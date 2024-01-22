I Have Been Making Crocheted Toys For Many Years And That Means New Year, New Challenges
I’m Violeta. I have been making toys, crocheted toys for many years. I create whatever pops into my head and work with orders. I crochet about 400 toys a year, some big, some small. I count them all and I don’t focus on the size.
For example, in 2023, I crocheted 393 toys. To make it more fun, I thought of making collections. Often people collect different things, and I collect the countries where my toys live. I indeed chose not only countries but also American states. This collection is already complete. And there are still many countries in the world where my toys could live.
New year, new challenges!:) I hope my map will be filled with new countries.
More info: Etsy
