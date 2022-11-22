Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser
We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Olga Skorokhod Is A Paper Artist, And Creating These Dazzling Paper Sculptures Is Her Destiny
10points
User submission
Art8 hours ago

Olga Skorokhod Is A Paper Artist, And Creating These Dazzling Paper Sculptures Is Her Destiny

Deepak Mehla
Community member

Olga Skorokhod is a self-taught paper artist and graphic designer who absolutely loves to create something new every day. She has always been passionate about art ever since she was a kid.

More info: Instagram

Olga Skorokhod is a full-time paper artist

Olga Skorokhod Is A Paper Artist, And Creating These Dazzling Paper Sculptures Is Her Destiny

Image credits: olgaladyart

She is passionate about art since she was a kid and she considers being an artist as her destiny

Olga Skorokhod Is A Paper Artist, And Creating These Dazzling Paper Sculptures Is Her Destiny

Image credits: olgaladyart

Previously, she worked as an illustrator, and graphic designer, and painted photorealistic portraits on commission

Olga Skorokhod Is A Paper Artist, And Creating These Dazzling Paper Sculptures Is Her Destiny

Image credits: olgaladyart

Skorokhod experimented with different techniques and materials while in Ukraine in hopes of finding her own style that she could constantly develop

Olga Skorokhod Is A Paper Artist, And Creating These Dazzling Paper Sculptures Is Her Destiny

Image credits: olgaladyart

Art is an integral part of Olga’s life and it always has been

Olga Skorokhod Is A Paper Artist, And Creating These Dazzling Paper Sculptures Is Her Destiny

Image credits: olgaladyart

She felt art should be hung from the walls because people should feel like they’re in a museum if they want to encounter art

Olga Skorokhod Is A Paper Artist, And Creating These Dazzling Paper Sculptures Is Her Destiny

Image credits: olgaladyart

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Deepak Mehla
Deepak Mehla
Author, Community member

Hi! I'm Deepak, and I'm a content writer from India. I love writing about artists and their work—in fact, it's kind of my life goal to explore the profiles of as many artists as possible.

I love to explore the profile of artists, learning about their pasts, their influences, and everything else that makes them unique.

Read more »
Agne Dracanovaite
Agne Dracanovaite
Moderator, BoredPanda staff

Agnė is a Community Manager for Bored Panda. She is a dreamy, down-to-earth person who believes practice makes perfect; this is why after school, she wasn't planning on continuing education at university, but rather decided to travel the world to find her true calling.

Agnė's hobbies are rooted in creativity: painting, sewing, leather crafting and cooking are the most popular ones she chooses to invest her time in.

Read more »
Show All Contributors
Popular on Bored Panda
Write comments
POST
POST
Popular on Bored Panda
Popular on Bored Panda
User Submissions
Also on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda