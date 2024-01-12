ADVERTISEMENT

The Havapoo, a delightful mix of Havanese and Poodle, is gaining popularity as a doodle and one of the “designer dogs”. It is not a recognized breed but is generally recognized as a type of dog with a very affectionate nature.

Havapoos have become a sought-after choice for those seeking a small, lovable companion. This breed’s unique blend offers a charming personality and a curly or wavy coat ranging from medium to long in length.

Is the Havapoo a Real Breed?

No, it is a mix between a Havanese and a poodle and Havapoo’s are not a recognized breed. However, Havapoos are very friendly, as they are bred intentionally for specific traits. Havapoos offer a blend of the Havanese’s gentle disposition and the hope of the Poodle’s hypoallergenic coat.

However, remember, with mixed breeds, you can only be partially sure of what you get! Although intentional breeding of Havapoos ensures a more consistent mix of characteristics, Havapoo’s aren’t guaranteed to come out a certain way.

Physical Characteristics of the Havapoo Breed

Share icon

Image credit: Reddit.com

The Havapoo is typically a small breed, weighing between 7 to 20 pounds. Their coat comes in various colours, including teddy, black, white, and combinations. The curly or wavy coat is medium to long.

The Havapoo’s physical appearance can vary slightly, depending on the dominance of traits inherited from its parent breeds.

Despite common belief, they may not always be hypoallergenic due to the unpredictable nature of mixed breeds. A poodle is recognized as hypoallergenic due to their interesting fur that rarely sheds. However, this characteristic is not guaranteed to be transferred to offspring.

Suppose you are looking for a hypoallergenic dog. In that case, we recommend that you or your family spend a significant amount of time with a Havapoo to ensure no unwanted reactions to the fur or other parts of the dog.

The Havapoo Dog As a Family Member

Share icon

Image credit: mrsj74

Known for their affectionate temperament, Havapoos generally make excellent family pets. Their playful nature and a moderate need for exercise make them suitable for various living environments. They are gentle with children and generally get along well with other pets.

The Havapoo Temperament

Havapoos are, as a rule, characterized by their friendly and social disposition. They thrive on human companionship and generally want to please their owners as much as possible.

It is important to note that the unpredictability of traits inherited from the Poodle and Havanese can result in variations in temperament among individual Havapoos. However, with more and more intentional breeding, most Havapoos are known to be sweet and docile dogs. Albeit a bit noisy at times!

Exercise Needs of the Havapoo

While not overly energetic, Havapoos still require regular and enough exercise to keep them mentally stimulated and physically fit, especially if they take more from their poodle parent!

Daily walks are essential to meet their exercise needs and opportunities to run around freely, like in a dog park, occasionally. However, they may become quite docile and calm as they grow older.

Mental stimulation is essential for all dogs, but it is even more essential, especially with a clever breed like the Poodle as part of the mix! Make sure you mentally stimulate your dog to ensure your dog is happy – and doesn’t destroy your home.

Mental stimulation can include dog training like agility, obedience training, or something completely new, like dog dancing! You can also find plenty of great puzzle games for dogs online or make up your own to keep their mind engaged. Havapoos are also suitable for running or hiking.

The Havapoo Health

Havapoos are generally healthy dogs, but like any breed, they may be prone to specific health conditions. Regular veterinary check-ups, a balanced diet, and proper dental care can improve their overall well-being.

Due to the mixed nature of the breed, it’s essential to be aware that Havapoos may inherit health issues from both parent breeds.

Allergies

Havapoos are, unfortunately, prone to developing allergies. Allergies in dogs can manifest as itching, redness, sneezing, or digestive issues. Common allergens include pollen, certain foods, fleas, or environmental factors. Typically, an owner will notice it when the dog’s ears start to itch a lot, or the dog frequently licks its paws.

