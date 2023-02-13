Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
My Passion For Dragon Jewelry: The Creation Of The Dragon Collection (8 Pics)
My Passion For Dragon Jewelry: The Creation Of The Dragon Collection (8 Pics)

Irina Vinnikova
My studio and I created the Dragon Jewelry Collection! Here, you can find Dragon pendants, rings, bracelets, and brooches! The dragon is the only creature that has mastered all four elements. It can walk on land, fly through the air, spew fire, and swim in the water.

This mythical creature appears in legends and is depicted on clothing and dishware, and its image is commonly used in jewelry. The dragon’s allure is undeniable, captivating all who encounter it.

More info: inspireuplift.com

Lying dragon pendant in bronze!

Pendant dedicated to Nidhogg dragon from Scandinavian mythology, who gnaws at a root of the tree Yggdrasil

Dragon pendant one more variant of Nidhogg from scandinavian mythology

Dragon with open wings, pendant in bronze

Dragon head ring for man!

Dragon ring for women!

Dragon brooch

Dragon bracelet on tiny cotton rope.

Irina Vinnikova
Irina Vinnikova
My name is Irina, I'm photographer, 3d modeler and jeweler. I'm inspired by scandinavian mythology and legends. Feel happy studying history and meeting new people.

Diana works as a Community Manager for Bored Panda. After acquiring a BA in Business with Marketing Management, she decided that she wanted to do something far more creative than her usual marketing business that mostly included researching companies' competitors or working on swot/pestle analysis every single day. Excel spreadsheets weren't her thing either, so she decided creative storytelling was the way to go. Other than that, outside of work, you can find her making barista-style coffee or hand-stretched pizzas, sometimes even drawing and playing video games with friends.

