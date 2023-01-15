Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser
We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

I Took Photos Of A Well-Known Lighthouse On The Island Of Cyprus, Near The City Of Paphos (8 Pics)
9points
User submission
Architecture, Photography8 hours ago

I Took Photos Of A Well-Known Lighthouse On The Island Of Cyprus, Near The City Of Paphos (8 Pics)

YuKo Photography
Community member

Paphos Lighthouse is a must-see attraction located in the beautiful coastal city of Paphos, Cyprus. The lighthouse, also known as the “Old Paphos Lighthouse, ” is a historic landmark that offers stunning views of the Mediterranean Sea and the surrounding area.

Finding the lighthouse is easy, as it is situated in the heart of the city. It is located on the edge of the port, near the Paphos Castle. You can either walk or drive to the lighthouse, and there is plenty of parking available nearby.

The lighthouse is a great place to visit for anyone who loves history and beautiful scenery. The lighthouse is a well-preserved example of the island’s rich maritime heritage, and it offers a glimpse into the past. The lighthouse is also a great spot for photography, as the views from the top are truly breathtaking.

More info: yukophotography.com

Lighthouse and Cloud

I Took Photos Of A Well-Known Lighthouse On The Island Of Cyprus, Near The City Of Paphos (8 Pics)

Camera: Fujifilm X-Pro3 35mm F2.0

Visiting the lighthouse is also a great way to learn about the city’s past. The lighthouse was built in the 19th century and has been an important aid to navigation for ships entering the port. It also has an interesting history, having served as a watchtower during the island’s occupation by the Ottoman Empire

I Took Photos Of A Well-Known Lighthouse On The Island Of Cyprus, Near The City Of Paphos (8 Pics)

Camera: Fujifilm X-Pro3 35mm F2.0

In addition to its historical significance, the lighthouse is also an ideal spot for a leisurely stroll

I Took Photos Of A Well-Known Lighthouse On The Island Of Cyprus, Near The City Of Paphos (8 Pics)

Camera: Fujifilm X-Pro3 35mm F2.0

The area around the lighthouse is well-maintained and offers lovely views of the sea and the city

I Took Photos Of A Well-Known Lighthouse On The Island Of Cyprus, Near The City Of Paphos (8 Pics)

Camera: Fujifilm X-Pro3 35mm F2.0

You can take a walk along the promenade, enjoy a picnic, or simply relax and soak up the Mediterranean atmosphere

I Took Photos Of A Well-Known Lighthouse On The Island Of Cyprus, Near The City Of Paphos (8 Pics)

Camera: Fujifilm X-Pro3 35mm F2.0

Overall, Paphos Lighthouse is an important and beautiful place to visit

I Took Photos Of A Well-Known Lighthouse On The Island Of Cyprus, Near The City Of Paphos (8 Pics)

Camera: Fujifilm X-Pro3 35mm F2.0

Whether you’re a history buff, a photography enthusiast, or simply looking for a relaxing day out, the lighthouse is a great destination that offers something for everyone

I Took Photos Of A Well-Known Lighthouse On The Island Of Cyprus, Near The City Of Paphos (8 Pics)

Camera: Fujifilm X-Pro3 35mm F2.0

Location: Paphos, Cyprus

I Took Photos Of A Well-Known Lighthouse On The Island Of Cyprus, Near The City Of Paphos (8 Pics)

Camera: Fujifilm X-Pro3 35mm F2.0

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
YuKo Photography
YuKo Photography
Author, Community member

In my photos I’m trying to show how I visualize this world through the lens.

Read more »
Diana Lopetaitė
Diana Lopetaitė
Moderator, BoredPanda staff

Diana works as a Community Manager for Bored Panda. After acquiring a BA in Business with Marketing Management, she decided that she wanted to do something far more creative than her usual marketing business that mostly included researching companies' competitors or working on swot/pestle analysis every single day. Excel spreadsheets weren't her thing either, so she decided creative storytelling was the way to go. Other than that, outside of work, you can find her making barista-style coffee or hand-stretched pizzas, sometimes even drawing and playing video games with friends.

Read more »
Show All Contributors
You May Like
Popular on Bored Panda
Join the conversation
POST
POST
Popular on Bored Panda
Popular on Bored Panda
User Submissions
Also on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda