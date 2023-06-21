Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser
We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

My Progression As A Jewelry Artist: From Steampunk To Pokemon, League, And Geek Jewelry
12points
User submission
Art, DIY7 hours ago

My Progression As A Jewelry Artist: From Steampunk To Pokemon, League, And Geek Jewelry

Orion Ivliev
Community member

I’ve been making jewelry for a while now (since 2008), and I decided it’s time to show myself and others the journey, progression, and growth that I have experienced as an artist.

Since the beginning of my artistic journey, I have managed to understand what I love doing and to do what I love, create and participate in various exhibitions and speak about important topics and issues that I love, and all the fantasy that is brought forward in the geek culture.

I had built a brand solely for this and created my own way of making high fanart through jewelry. Enjoy.

More info: Etsy

Polymer Clay Onigeri Pendants (2008)

My Progression As A Jewelry Artist: From Steampunk To Pokemon, League, And Geek Jewelry

From Humble Beginnings.

Polymer Clay Strawberries (2009)

My Progression As A Jewelry Artist: From Steampunk To Pokemon, League, And Geek Jewelry

Steampunk Cameo Pendant (2011)

My Progression As A Jewelry Artist: From Steampunk To Pokemon, League, And Geek Jewelry

Exiting 2 years of Polymer clay towards steampunk

Cosmos Cameo Resin Pendant (2012)

My Progression As A Jewelry Artist: From Steampunk To Pokemon, League, And Geek Jewelry

First Steampunk Creation- Steampunk Beetle Pendant (2012)

My Progression As A Jewelry Artist: From Steampunk To Pokemon, League, And Geek Jewelry

This is where I discovered the steampunk Genre, this intrigued me so much I couldn’t stop dismantling watches and combining different parts to form different compositions.

Steampunk Butterfly Pendant (2012)

My Progression As A Jewelry Artist: From Steampunk To Pokemon, League, And Geek Jewelry

Steampunk Skeleton Key Pendant (2013)

My Progression As A Jewelry Artist: From Steampunk To Pokemon, League, And Geek Jewelry

Steampunk Sea Horse (2013)

My Progression As A Jewelry Artist: From Steampunk To Pokemon, League, And Geek Jewelry

Steampunk Scarab Pendant (2014)

My Progression As A Jewelry Artist: From Steampunk To Pokemon, League, And Geek Jewelry

Steampunk Bracelet- Ring, from The Steampunk Jewelry Book (2014)

My Progression As A Jewelry Artist: From Steampunk To Pokemon, League, And Geek Jewelry

After a few years of steampunk, my works even got published in a book -Steampunk Jewelry by Spurgeon Vaughn Ratcliffe.

7 Deadly Sins – Wrath (2015)

My Progression As A Jewelry Artist: From Steampunk To Pokemon, League, And Geek Jewelry

This is where I started learning metalsmithing privately and could finally get out of my ‘ready-made’ habits which have limited me throughout the years.
Finally, I could create something uniquely my own.

7 Deadly Sins -Vanity (2015)

My Progression As A Jewelry Artist: From Steampunk To Pokemon, League, And Geek Jewelry

7 Deadly Sins – Greed (2015)

My Progression As A Jewelry Artist: From Steampunk To Pokemon, League, And Geek Jewelry

7 Deadly Sins – Gluttony (2015)

My Progression As A Jewelry Artist: From Steampunk To Pokemon, League, And Geek Jewelry

7 Deadly Sins – Envy (2015)

My Progression As A Jewelry Artist: From Steampunk To Pokemon, League, And Geek Jewelry

7 Deadly Sins – Sloth (2015)

My Progression As A Jewelry Artist: From Steampunk To Pokemon, League, And Geek Jewelry

From Love with Russia – Editorial for Little Big Band (2016)

My Progression As A Jewelry Artist: From Steampunk To Pokemon, League, And Geek Jewelry

Inspired by and made for Little BIG
Jewelry, prod, styling & hair- Orion Ivliev
Photography- Nati Gold ( Nati Gold Photographer )
Makeup- Yuna Pro
Model- Zlata Chaban
Edit- Ofek Birenbaum ( Ofek.muse.art – makeup & visual arts)

First Year in Jewelry Design B.A – Tongue Extensions (2016)

