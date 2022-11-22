Olga Skorokhod Is A Paper Artist, And Creating These Dazzling Paper Sculptures Is Her Destiny
Olga Skorokhod is a self-taught paper artist and graphic designer who absolutely loves to create something new every day. She has always been passionate about art ever since she was a kid.
Olga Skorokhod is a full-time paper artist
Image credits: olgaladyart
She is passionate about art since she was a kid and she considers being an artist as her destiny
Image credits: olgaladyart
Previously, she worked as an illustrator, and graphic designer, and painted photorealistic portraits on commission
Image credits: olgaladyart
Skorokhod experimented with different techniques and materials while in Ukraine in hopes of finding her own style that she could constantly develop
Image credits: olgaladyart
Art is an integral part of Olga’s life and it always has been
Image credits: olgaladyart
She felt art should be hung from the walls because people should feel like they’re in a museum if they want to encounter art
Image credits: olgaladyart