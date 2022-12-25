The whole concept of advent calendars was a foreign concept for me growing up Jewish. But after I moved to Iceland, I discovered the joys of advent and getting something small every day!

I love getting chocolate advent calendars, and as I was munching on my own gift this December 1st, I thought to myself: How would an advent calendar for a dragon look? Which led to this, one of the most fun things I got to do with my comics.

#1

Day 1

#2

Day 2

#3

Day 3

#4

Day 4

#5

Day 5

#6

Day 6

#7

Day 7

#8

Day 8

#9

Day 9

#10

Day 10

#11

Day 11

#12

Day 12

#13

Day 13

#14

Day 14

#15

Day 15

#16

Day 16

#17

Day 17

#18

Day 18

the one panda _
36 minutes ago

I love how the dog is giving advice

#19

Day 19

#20

Day 20

#21

Day 21

the one panda _
35 minutes ago

Now things are beginning to get interesting…

#22

Day 22

#23

Day 23

#24

Day 24

