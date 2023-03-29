Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
My 20 Photos That Will Make You Go For The Khopra Danda Trek
My 20 Photos That Will Make You Go For The Khopra Danda Trek

Balaram Thapa
Community member

In February 2023, I set off to the Khopra Danda Trek with my team. I was thrilled; this was the perfect retreat for my team and me. The Khopra Danda Trek is a fantastic trek where we follow an off-beaten path. The trek is a complete package where you get an opportunity to immerse yourself in the rich culture of Nepal.

More info: nepalhikingteam.com

My Journey Began from Kathmandu to Pokhara

My 20 Photos That Will Make You Go For The Khopra Danda Trek

On day 1, we drove to Pokhara and stayed there for the night. The next day, we took a short drive to Ghandruk and started our hike to Tadapani and Dobato. On this trek, we crossed several villages and hiked to Bayali Kharka, Chhistibang, and Khopra. From Khopra Danda, we were blessed with amazing views of Dhaulagiri, Annapurna South, and other mountain ranges. We took a rest day at Chhistibung and then descended to Swanta, Pulbari, Mohare Danda, Banthali, and then to Tikhedhunga. On the last day, we drove back to Pokhara, ending our trek successfully.

Capturing the picture of the Dhaulagiri Ranges

My 20 Photos That Will Make You Go For The Khopra Danda Trek

Capturing the picture of the Annapurna Range

My 20 Photos That Will Make You Go For The Khopra Danda Trek

I am very interested in photography, so I captured beautiful pictures on the trek. So, I would love to share my picture collections with all of you. The journey was fantastic, and my favorite moment was when I stood on top of a viewpoint ( Khopra Danda) to witness the golden rays spreading across the sky. That’s the Khopra Danda Trek!

Feeling on top of the world at Mulde View Point at 3637m

My 20 Photos That Will Make You Go For The Khopra Danda Trek

The mesmerizing views of Annapurna South, Macchapuchhre, Dhaulagiri

My 20 Photos That Will Make You Go For The Khopra Danda Trek

I hope these pictures will inspire you to trek in the Khopra Danda and experience the breathtaking views of the world’s highest peaks. The route is truly a hidden gem, and I would recommend the trek to everyone who is visiting Nepal.

On the way to Chhistibang from Dobato

My 20 Photos That Will Make You Go For The Khopra Danda Trek

Perfect tent spot with the stunning views of Dhaulagiri on the back

My 20 Photos That Will Make You Go For The Khopra Danda Trek

Purple Primula growing on the path

My 20 Photos That Will Make You Go For The Khopra Danda Trek

Hiking with the Team

My 20 Photos That Will Make You Go For The Khopra Danda Trek

Stopping by the woods to catch our Breath

My 20 Photos That Will Make You Go For The Khopra Danda Trek

Feeling refreshed after dipping my feet inside the natural spring water

My 20 Photos That Will Make You Go For The Khopra Danda Trek

Old teashop checking price of bottled water

My 20 Photos That Will Make You Go For The Khopra Danda Trek

I love wandering along the woods!

My 20 Photos That Will Make You Go For The Khopra Danda Trek

Chasing Sunrise and stunning views at Khopra Danda 3660m

My 20 Photos That Will Make You Go For The Khopra Danda Trek

One picture with my awesome team

My 20 Photos That Will Make You Go For The Khopra Danda Trek

The beauty of Dhaulagiri is beyond words… You have to see it to believe it!

My 20 Photos That Will Make You Go For The Khopra Danda Trek

My 20 Photos That Will Make You Go For The Khopra Danda Trek

Just when you think Nepal can’t get any more breathtaking… Khopra Danda takes your breath away

My 20 Photos That Will Make You Go For The Khopra Danda Trek

Having fun at the waterfall

My 20 Photos That Will Make You Go For The Khopra Danda Trek

Feeling accomplished after reaching Mohare Danda at 3313m

My 20 Photos That Will Make You Go For The Khopra Danda Trek

Balaram Thapa
Balaram Thapa
Author, Community member

Passionate Traveller and Writer.

Gabriela Zagórska
Gabriela Zagórska
Moderator, BoredPanda staff

Gabriela works as Community Manager for Bored Panda. She got her Graphic Design HNC Diploma from Dublin Institute of Design. Then she moved to Lithuania where she started working as a videographer. She still shoots some films on the weekends. When she gets some time off, she likes traveling and hiking with her cats, Koala and Fiero, and sharing their outdoor adventures on social media.

