A few years ago, back in 2016, I met the infamous white whale Migaloo as he made his much-anticipated migration up the east coast of Australia past Byron Bay. For a nature photographer moments like these make all the long days and missed moments worthwhile – patience really does pay.

Arguably the most well-known humpback whale in the world, each year we hope to catch a glimpse of him as he passes Byron Bay. This is his annual migration from Antarctica to the warm waters of Tropical North Queensland. On this occasion, I was lucky enough to be in the right place at the right time and was able to snap the ONLY UNDERWATER IMAGE of Migaloo as he sang to my camera.

Seeing Migaloo, the legendary white whale, is an experience that transcends words. Migaloo, known as the 'White Fella' is a rare and iconic sight in the world of marine life. The sheer brilliance and beauty of this majestic creature evoke a sense of wonder and awe in all who witness his presence.

The encounter with Migaloo carries a profound significance, as he is not only a remarkable creature but also a symbol of hope and conservation. As one of the few known albino humpback whales, Migaloo serves as a reminder of the fragility and resilience of marine ecosystems. His appearances have inspired a deep reverence for the natural world and a renewed commitment to protect and preserve these incredible creatures and their habitats.

For me, this was a moment that instilled a sense of connection with nature, a profound appreciation for the mysteries of the deep, and a newfound understanding of the delicate balance that exists in our oceans. Excitement, awe, and a sense of privilege to witness such a rare phenomenon.

The last official sighting of Migaloo, the world-famous white humpback, was in June 2020 off Port Macquarie. It is believed there's no reason to believe Migaloo has died, so we all continue to look out for him with anticipation.

More info: craigparryphotography.com