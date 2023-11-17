ADVERTISEMENT

From butt sniffing to poop eating, our favorite canine companions can sometimes engage in behavior that leaves us scratching our heads.

If you have two dogs or your dog spends time with other furry friends, you may notice that they are interested in ear licking. No, not licking their own ears of course, but the act of licking another dog’s ears.

Humans would probably take off running in the other direction if someone attempted something as gross as licking ears. The question remains: why do dogs lick each other’s ears? Experts have a few speculations to help identify the reason behind this type of dog behavior.

Licking Behavior Could Be Linked to an Ear Infection

Image credit: falco

Due to their primal instincts, dogs may lick the ears of another companion if there is a brewing ear infection to help clear it. Ear infections are typically created by bacteria, which has a distinct smell for dogs. A dog’s sense of smell is exceptionally more heightened than a human’s, so they may be trying to soothe their furry pal’s ear infection if there is one brewing.

While this gesture is sweet and caring, it can worsen the ear infection. If you notice that the ears being licked are becoming red, inflamed, and gooey, it is the best option to take your pup in to see a veterinarian where antibiotics can clear up the infection.

Not only could excessive ear licking make an ear infection worse, but it can also create one. When saliva gets trapped in a warm, moist place, it creates a breeding ground for bacteria. Infected ears are painful and some breeds with large or droopy ears are far more prone to them. Add in another dog licking those ears and an ear infection is likely going to be the result.

Aside from creating an infection, it can also spread the infection to other dogs if there are multiple in the household. As a dog owner, ensuring the good hygiene of your dogs’ ears is critical to maintaining a healthy canine family. Ear licking becomes problematic when trips to the vet are warranted due to the licking habit.

Ear Licking Among Dogs Can Be a Sign of Friendship

Image credit: Adam.J.W.C., CC BY-SA 3.0 DEED

Most people give a casual handshake or high-five when showing signs of friendship, but dogs are pretty different. Licking ears can be a gesture of friendship and is utilized often with pack animals and through canine communication, those licks can play a significant role in how dogs interact.

Experts suspect that the dog on the receiving end of the lick may find the action to be calming and soothing; it can stir up those old, comfortable feelings of being groomed by a mother dog as a puppy.

While dogs licking each other’s ears can be pretty standard among housemates, it can also be a gateway to establishing a social bond with a new dog. Since they can’t exactly walk up and hug their new friend, dogs must communicate innovatively without being misunderstood by the receiving pup. Ear licking is one of the easiest ways for dogs to establish closeness to live in harmony as a pack.

Understanding a canine pack hierarchy can be complex, but licking other dogs’ ears to provide comfort could be a great and easy way for them to establish their rank. A dominant dog might lick another dog’s ears as a sign to reassure that dog that they are protected and taken care of. Let’s be honest – sometimes we all need that type of reassurance!

Redirecting Excessive Licking

Image credit: Dominika Roseclay

Fortunately, most dog behavior can be corrected. There are numerous reasons why dogs do odd things, like lick the ears of another dog to the point where the habit becomes too much and borderline excessive.

If you witness one of your dogs getting their ears licked by a housemate, you first need to observe your dog to understand the trigger in the situation. Do both dogs seem content? Does one seem agitated about the act? Is the licking frantic? Are the dogs showing positive or negative body language?

If you feel like you’re at the point where the obsessive licking behavior needs to be addressed, try to redirect your dog elsewhere when they feel like it’s time to soak some ears.

Redirecting any type of behavior can be stressful for dog lovers. We want our dogs to be happy and live their fullest lives, but not at the expense of bad habits. Providing other licking outlets is a great first way to start a diversion with dogs who lick each other’s ears.

If a simple, “No!” doesn’t shut the behavior down, investing in a lickpad is a simple route to take and could quickly prove to be very effective. A lick pad is a silicone shape with ridges and grooves so that you can fill it with peanut butter or whatever your dog’s snack of choice is.

They come in all colors, shapes, and sizes and some even have suction cups so they can be attached to the ground or wall to avoid being moved all over the place. When you notice your dogs start to engage in ear licking, simply guide them over to their designated lick pad so they understand that an outlet is available to get their licking out.

Yes, Dogs Lick Ears For a Tasty Ear Wax Snack

Order up! We have established that dogs can do super gross things. Sometimes, dogs lick other dogs’ ears to serve themselves up a lovely platter of earwax. Wax buildup can be extremely salty as it mixes with other types of bodily perspirants, causing the approaching dog’s nose to be appeased by the scent it gives off. Dogs are known for eating their own feces for no particular reason, so nothing is holding them back from indulging in a salty snack like earwax.

We never want to withhold snacks from our beloved pups, but it’s probably best in this case. If you have a multi-dog household, it’s great to get in the habit of cleaning your dogs’ ears. Your veterinarian can quickly provide you with the essentials needed to perform a thorough ear cleaning at home to take earwax off the menu for good.

As always, if you have concerns about your dogs engaging in excessive ear licking, make an appointment with your local veterinarian to troubleshoot the problem; they will be happy to dive into the how’s and why’s behind the oddities of canine habits.