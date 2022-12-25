I Made An Advent Calendar For Dragons And Things Got Hairy (24 Pics)
The whole concept of advent calendars was a foreign concept for me growing up Jewish. But after I moved to Iceland, I discovered the joys of advent and getting something small every day!
I love getting chocolate advent calendars, and as I was munching on my own gift this December 1st, I thought to myself: How would an advent calendar for a dragon look? Which led to this, one of the most fun things I got to do with my comics.
More info: Instagram | Facebook | twitter.com
It ended on a cliffhangerrr
I am trying to see the humor, but I kind of lost it around the second comic, when the whole thing became absolute chaos. I really couldn't tell what was going on or who was saying what. I like the concept, but it was unfortunately frustrating because it seemed to be playing entirely on an absurdist principle - a dragon having an advent calendar - but why would a dragon have an advent calendar? And the theme did not really follow - perhaps if the calendar had knights and additions to a dragon's treasure hoard, things that made sense for a dragon - rather than what seemed to be normal humans shopping for mattresses (?) and searching for their lost dogs, only to get murdered after being reunited with said canine. I'm not going to downvote because I like to encourage artists - but as (hopefully) constructive criticism, this was a confusing riot of colors and shapes with not much humor in it.
I think the joke was that there were ordinary people