Regular veterinary check-ups, a balanced diet as dog food, and proper grooming can help manage allergies. It’s crucial to observe any signs of discomfort, consult a vet for allergy testing if needed, and create an environment that minimizes exposure to potential allergens, promoting a healthier and more comfortable life for your canine companion.

Dental Health

Dental health is crucial for dogs, especially smaller breeds like the Havapoo, which may be prone to dental problems. Regular tooth brushing, ideally a few times a week, helps prevent plaque buildup, gingivitis, and other oral issues. Professional dental cleanings by a veterinarian are essential to address tartar and plaque that brushing may miss.

Training your Havapoo to tolerate tooth brushing is beneficial from an early age. Use a dog-friendly toothbrush and toothpaste, rewarding positive behavior with treats to create a positive association. Introducing dental chews or toys can also aid in reducing plaque.

Consistent dental care not only promotes oral health but also contributes to overall well-being, as dental problems can lead to serious health issues like heart disease. Regular veterinary check-ups ensure early detection and intervention, emphasizing the importance of a comprehensive dental care routine for your Havapoo’s lasting health and happiness.

Patella Luxation in Havapoos

Patella luxation, a prevalent concern in Havapoos. It involves the displacement of the kneecap from its normal position, causing discomfort and hindering mobility. This condition can lead to lameness, joint problems, and overall discomfort for the dog.

Havapoo Grooming and Care

Share icon

Image credit: thetravelgoddess

Due to their curly or wavy coat, Havapoos must be brushed a few times weekly to prevent matting. Bathing should be done as needed, usually every 4-6 weeks or when the dog gets dirty. Bathing is essential with curly dogs as the Havapoo rarely sheds significantly, causing broken-off hairs to get stuck within the curls.

Teaching your dog to enjoy grooming involves a gradual introduction. Start with short sessions, use positive reinforcement, and reward calm behavior. Gradually increase the duration, and make the experience positive with treats and praise. Brush gently, especially in sensitive areas, and associate grooming with positive activities to create a pleasant grooming routine for your furry friend.

Regular trimming and clipping of Havapoos are necessary, especially around the eyes, ears, and all over the body. If you are not comfortable with handling the grooming session yourself, it is advisable to contact a professional groomer.

Temperature considerations are also important. Havapoos are sensitive to extreme weather temperatures, requiring careful consideration to ensure their well-being.

With their thin coats, they may be affected by both cold and hot conditions. During colder weather, provide adequate protection such as coats or sweaters, and in warmer climates, ensure they have access to shade and water. Monitoring their comfort in different weather conditions is essential to keep your Havapoo safe and content.

Dog Training and Socializing with Havapoo

Early socialization is crucial to ensure a well-behaved adult Havapoo. They respond well to positive reinforcement training, given their intelligent nature.

Socializing a puppy involves exposing them to various environments, people, and other animals to foster positive behavior. While generally gentle, early training and socialization can influence the Havapoo’s behavior.

Children and Other Pets with the Havapoo

Havapoos generally get along well with children and other pets when introduced early and adequately socialized. Their friendly demeanor and adaptability make them suitable companions for families with varying dynamics.

Picking The Right Puppy – Is the Havapoo the Best Dog for You?

Share icon

Image credit: Mainemannak

Consider your living area, time commitment, and ability to meet the grooming needs before choosing a Havapoo. While they are delightful companions, potential owners should know the time and effort required for grooming. The unpredictability of mixed breeds means that each Havapoo may vary in appearance and temperament.

Where Can You Buy a Havapoo?

Reputable breeders, rescue groups, and adoption centers are good places to find a Havapoo pup. It’s essential to support ethical breeding practices by choosing reputable breeders who prioritize the health and well-being of the dogs. Visiting the breeder, seeing the parent animals, and ensuring a clean and caring environment are crucial steps. It will also make it easier for you to choose the best dog in the litter.

Can You Adopt a Havapoo?

