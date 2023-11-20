ADVERTISEMENT

Creative duo – photographer, graphic artist Simona Tiškė (SiTiart photography) and decorator-florist Kristina Klimaitė (Blossom by Kristina) prepared a collection of photo canvases „Love speaks“ reflecting the seasons.

The cycle of 12 paintings – photo canvases decorated with dried plants (3D) and painted with graphic elements. The photo canvases are a continuation of the cycle „Flowering Tales“ created in 2022.

We have chosen the environment of the VDU Botanical Garden to create this cycle. The selected locations, plants, and characters reflect the cycle of changing nature. They convey seasonality through the aspect of wedding floristry and photography

In this cycle, we wanted to touch on the topic of weddings, to convey various feelings caused by WEDDINGS. To wrap the idea not only in a shell of sweet beauty but to bring in a real, unplayed feeling. Some photo canvases can surprise or even shock you, and push you to look deeper into yourself.

December

Love Speaks: The Cycle Of 12 Works Shares stats

December, graphic elements

Love Speaks: The Cycle Of 12 Works Shares stats

December , photo canvas with graphic and 3D floristic elements

Love Speaks: The Cycle Of 12 Works Shares stats

November

Love Speaks: The Cycle Of 12 Works Shares stats

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

November, picture with 3D fragment

Love Speaks: The Cycle Of 12 Works Shares stats

September

Love Speaks: The Cycle Of 12 Works Shares stats

September, graphic elements of canvas

Love Speaks: The Cycle Of 12 Works Shares stats

3D fragment of September

Love Speaks: The Cycle Of 12 Works Shares stats

ADVERTISEMENT

August

Love Speaks: The Cycle Of 12 Works Shares stats

August, photo canvas with 3D and graphic elements

Love Speaks: The Cycle Of 12 Works Shares stats

ADVERTISEMENT

August, photo canvas with 3D and graphic elements

Love Speaks: The Cycle Of 12 Works Shares stats

July, photo canvas, graphic elements details

Love Speaks: The Cycle Of 12 Works Shares stats

July, photo canvas with 3D floral elements

Love Speaks: The Cycle Of 12 Works Shares stats

ADVERTISEMENT

July, photo canvas, graphic details

Love Speaks: The Cycle Of 12 Works Shares stats

June, based on the belief of the Balts

Love Speaks: The Cycle Of 12 Works Shares stats

July, photo canvas with 3D floral elements

Love Speaks: The Cycle Of 12 Works Shares stats

ADVERTISEMENT

June, photo canvas, 3 d floristic and graphic details

Love Speaks: The Cycle Of 12 Works Shares stats

June, photo canvas, 3 d floristic details

Love Speaks: The Cycle Of 12 Works Shares stats

May

Love Speaks: The Cycle Of 12 Works Shares stats

May, photo canvas, graphic details

Love Speaks: The Cycle Of 12 Works Shares stats

May, photo canvas, 3D floristic details

Love Speaks: The Cycle Of 12 Works Shares stats

May, photo canvas

Love Speaks: The Cycle Of 12 Works Shares stats

April, based on the myth of Narcissus

ADVERTISEMENT

Love Speaks: The Cycle Of 12 Works Shares stats

Other angle of April month

Love Speaks: The Cycle Of 12 Works Shares stats

March, Roots represent a personal journey of growth and transformation

Love Speaks: The Cycle Of 12 Works Shares stats

April, photo canvas, graphic details

Love Speaks: The Cycle Of 12 Works Shares stats

April, photo canvas, 3D floristic details

Love Speaks: The Cycle Of 12 Works Shares stats

April, photo canvas, 3D floristic details

Love Speaks: The Cycle Of 12 Works Shares stats

March, photo canvas, 3D floristic and graphic details

ADVERTISEMENT

Love Speaks: The Cycle Of 12 Works Shares stats

March, photo canvas, 3D floristic and graphic details

Love Speaks: The Cycle Of 12 Works Shares stats

Another angle of the March picture

Love Speaks: The Cycle Of 12 Works Shares stats

February

Love Speaks: The Cycle Of 12 Works Shares stats

February, image fragment, 3D details

Love Speaks: The Cycle Of 12 Works Shares stats

Picture of the month for February, 3D floristic details

Love Speaks: The Cycle Of 12 Works Shares stats

A graphic fragment of the picture of the month of February

Love Speaks: The Cycle Of 12 Works Shares stats

A graphic fragment of the picture of the month of February

Love Speaks: The Cycle Of 12 Works Shares stats

January

Love Speaks: The Cycle Of 12 Works Shares stats

January photo canvas, 3D plants details

Love Speaks: The Cycle Of 12 Works Shares stats

January photo canvas, 3D floristic details

Love Speaks: The Cycle Of 12 Works Shares stats

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!