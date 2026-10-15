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Daily Connections

Connections #1222: Hints and Answers

Oct 15, 2026

Stuck on today's puzzle? Below you'll find spoiler-free hints, the category themes, and the full answers for today's NYT Connections - scroll as far as you dare.

Play Official NYT Connections

1. A Word From Each Group

Yellow Group

Green Group

Blue Group

Purple Group

2. Today’s Connections Categories

Want a bigger nudge? Tap a group to reveal its theme - the words stay hidden.

3. Today’s Connections Answers

Ready to see the solution? Tap a group to reveal its theme and all four words.

How Did You Do Today?

How many mistakes did you make?

How to Play and Master NYT Connections

While keeping your daily streak alive depends on today's specific word combinations, mastering the core rules and structural patterns of the game can drastically improve your success rate. Below is everything you need to know about the official grid mechanics.

  • 4 Guesses

    You get 4 guesses total before the puzzle ends, so choose carefully.

  • Color-Coded Difficulty

    Categories are color-coded by difficulty: Yellow (easiest), Green, Blue, and Purple (trickiest).

  • Shuffle the Grid

    Use the Shuffle button to rearrange the grid if a pattern isn't clicking for you.

  • Share Your Results

    Once solved, share your color-coded results grid with friends without spoiling the answers.

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Connections Tips and FAQ

Usually, yes - purple is designed to be the trickiest group, often relying on wordplay, hidden patterns, or a twist on the obvious meaning of a word. That said, NYT sometimes shuffles the difficulty, so don't assume purple is always the last one you'll solve.

Want more daily connection challenges? Check out our NYT Connections hub for a full archive of past puzzles, hints, and answers.

See Also