Oh, my white ship! My unconquered sailboat! I will command – and it will get to the boundless waves and take me to the fantastic universe where I’m a mistress!

What if it is suddenly a storm? Such strong and cruel… It changes direction and throws me where I’m nobody – only the cold prison and hungry eyes.

I’m waiting, peering into the wet strip of the horizon. What will white sails bring me today? Salvation? Joy and warm embrace? Or a betrayal and darkness? No! These white sails mean hope and victory… I hope and wait…

Paperart: Asya Kozina

Photo: Yana Perova

Model: Iva Vinok

Model: Ira Chembai

MUA: Anna Shevchenko

Video: Julia Mo