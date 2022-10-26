Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser
We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

I Have Created ‘Locked Out Pt I’ Comics (12 Pics)
11points
User submission
Comics8 hours ago

I Have Created ‘Locked Out Pt I’ Comics (12 Pics)

hforet.71
Community member

Well, it’s apparent that Leo’s new friendship with Cole the fox is about to pay off in a big way! More comics to come soon!

More info: linktr.ee | Facebook | Instagram

I Have Created 'Locked Out Pt I' Comics (12 Pics)

I Have Created 'Locked Out Pt I' Comics (12 Pics)

I Have Created 'Locked Out Pt I' Comics (12 Pics)

I Have Created 'Locked Out Pt I' Comics (12 Pics)

I Have Created 'Locked Out Pt I' Comics (12 Pics)

I Have Created 'Locked Out Pt I' Comics (12 Pics)

I Have Created 'Locked Out Pt I' Comics (12 Pics)

I Have Created 'Locked Out Pt I' Comics (12 Pics)

I Have Created 'Locked Out Pt I' Comics (12 Pics)

I Have Created 'Locked Out Pt I' Comics (12 Pics)

I Have Created 'Locked Out Pt I' Comics (12 Pics)

I Have Created 'Locked Out Pt I' Comics (12 Pics)

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
hforet.71
hforet.71
Author, Community member

Hello. My name is Holly Foret and I've been a writer for 38 years, and an artist for 20! But just recently I have combined them both into doing comics. Particularly...animal comics, and anything related to the subject of animal rescue, and how to deal with animals who are traumatized from abuse. I give them a voice, showing everyone how they cope with it. As well as how they learn to get along with others. And sometimes the subjects may get a little intense cause, let's face it. . .life isn't always picture perfect. But it's based on real life experiences that they go through with their humans, and each other...

Read more »
Agne Dracanovaite
Agne Dracanovaite
Moderator, BoredPanda staff

Agnė is a Community Manager for Bored Panda. She is a dreamy, down-to-earth person who believes practice makes perfect; this is why after school, she wasn't planning on continuing education at university, but rather decided to travel the world to find her true calling.

Agnė's hobbies are rooted in creativity: painting, sewing, leather crafting and cooking are the most popular ones she chooses to invest her time in.

Read more »
Show All Contributors
You May Like
Popular on Bored Panda
Join the conversation
POST
POST
Popular on Bored Panda
Popular on Bored Panda
User Submissions
Also on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda