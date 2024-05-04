How We Selected the Best Bone Broths for Dogs

ADVERTISEMENT

The following factors explain how we picked the top choices in each category.

Ingredients

Bone broth is made from animal bones, such as chicken or cow, water, vegetables, herbs, and spices. The key is to use human-grade whole foods and natural ingredients for the most nutritional benefits.

Formulation

Bone broth is available in powder and liquid forms and can be purchased in tubs, cartons, and pouches. The type you choose will depend on your personal preference for food storage and whether you plan to consume the broth all at once or over several meals.

Taste

We’ve all experienced the frustration of pouring food for our furry friend only for them to turn their nose up at it. That’s why we’ve compiled a list of the most delicious dog broths, so you can be sure your pup will love each serving.

FAQ

What kind of bone broth is best for dogs?

Stick to dog-specific broth. While homemade is an option, it can be time-consuming and tricky. Choose a good quality store-bought option instead.

Should I give my dog bone broth every day?

Broth can be a healthy thirst quencher for dogs if low in sodium and given in moderation. It’s not a complete diet, but a complementary food.

Is there a difference between bone broth for humans and dogs?

Human bone broth may be unsafe for pets due to its high salt content and potentially toxic ingredients like onion and garlic. Giving it to your furry friend repeatedly could be dangerous.

ADVERTISEMENT

Can I put bone broth in my dog’s water?

Make sure your furry friend always has access to clean and fresh water. It’s best to avoid adding broth to their water dish, as they may not like the taste and end up not drinking enough water. Instead, try offering the broth separately as a tasty treat!

Is bone broth good for joint health?

Broths are an excellent option for supporting your dog’s joint health, as they contain glucosamine, chondroitin sulfate, and collagen. It is especially important for at-risk breeds or dogs diagnosed with hip dysplasia or arthritis. However, it’s best to consult with your vet before giving broths in addition to joint supplements and medications.

How can bone broth benefit my itchy dog?

Bone broth has amino acids and collagen that promote healthy skin and coat. It also helps reduce dryness and dandruff. If your dog has itchy skin, consult your vet for further guidance.

What’s better, liquid bone broth or powdered bone broth?

Many owners prefer the longer shelf life and convenience of a powdered version, as it can be kept in the cupboard for a long time before being used. However, fresh broth is always more flavorful and satisfying.

What ingredients should never be in a dog broth?

Some foods in bone broths can harm dogs, such as chives, onion, and garlic. These ingredients can cause hemolytic anemia in dogs, so it’s essential to avoid them. Contact your vet immediately if you suspect your dog has consumed broth with toxic ingredients.

ADVERTISEMENT

What about feeding my dog’s bones instead?

Most veterinarians advise against giving bones, whether raw or cooked, as they can splinter, get stuck in between teeth, break teeth, cause obstructions, and even perforate intestines. A safer alternative is bone broth.

Is bone broth the same as a rehydration solution for dogs?

Rehydration solutions and bone broths are two different products. Rehydration solutions help reduce dehydration and are usually given to unwell or senior pets. Bone broths containing collagen and joint supplements are a great addition to any dog’s diet.