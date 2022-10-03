We Turned An Old Barbie Dreamhouse Into A Bar With Themed Barbie Cocktails In Each Room (9 Pics)

Welcome to our Barbie Dreamhouse Bar!

The design of every room in this renovated Dreamhouse Bar is inspired by an iconic Barbie and has a coordinating themed cocktail. Between the new Barbie movie and the currently trending “Barbiecore”, we thought it was the perfect time to explore what we could do with these old Barbie toys we’d been collecting.

We are Michelle Gerard and Jenna Belevender, a photography and creative direction couple. We love building maximalist scenes and designing our images centered around memories, nostalgia, and pop culture.

Please tell us your Barbie memories, or which Barbie you think deserves its own themed cocktail!

Barbie Dreamhouse Bar

You’ll start the home tour with a Rosé French 75 and glitter cotton candy garnish

A Malibu Sunset for our possibly most iconic girl: Malibu Barbie

She originally debuted in the early 1970s around the same time the Tequila Sunrise cocktail was having its resurgence in California. This drink is a slight twist on the classic, adding pineapple juice and subbing the tequila for Malibu rum.

Bath Blast Barbie

Strawberry milk tea, vodka, Cocchi americano, and rye-infused raspberry boba.

Glitter Hair Barbie

Glitter Gin Cocchi with gin, Cocchi americano, and edible gold glitter garnished with a pink stripe of edible glitter Kick off your pink heels, comb some glitter through your hair, and gaze at the framed photo of your crush inside this renovated disco bedroom.

Workin’ Out Barbie

This cocktail comes directly from our friends at Nordon Aquavit who make a Pink Aquavit with strawberry, rhubarb, hibiscus, and damask rose. They use seasonal Michigan strawberries and rhubarb, we see it used in cocktails but serving it chilled straight up in the “Dragon Glassware x Barbie” martini felt like the right amount of cute. We added a little dumbbell stirrer post-aerobics class, Barbie deserves a drink for workin’ out so hard.

Earring Magic Ken

How can we make Ken seem cool? This is the question Mattel supposedly asked in the early 90s. Earring Magic Ken became a cult gay collectible with his mesh lavender shirt, matching pleather vest, chunky blonde highlights, and sparkly silver earring. Rumor has it Mattel sent people out to find out what was “cool” and modeled Ken from trends in 90’s rave culture which was, of course, largely gay. The Butterfly Daiquiri which changes from violet to fuchsia with just the addition of lime juice seemed appropriately magical for this scene. We believe that queer 90’s rave Ken would love a magic daiquiri.

Earring Magic Ken

The magic daiquiri in action changes from violet to fuchsia with the addition of lime juice.

Barbie’s Garage

The garage was a perfect place to store Barbie’s skis, pink ice bucket, and liquor storage, a vital part of any Dreamhouse.