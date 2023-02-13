Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
I Photographed And Participated In The International Festival Of World Music And Crafts “World Of Siberia”
Entertainment

I Photographed And Participated In The International Festival Of World Music And Crafts “World Of Siberia”

Tatyana Yurina
Community member

Last summer was wonderful. I participated in the International Festival of World Music and Crafts, “WORLD of Siberia,” as a crafter. Every year, many artists, singers, and crafters go to the Siberian village of Shushenskoye to showcase their traditional and stylized art.

My friends and I danced, watched concerts, and worked in the craft market. I prepared for the festival for about three months, making a lot of beads, chokers, earrings, beaded collars, and even crocheting my first top. However, I found out that three months of preparation for this event were not enough. I hope to participate again this summer and meet new people to share cool ideas with.

More info: festmir.ru

