Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add post form topAdd Post Search
Tooltip close

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

I Have Been Making Crocheted Toys For Many Years And That Means New Year, New Challenges
User submission
Needle and Thread

I Have Been Making Crocheted Toys For Many Years And That Means New Year, New Challenges

Open list comments 0
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

12

Open list comments

0

ADVERTISEMENT

I’m Violeta. I have been making toys, crocheted toys for many years. I create whatever pops into my head and work with orders. I crochet about 400 toys a year, some big, some small. I count them all and I don’t focus on the size.

For example, in 2023, I crocheted 393 toys. To make it more fun, I thought of making collections. Often people collect different things, and I collect the countries where my toys live. I indeed chose not only countries but also American states. This collection is already complete. And there are still many countries in the world where my toys could live.

New year, new challenges!:) I hope my map will be filled with new countries.

More info: Etsy

Scrap yarn big toys

I Have Been Making Crocheted Toys For Many Years And That Means New Year, New Challenges

My creatures live here :)

I Have Been Making Crocheted Toys For Many Years And That Means New Year, New Challenges

and here.

I Have Been Making Crocheted Toys For Many Years And That Means New Year, New Challenges

mini bear

ADVERTISEMENT

I Have Been Making Crocheted Toys For Many Years And That Means New Year, New Challenges

World in our hands

I Have Been Making Crocheted Toys For Many Years And That Means New Year, New Challenges

Owl – flag

I Have Been Making Crocheted Toys For Many Years And That Means New Year, New Challenges

ADVERTISEMENT

Tiny frog

I Have Been Making Crocheted Toys For Many Years And That Means New Year, New Challenges

there are many of them

ADVERTISEMENT

I Have Been Making Crocheted Toys For Many Years And That Means New Year, New Challenges

dogs

I Have Been Making Crocheted Toys For Many Years And That Means New Year, New Challenges

Mouse and doll

I Have Been Making Crocheted Toys For Many Years And That Means New Year, New Challenges

Very big bunny

I Have Been Making Crocheted Toys For Many Years And That Means New Year, New Challenges

Dinosaurs

I Have Been Making Crocheted Toys For Many Years And That Means New Year, New Challenges

Bugs live

ADVERTISEMENT

I Have Been Making Crocheted Toys For Many Years And That Means New Year, New Challenges

Bears

I Have Been Making Crocheted Toys For Many Years And That Means New Year, New Challenges

Corona virus theme

I Have Been Making Crocheted Toys For Many Years And That Means New Year, New Challenges

ADVERTISEMENT

Eyeglasses holder – owl

I Have Been Making Crocheted Toys For Many Years And That Means New Year, New Challenges

in love…

I Have Been Making Crocheted Toys For Many Years And That Means New Year, New Challenges

Giant snails

I Have Been Making Crocheted Toys For Many Years And That Means New Year, New Challenges

Seagull

I Have Been Making Crocheted Toys For Many Years And That Means New Year, New Challenges

Toy from drawing

I Have Been Making Crocheted Toys For Many Years And That Means New Year, New Challenges

Red snaik

I Have Been Making Crocheted Toys For Many Years And That Means New Year, New Challenges

Scrap yarn big cuties

I Have Been Making Crocheted Toys For Many Years And That Means New Year, New Challenges

tiny goose

I Have Been Making Crocheted Toys For Many Years And That Means New Year, New Challenges

Softy mice

I Have Been Making Crocheted Toys For Many Years And That Means New Year, New Challenges

ADVERTISEMENT

Toy from drawing

I Have Been Making Crocheted Toys For Many Years And That Means New Year, New Challenges

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Vote arrow up

12

Vote arrow down
Open list comments

0
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

12

Open list comments

0

Violeta Vasilevičiūtė-Pocienė
Violeta Vasilevičiūtė-Pocienė
Violeta Vasilevičiūtė-Pocienė
Violeta Vasilevičiūtė-Pocienė
Author, Community member

I am Violeta from Lithuania. I live in the second largest city in Lithuania, Kaunas. I am a mother to two wonderful boys. I love to create jewelry and toys. This is my hobby and job. I like my job. I create toys and jewelry for 18 years. I wrote a book about jewelry from textiles.

Read more »
Diana Lopetaitė
Diana Lopetaitė
Diana Lopetaitė
Diana Lopetaitė
Moderator, BoredPanda staff

Diana works as a Team Lead and a Community Manager for Bored Panda. After acquiring a BA in Business with Marketing Management, she decided that she wanted to do something far more creative than her usual marketing business which mostly included researching companies' competitors or working on swot/pestle analysis every single day. Excel spreadsheets weren't her thing either, so she decided creative storytelling was the way to go. Other than that, outside of work, you can find her making barista-style coffee or hand-stretched pizzas, sometimes even drawing and playing video games with friends.

Read more »
Show All Contributors
You May Like
Back to Homepage
More about Community
Homepage
Trending
Community
Arrow point to left Homepage
Next in Community Arrow point to right
Popular on Bored Panda
Join the conversation
Add photo comments
POST
POST
Popular on Bored Panda
Popular on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda