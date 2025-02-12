ADVERTISEMENT

Hold onto your staplers and straighten those tie clips, because we're about to deliver a PowerPoint presentation of pure comedy gold that would make any dad's khakis crease with pride! Whether you're suffering through another mind-numbing meeting that could've been an email, dealing with Janet from accounting who keeps microwaving fish in the break room, or trying to figure out who stole your clearly labeled lunch (again), these 35 office-themed dad jokes will have you crying tears of laughter into your "World's Okay-est Employee" mug.

From printer problems to passive-aggressive Post-it notes, these jokes hit harder than that 3 PM caffeine crash. But beware, side effects may include uncontrollable groaning, eye-rolling from younger coworkers, and the sudden urge to forward these to everyone in your contact list with the subject line "FWD: FWD: FWD: SO TRUE!

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Close-up of a calendar showing September to November, often used in jokes about office scheduling.

Why did the employee get fired from the calendar factory? He took a day off.

    #2

    Person in striped shirt and yellow tie counting money at office desk, relating to jokes about office themes.

    The boss asked Mark to start the presentation with a joke. He shared his paycheck as the first slide.

    #3

    Man in suit checks watch, holding coffee and briefcase, embodying jokes-about-office rush.

    The boss says, "This is the third time you've been late for work this week. Do you know what that means?" Me: That it's only Wednesday?

    #4

    Person typing on a blank laptop screen, possibly brainstorming jokes about office settings.

    A salesperson came into an office one day and said "This computer will cut your workload by 50%!" The office manager replied "Great, I'll take two of them!" 

    #5

    Close-up of playing cards with spade suits, featuring face cards.

    Our computers went down at work today, so we had to do everything manually.
    It took me 20 minutes to shuffle the cards for Solitaire.

    #6

    Person holding a phone, casting a shadow on an office wall with empty frames, capturing an office humor moment.

    I don’t mind coming to work, it’s the eight-hour wait to go home I can’t stand.

    #7

    A white flag with "HELP" written on it sticks out from a stack of lined paper, humorously depicting office distress.

    When my work colleagues ask whom they should talk to in emergencies, I recommend “a good doctor.”

    #8

    Man in a suit talking on the phone, glancing at his watch, representing busy office life humor.

    I always arrive late to work. But I make up for it by leaving early.

    #9

    Empty office cubicles with computers and headsets, humorously capturing the essence of an office environment.

    How many people work in my company?
    About half.

    #10

    Man relaxed on a bean bag, working on a laptop, embodying jokes-about-office vibes in a casual setting.

    My boss told me to have a good day…so I went home!

    #11

    Person in a virtual meeting on a laptop, possibly sharing jokes about office life.

    I told a joke during our video call today. It wasn’t even remotely funny.

    #12

    Blank white card on green leaves backdrop, symbolizing a clean slate for office jokes.

    I told my coworker to stop making “paper” jokes, but he just wouldn’t “leaf” it alone.

    #13

    Man in a suit humorously examining a glass, creating a light office atmosphere.

    My boss told me that there’s no such thing as problems, only opportunities.
    I said: “That’s great. Well, I have a serious drinking opportunity.”

    #14

    Hands typing on a blue keyboard in an office setting with a Microsoft cup, capturing office humor moments.

    Someone has stolen my Microsoft Office, and they are going to pay for it… you have my Word.

    #15

    Two people on a couch having fun, smiling and holding game controllers, depicting a relaxed moment after office hours.

    My boss assesses that I lacked intense enthusiasm. I do not think he has ever seen me with a PlayStation.

    #16

    Monkey humorously examining its reflection, highlighting quirky jokes about office life.

    You know what job I could really see myself doing?
    Inspecting mirrors.

    #17

    Two colleagues shaking hands in an office meeting, a plant and notebook on the table, illustrating jokes about office culture.

