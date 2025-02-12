35 Office Jokes That Will Make You Laugh Then Cry Because They’re So Real
Hold onto your staplers and straighten those tie clips, because we're about to deliver a PowerPoint presentation of pure comedy gold that would make any dad's khakis crease with pride! Whether you're suffering through another mind-numbing meeting that could've been an email, dealing with Janet from accounting who keeps microwaving fish in the break room, or trying to figure out who stole your clearly labeled lunch (again), these 35 office-themed dad jokes will have you crying tears of laughter into your "World's Okay-est Employee" mug.
From printer problems to passive-aggressive Post-it notes, these jokes hit harder than that 3 PM caffeine crash. But beware, side effects may include uncontrollable groaning, eye-rolling from younger coworkers, and the sudden urge to forward these to everyone in your contact list with the subject line "FWD: FWD: FWD: SO TRUE!
This post may include affiliate links.
Why did the employee get fired from the calendar factory? He took a day off.
The boss asked Mark to start the presentation with a joke. He shared his paycheck as the first slide.
The boss says, "This is the third time you've been late for work this week. Do you know what that means?" Me: That it's only Wednesday?
A salesperson came into an office one day and said "This computer will cut your workload by 50%!" The office manager replied "Great, I'll take two of them!"
Our computers went down at work today, so we had to do everything manually.
It took me 20 minutes to shuffle the cards for Solitaire.
I don’t mind coming to work, it’s the eight-hour wait to go home I can’t stand.
When my work colleagues ask whom they should talk to in emergencies, I recommend “a good doctor.”
I always arrive late to work. But I make up for it by leaving early.
How many people work in my company?
About half.
My boss told me to have a good day…so I went home!
I told a joke during our video call today. It wasn’t even remotely funny.
I told my coworker to stop making “paper” jokes, but he just wouldn’t “leaf” it alone.
My boss told me that there’s no such thing as problems, only opportunities.
I said: “That’s great. Well, I have a serious drinking opportunity.”
Someone has stolen my Microsoft Office, and they are going to pay for it… you have my Word.
My boss assesses that I lacked intense enthusiasm. I do not think he has ever seen me with a PlayStation.
You know what job I could really see myself doing?
Inspecting mirrors.
Phil walks into his boss's office one day and says, "Sir, I'll be honest with you. I know the economy isn't great, but I've got three companies after me, and I'd like to ask for a raise, respectfully." After a few minutes of haggling, the boss finally agrees to give him a 5 percent raise, and he happily gets up to leave. "By the way," the boss asks as Phil leaves his office, "which three companies are after you?" Phil replies, "The electric company, water company, and phone company."
Employer: We need someone responsible for the job. Job Applicant: Your search ends here! In my previous job whenever something went wrong, everybody said I was responsible.
I went for a job interview. The interviewer told me I'd start on $2,000 a month, and then after six months, I'd be on $2,500 a month. I told them I would start in 6 months.
Why did the employee always bring an empty glass to meetings? He wanted to be seen as a problem solver!
What do you call an employee who works 24/7? A robot!
Why did the employee keep a clock under his desk? He wanted to work overtime.
I’m great at multitasking. I can waste time, be unproductive, and procrastinate all at once.
Why did the employee report his GPS to HR? It kept telling him where to go!
After a lengthy call with a customer who had been having difficulties with a computer program, a support technician turned in his report: “The problem resides between the keyboard and the chair.”
An employee is getting to know her new coworkers when the topic of her last job comes up. One coworker asks why she left that job.
“It was something my boss said,” the woman replied.
“Why? What did he say?” the coworker asked.
“He said: ‘You’re fired.’”
What is the greatest thing to expect about teamwork? - Someone to blame.
I’m working in a paperless office. Everything is fine until I get stuck in the restroom.
How long have I been working for the company?
Ever since they threatened to fire me.
Do you know what they say about a clean desk? It's a sure sign of a cluttered desk drawer.
Earlier this afternoon, my boss nudged my arm and said “you weren’t even listening, were you?!” What a strange way to start a conversation.
Why don't office jokes work well? They always feel forced!
To make an error is human, to blame it on someone else shows management potential.
I went for a job interview today and the interviewer asked me, “What would you consider to be your main strengths and weaknesses?”.
I said, “Well, my main weakness would be my issues with reality, telling what’s real from what’s not.”
They then asked, “And your strengths?”
I said, “I’m Batman.”
Why was the computer cold? It left its Windows open!