, which means it is particularly rich in micronutrients. A small amount of this broth is enough, and many owners prefer to add it to their dog’s kibble each day, storing the pouch in the fridge for up to a week.
Note: This product contains sesame oil, so be careful if you have a sesame allergy.
What We Like:
• Promotes gut health
• Calming ingredients
• Trusted company with over 40 years of experience
What We Don’t Like:
• Not all dogs are keen on the flavor
Reviews from Buyers:
"I only use very little of this to soften up dry kibble for my mature dog. He appreciates it and likes the flavor. He turns his head up when I use plain water, but not to this." — Wendy on Chewy.
How We Selected the Best Bone Broths for Dogs
The following factors explain how we picked the top choices in each category.
Ingredients
Bone broth is made from animal bones, such as chicken or cow, water, vegetables, herbs, and spices. The key is to use human-grade whole foods and natural ingredients for the most nutritional benefits.
Formulation
Bone broth is available in powder and liquid forms and can be purchased in tubs, cartons, and pouches. The type you choose will depend on your personal preference for food storage and whether you plan to consume the broth all at once or over several meals.
Taste
We’ve all experienced the frustration of pouring food for our furry friend only for them to turn their nose up at it. That’s why we’ve compiled a list of the most delicious dog broths, so you can be sure your pup will love each serving.
FAQ
What kind of bone broth is best for dogs?
Stick to dog-specific broth. While homemade is an option, it can be time-consuming and tricky. Choose a good quality store-bought option instead.
Should I give my dog bone broth every day?
Broth can be a healthy thirst quencher for dogs if low in sodium and given in moderation. It’s not a complete diet, but a complementary food.
Is there a difference between bone broth for humans and dogs?
Human bone broth may be unsafe for pets due to its high salt content and potentially toxic ingredients like onion and garlic. Giving it to your furry friend repeatedly could be dangerous.
Can I put bone broth in my dog’s water?
Make sure your furry friend always has access to clean and fresh water. It’s best to avoid adding broth to their water dish, as they may not like the taste and end up not drinking enough water. Instead, try offering the broth separately as a tasty treat!
Is bone broth good for joint health?
Broths are an excellent option for supporting your dog’s joint health, as they contain glucosamine, chondroitin sulfate, and collagen. It is especially important for at-risk breeds or dogs diagnosed with hip dysplasia or arthritis. However, it’s best to consult with your vet before giving broths in addition to joint supplements and medications.
How can bone broth benefit my itchy dog?
Bone broth has amino acids and collagen that promote healthy skin and coat. It also helps reduce dryness and dandruff. If your dog has itchy skin, consult your vet for further guidance.
What’s better, liquid bone broth or powdered bone broth?
Many owners prefer the longer shelf life and convenience of a powdered version, as it can be kept in the cupboard for a long time before being used. However, fresh broth is always more flavorful and satisfying.
What ingredients should never be in a dog broth?
Some foods in bone broths can harm dogs, such as chives, onion, and garlic. These ingredients can cause hemolytic anemia in dogs, so it’s essential to avoid them. Contact your vet immediately if you suspect your dog has consumed broth with toxic ingredients.
What about feeding my dog’s bones instead?
Most veterinarians advise against giving bones, whether raw or cooked, as they can splinter, get stuck in between teeth, break teeth, cause obstructions, and even perforate intestines. A safer alternative is bone broth.
Is bone broth the same as a rehydration solution for dogs?
Rehydration solutions and bone broths are two different products. Rehydration solutions help reduce dehydration and are usually given to unwell or senior pets. Bone broths containing collagen and joint supplements are a great addition to any dog’s diet.