    Phil walks into his boss's office one day and says, "Sir, I'll be honest with you. I know the economy isn't great, but I've got three companies after me, and I'd like to ask for a raise, respectfully." After a few minutes of haggling, the boss finally agrees to give him a 5 percent raise, and he happily gets up to leave. "By the way," the boss asks as Phil leaves his office, "which three companies are after you?" Phil replies, "The electric company, water company, and phone company."

    #18

    Person reviewing a document in an office, another looks thoughtful, capturing a humorous office moment.

    Employer: We need someone responsible for the job. Job Applicant: Your search ends here! In my previous job whenever something went wrong, everybody said I was responsible.

    #19

    Two people shaking hands in an office setting with coffee cups and a laptop nearby, illustrating workplace interaction.

    I went for a job interview. The interviewer told me I'd start on $2,000 a month, and then after six months, I'd be on $2,500 a month. I told them I would start in 6 months.

    #20

    Crystal glass on wooden table beside a newspaper, evoking a quiet office setting.

    Why did the employee always bring an empty glass to meetings? He wanted to be seen as a problem solver!

    #21

    A robot arm hands a coffee mug to a man in a suit, illustrating jokes about office technology.

    What do you call an employee who works 24/7? A robot!

    #22

    Vintage office desk setup with a classic alarm clock, open laptop, and pen holder, evoking humor about office routines.

    Why did the employee keep a clock under his desk? He wanted to work overtime.

    Report

    #23

    Person asleep on a desk in an office setting beside a laptop and coffee mug, illustrating a humorous office moment.

    I’m great at multitasking. I can waste time, be unproductive, and procrastinate all at once.

    Report

    #24

    Man humorously gesturing in office, while woman looks confused, representing jokes about office dynamics.

    Why did the employee report his GPS to HR? It kept telling him where to go!

    #25

    Man wearing headphones working at a desk with multiple monitors in an office setting, adding humor to the office environment.

    After a lengthy call with a customer who had been having difficulties with a computer program, a support technician turned in his report: “The problem resides between the keyboard and the chair.”

    #26

    Woman in an office packing a box labeled "Fired," a humorous take on office jokes.

    An employee is getting to know her new coworkers when the topic of her last job comes up. One coworker asks why she left that job.
    “It was something my boss said,” the woman replied.
    “Why? What did he say?” the coworker asked.
    “He said: ‘You’re fired.’”

    #27

    "Hands joined in unity over an office table, symbolizing teamwork and collaboration."

    What is the greatest thing to expect about teamwork? - Someone to blame.

    #28

    Empty toilet paper roll with "Don't Panic!" sign, a humorous office joke.

    I’m working in a paperless office. Everything is fine until I get stuck in the restroom.

    #29

    A man in a blue shirt and tie jokingly points and shouts, capturing an office humor moment.

    How long have I been working for the company?
    Ever since they threatened to fire me.

    #30

    An office desk with a laptop, coffee mug, and stationery, illustrating a work setting ideal for jokes about office dynamics.

    Do you know what they say about a clean desk? It's a sure sign of a cluttered desk drawer.

    Report

    #31

    Person in a beige blazer looking at a laptop in an office setting.

    Earlier this afternoon, my boss nudged my arm and said “you weren’t even listening, were you?!” What a strange way to start a conversation.

    #32

    Child in a yellow jacket laughing in an office setting with scattered papers and a globe, related to jokes about office.

    Why don't office jokes work well? They always feel forced!

    #33

    Office meeting with five people smiling and discussing ideas at a white table with laptops in a bright room.

    To make an error is human, to blame it on someone else shows management potential.

    #34

    Batman logo on a black T-shirt, highlighting a lighthearted take for jokes-about-office attire.

    I went for a job interview today and the interviewer asked me, “What would you consider to be your main strengths and weaknesses?”.
    I said, “Well, my main weakness would be my issues with reality, telling what’s real from what’s not.”
    They then asked, “And your strengths?”
    I said, “I’m Batman.”

    #35

    Close-up of a Windows key on a black keyboard, related to jokes about office work.

    Why was the computer cold? It left its Windows open!

