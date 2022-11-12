My Annual Drawings Against The Extinction Of Endangered Animals

Hi, my name is Love. I am Pet and Wildlife artist. Every year I participate in an annual Explorers Against Extinction charity project that protects endangered species. Winter holidays are coming and I’d like to tell you about a great opportunity to get an amazing gift from professional artists at affordable prices and with meaningful help for Wildlife. These pieces will be auctioned to raise money in support of global conservation projects. It is an excellent opportunity to buy a stunning piece of art with extra investment in our beautiful Planet.

Here is a link to the auction.

All proceeds from the auction will be sent to nature conservation projects saving endangered species. Only one week is left!

This year I am honored to join an Invitational collection. Special thanks for the reference to ©Joel Sartore/ Photo Ark from National Geographic. I made a drawing of twin three-month-old endangered western red pandas (Ailurus fulgens fulgens) at the Lincoln Children’s Zoo.

If you love animals as I do and if you are interested to see more of my drawings please follow a link to my group. I`ll be happy to see you there and stay in touch!

Best Regards,

Love.

More info: artbylove.co.uk | Facebook | artbylove.co.uk | Instagram

An endangered female crowned lemur (Eulemur coronatus). With kind permission from ©Joel Sartore/National Geographic Photo Ark.

Few facts about Golden-Headed Lion Tamarin: – they are usually monogamous. – females usually give birth to twins. All the members of her group will help her to take care of the babies, but the dad helps the most. – they are sharing their meals with others in the group, either offering bits (active sharing) or letting others steal from them (passive sharing). – about 40 percent of GLTs die before their first birthday. – ones who survive past age one will live about eight years, on average. The longest-lived GLT made it to age 31. Special thanks to @joelsartore ©Joel Sartore/ National Geographic Photo Ark for his inspiring photos and permission to use them.

Little bandicoot. With permission from Zoos Victoria which making a great impact in saving these little species.

Last time I`ve seen red pandas at local Safari Park. I was thinking how lucky these people who are staying at their lodge and can observe these cute animals at least for a day. I would definitely make a few sketches staying there. Then I decided that I should make a drawing for my first Invitational collection. Red pandas have a pretty high mortality and disease rate. They also have been recorded falling prey to leopards in the wild but are primarily threatened by the destruction and fragmentation of their habitat. Poaching is also a major threat. In Myanmar, the red panda is threatened by hunting using guns and traps. In southwestern China, red pandas are illegally hunted for their fur, especially for the highly valued bushy tails used for hat production. The red panda population in China has been reported to have decreased by 40 per cent over the last 50 years, and the population in western Himalayan areas are considered to be even smaller. Special thanks for the reference to ©Joel Sartore/ Photo Ark. Twin three-month-old endangered western red pandas (Ailurus fulgens fulgens) at the Lincoln Children’s Zoo.