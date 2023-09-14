 My Partner Is ‘Turner’ Reincarnated And He Painted One Of The Most Unusual And Unique Spots In Australia (13 Pics) | Bored Panda
My Partner Is 'Turner' Reincarnated And He Painted One Of The Most Unusual And Unique Spots In Australia (13 Pics)
My Partner Is ‘Turner’ Reincarnated And He Painted One Of The Most Unusual And Unique Spots In Australia (13 Pics)

Jennifer Allnutt
Community member

Just north of Brisbane in Queensland, Australia, lies the sleepy seaside town of Rainbow Beach, home to one of the most unique yet beautiful landscapes: The Carlo Sandblow.

To find the ‘Carlo Sandblow’, you must wander through a stunning eucalypt forest and rainforest. Once you emerge from the dark forest, you’re greeted with a scene reminiscent of a moonscape—the sand is all-encompassing.

The Carlo Sandblow is part of the vast accumulation of windblown sand known as the Cooloola sandmass. It spans over 15 hectares and overlooks the towering colored sands and the coastline from Double Island Point to the Inskip Peninsula and the southern tip of Fraser Island. Over many years, the wind-blown sand has transformed the landscape, burying the forest in its wake.

Just below the sandscape are colorful cliffs.

The wind and rain constantly re-sculpt these cliffs of rainbow-like sands. Over thousands of years, iron-rich minerals have stained the sand with a complex array of yellow, brown, and red hues, while the pure white sand has been leached of all nutrients.

We visited many times, conducting plein air studies and drawings. We would rise just before dawn and trek to the location, spending most of the morning painting in the tranquil moonscape. In the evenings, we’d return to capture the afternoon’s golden hour and sunset.

His landscapes remind me of J.M.W. Turner because they are so atmospheric and turbulent. Turner was known as ‘the painter of light’, and I believe my partner has captured the varying moods and light of this landscape in a similar fashion.

It is a remarkable place, and he has spent over a year painting to create works that do it justice.

He will be exhibiting them at Lethbridge Gallery in Queensland this September and October!

Jennifer Allnutt
Jennifer Allnutt
Author, Community member

Visual artist based in Melbourne, Australia.

