Stuck on today's puzzle? Below you'll find spoiler-free hints, the category themes, and the full answers for today's NYT Connections - scroll as far as you dare.

1. A Word From Each Group

Purple Group Trickiest Tap to reveal Purple Group Low landforms with a letter changed

Things you can score in sports

Green Group Things you can score in sports

Green Group Tap to reveal Green Group Things you can score in sports

Yellow Group Easiest Tap to reveal Yellow Group Ways to preserve food

Yellow Group Easiest Tap to reveal Yellow Group Ways to preserve food Green Group Tap to reveal Green Group Things you can score in sports Blue Group Tap to reveal Blue Group Lowest part Purple Group Trickiest Tap to reveal Purple Group Low landforms with a letter changed

Want a bigger nudge? Tap a group to reveal its theme - the words stay hidden.

3. Today’s Connections Answers

Ready to see the solution? Tap a group to reveal its theme and all four words.

Yellow Group Easiest Tap to reveal Ways to preserve food CURE, DRY, PICKLE, SMOKE Green Group Tap to reveal Things you can score in sports BASKET, GOAL, RUN, TOUCHDOWN Blue Group Tap to reveal Lowest part BASE, BOTTOM, FOOT, FOUNDATION Purple Group Trickiest Tap to reveal Low landforms with a letter changed CANNON, FORGE, RACINE, VOLLEY