I Took Photos Of A Well-Known Lighthouse On The Island Of Cyprus, Near The City Of Paphos (8 Pics)

Paphos Lighthouse is a must-see attraction located in the beautiful coastal city of Paphos, Cyprus. The lighthouse, also known as the “Old Paphos Lighthouse, ” is a historic landmark that offers stunning views of the Mediterranean Sea and the surrounding area.

Finding the lighthouse is easy, as it is situated in the heart of the city. It is located on the edge of the port, near the Paphos Castle. You can either walk or drive to the lighthouse, and there is plenty of parking available nearby.

The lighthouse is a great place to visit for anyone who loves history and beautiful scenery. The lighthouse is a well-preserved example of the island’s rich maritime heritage, and it offers a glimpse into the past. The lighthouse is also a great spot for photography, as the views from the top are truly breathtaking.

More info: yukophotography.com

Lighthouse and Cloud

Camera: Fujifilm X-Pro3 35mm F2.0

Visiting the lighthouse is also a great way to learn about the city’s past. The lighthouse was built in the 19th century and has been an important aid to navigation for ships entering the port. It also has an interesting history, having served as a watchtower during the island’s occupation by the Ottoman Empire

Camera: Fujifilm X-Pro3 35mm F2.0

In addition to its historical significance, the lighthouse is also an ideal spot for a leisurely stroll

Camera: Fujifilm X-Pro3 35mm F2.0

The area around the lighthouse is well-maintained and offers lovely views of the sea and the city

Camera: Fujifilm X-Pro3 35mm F2.0

You can take a walk along the promenade, enjoy a picnic, or simply relax and soak up the Mediterranean atmosphere

Camera: Fujifilm X-Pro3 35mm F2.0

Overall, Paphos Lighthouse is an important and beautiful place to visit

Camera: Fujifilm X-Pro3 35mm F2.0

Whether you’re a history buff, a photography enthusiast, or simply looking for a relaxing day out, the lighthouse is a great destination that offers something for everyone

Camera: Fujifilm X-Pro3 35mm F2.0

Location: Paphos, Cyprus

Camera: Fujifilm X-Pro3 35mm F2.0