Adoption is a great option, and supporting ethical breeding practices is essential even when adopting. Rescue groups and adoption centers may have Havapoos available for adoption. Always inquire about the dog’s history and ensure a responsible and calm transition, as some dogs may react a lot to being rehomed.

In conclusion, the Havapoo is a charming breed. Whether you’re a family with children or a single individual, the Havapoo’s friendly temperament and moderate exercise needs make it a suitable companion. Always consider adoption and reputable breeders to ensure the health and well-being of your Havapoo.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) About the Havapoo Dog Breed

What is a Havapoo?

A Havapoo is a mixed-breed dog resulting from the crossbreeding of a Havanese and a Poodle. Known for their affectionate nature and sweet looks, Havapoos are popular as companion pets.

Are Havapoos Hypoallergenic?

While Havapoos are often considered hypoallergenic due to their Poodle lineage, individual reactions may vary. Spend time with a Havapoo adult and puppy before bringing one home to assess potential allergenicity.

What Sizes Do Havapoos Come In?

Havapoos are generally small dogs weighing between 7 to 20 pounds. Their size makes them suitable for various living environments, including apartments and houses with small yards.

What Colors and Coat Types Do Havapoos Have?

Havapoos come in various colors, including teddy, black, white, and combinations. Most Havapoos have medium to long fur, that can be curly or wavy.

What is the Lifespan of a Havapoo?

Havapoos typically live between 10 and 14 years, provided they receive proper care, a balanced diet, and regular veterinary check-ups.

How Much Exercise Do Havapoos Need?

Havapoos require regular exercise to stay mentally stimulated and physically fit. Daily walks and playtime are usually sufficient to meet their exercise needs, although some may have higher energy levels. Remember the mental stimulation as well!

Are Havapoos Good with Children?

Havapoos are known for their gentle and friendly temperament, making them suitable for families with children. Proper socialization is, however, essential before introducing a Havapoo to children, as their rough play may otherwise scare the dog.

What Kind of Grooming Does Havapoos Require?

Due to their curly or wavy coat, Havapoos need regular brushing a few times a week to prevent matting when the little hairs get stuck in the girls. Frequent bathing and trimming will also be necessary.

How Can I Train a Havapoo?

Havapoos are intelligent and respond well to positive reinforcement training like treats and praise. If you start your training early, you should have no issues getting your dog to follow your cues as they are often easy to train. Most Havapoos also thrive with obedience training, even as primarily family dogs.

Can I Adopt a Havapoo?

Yes, adoption is an excellent option for those considering a Havapoo. Ethical breeding practices and supporting reputable adoption centers contribute to the well-being of the dogs and the ethical treatment of animals.

Where Can I Buy a Havapoo?

Reputable breeders are also good places to find a Havapoo. It’s crucial to ensure ethical breeding practices and see the parent animals and the environment where the puppy will grow up.

How Do I Pick the Right Havapoo Puppy?

Consider your living area, time commitment, and ability to meet grooming needs before choosing a Havapoo. While delightful companions, potential owners should be aware of the grooming responsibilities associated with this breed and remember it is a commitment that lasts many years.

How Often Should I Brush My Havapoo’s Teeth?

Regular teeth brushing is vital for Havapoos, as small breeds like them tend to suffer from dental problems. Aim to brush their teeth daily, or at least several times a week, to maintain oral health and prevent dental issues.

Are Havapoos Sensitive to Extreme Temperatures?

Yes, Havapoos are sensitive to extreme temperatures. Owners should provide appropriate protection, such as coats in cold weather and access to shade in hot climates, to ensure their comfort and well-being.

Can Havapoos Live in Apartments?

Due to the Havapoos’s size they are well-suited for apartment living, and also due to their moderate exercise needs. Daily walks and an enriching environment are still necessary.

Do Havapoos Shed?

Thanks to the poodle gene, Havapoos are known for shedding minimally, making them suitable for individuals with mild allergies or those who prefer a low-shedding dog.