My Progression As A Jewelry Artist: From Steampunk To Pokemon, League, And Geek Jewelry

Extensions inspired by Rebecca Horn
SENSE OF SELF – Editorial for MarsPM
Photo & Creative by SHAY Kedem – Photographer
Mua by Ben Kader
Hair by Idan Bakshi
Style & Production by Moshe Avramove
Model – Ira for MarsPM
models – Karina & Shaked
Tongue jewelry by Orion Ivliev

College Second Year- Trap Ring (2016)

My Progression As A Jewelry Artist: From Steampunk To Pokemon, League, And Geek Jewelry

https://www.etsy.com/il-en/listing/1373658381

Pokemon Inspired Rings (2017)

My Progression As A Jewelry Artist: From Steampunk To Pokemon, League, And Geek Jewelry

H.R Giger Inspired Sneakers- New Ballance X Shenkar for TLV Jewelry Week (2017)

My Progression As A Jewelry Artist: From Steampunk To Pokemon, League, And Geek Jewelry

College Second Year (2016)

E.V.I.L- Chess Set. by Orion Ivliev (2018)

My Progression As A Jewelry Artist: From Steampunk To Pokemon, League, And Geek Jewelry

College, Third Year, Chess Design Course.

Emotional Series (2019)

My Progression As A Jewelry Artist: From Steampunk To Pokemon, League, And Geek Jewelry

Graduation project from exchange studies in ‘Alchimia Jewelry School ‘, Firenze.

Myself, Graduation Project – (Non)Sense (2019)

My Progression As A Jewelry Artist: From Steampunk To Pokemon, League, And Geek Jewelry

Made to Synthesize Scents and jewelry together to bring mental and emotional balance using the various organic scents.

Heritage Ring for Grandmama (2020)

My Progression As A Jewelry Artist: From Steampunk To Pokemon, League, And Geek Jewelry

League of Legends- PsyOps Sona-inspired ring (2021)

My Progression As A Jewelry Artist: From Steampunk To Pokemon, League, And Geek Jewelry

Covid really got me into League, I have been a gamer and a geek all my life so I decided to combine my two passions of jewelry and gaming into one.

Pyke Ult Ring (2021)

My Progression As A Jewelry Artist: From Steampunk To Pokemon, League, And Geek Jewelry

Image credits: OrionGeekJewelry

3 Piggy Rings (2022)

My Progression As A Jewelry Artist: From Steampunk To Pokemon, League, And Geek Jewelry

Image credits: OrionGeekJewelry

I decided that in addition to my game-inspired collections, I am releasing my own collection of magical lore animals with my own original storyline.

Genshin Impact- Layla Inspired Ring (2023)

My Progression As A Jewelry Artist: From Steampunk To Pokemon, League, And Geek Jewelry

Image credits: OrionGeekJewelry

League of Legends, Sylas-inspired ring (2023)

My Progression As A Jewelry Artist: From Steampunk To Pokemon, League, And Geek Jewelry

Image credits: OrionGeekJewelry

Since the beginning of my Artistic journey, I had managed to understand and do what I love, create and participate in various exhibitions and speak about important topics as well as issues that I love such as the geek community and all the fantasy that is brought forward in the geek culture.
I had built a brand solely for this and created my own way of making high fanart through jewelry.

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Orion Ivliev
Orion Ivliev
Author, Community member

Jewelry Designer, Artist, Visionary and Gamer

Read more »
Diana Lopetaitė
Diana Lopetaitė
Moderator, BoredPanda staff

Diana works as a Team Lead and a Community Manager for Bored Panda. After acquiring a BA in Business with Marketing Management, she decided that she wanted to do something far more creative than her usual marketing business which mostly included researching companies' competitors or working on swot/pestle analysis every single day. Excel spreadsheets weren't her thing either, so she decided creative storytelling was the way to go. Other than that, outside of work, you can find her making barista-style coffee or hand-stretched pizzas, sometimes even drawing and playing video games with friends.

Read more »
Show All Contributors
You May Like
Back to Homepage
More about Art
Homepage
Trending
Art
Homepage
Next in Art
Popular on Bored Panda
Leave a comment
POST
POST
Popular on Bored Panda
Popular on Bored Panda
User Submissions
Also on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda