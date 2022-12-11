Meet The Man Who Thinks Wood Is The Perfect Material For Bringing Toys To Life

Amadeo Capelli is an Italian wood carver; who produces some of the coolest automatons in the world. Amadeo has been carving since he was young, and he’s been selling his creations on the internet since he started his career. His pieces are available on Etsy.

We at Boredpanda managed to get in contact with Amadeo Capell, who was more than happy to talk about his craft and how he managed to achieve what he did.

Amadeo Capelli is a 30-year-old Italian wood carver. He’s passionate about manual and artistic work. Amadeo started his business immediately after high school, opening a beer shop where he sold craft beers and dealt with woodworking. While doing this, he discovered that he was more passionate about woodworking than just buying and selling bottles of beer, so after two years, he gave himself entirely to craftsmanship.

More info: Instagram | Etsy | in.pinterest.com

Amadeo started his business immediately after high school, opening a beer shop where he sold craft beers and where he dealt with wood at work

Image credits: StoccafissoDesign

He discovered that he was more passionate about woodworking than just buying and selling bottles of beer, so after two years he gave himself entirely to craftsmanship.

After his first year of crafting, he moved into cosplay—designing costumes inspired by fantasy pop culture.

Image credits: StoccafissoDesign

Later he began to produce furniture, from small objects such as cutting boards or frames but also large bookcases and tables.

His first automaton was a small table lamp with moving parts.

Image credits: StoccafissoDesign

Back them he produced paper-mâché objects, toys, frames, and knife handles. But none of these objects gave him the satisfaction he was looking. It wasn’t until he decided to try his hand at online sales that he found his calling: automatons!

Image credits: StoccafissoDesign

It wasn’t until he decided to try his hand at online sales that he found his calling: automatons

Image credits: StoccafissoDesign

A few months after opening his Etsy store with four small automatons for sale, Amadeo had sold them all—and even developed a following on Instagram.

Image credits: StoccafissoDesign

So he thought it would be a good idea to divide his time between carpentry and automaton creation; it wasn’t long before he realized that automaton creation was where his real passion lay. Now it’s all he does

Image credits: StoccafissoDesign

it wasn’t long before he realized that automaton creation was where his real passion lay. Now it’s all he does

Image credits: StoccafissoDesign

And while designing an automaton may seem complex, it comes quite naturally to Amadeo;

Image credits: StoccafissoDesign

he starts by imagining the subject (usually one of nature), then thinks about which movements it should make “The design of an automaton may seem complex,” Amadeo told BoredPanda in an email “but it comes quite naturally to me, I start by imagining the subject, then I think about which movements it has to make and finally I think about the mechanism.”

Although mechanics is a very precise science and requires great calculations and projects, Amadeo has a very different approach

Image credits: StoccafissoDesign

He is messy and tends to do not make projects of the mechanism, just a few sketches and gets straight to work.

Image credits: StoccafissoDesign