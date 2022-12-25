The whole concept of advent calendars was a foreign concept for me growing up Jewish. But after I moved to Iceland, I discovered the joys of advent and getting something small every day!

I love getting chocolate advent calendars, and as I was munching on my own gift this December 1st, I thought to myself: How would an advent calendar for a dragon look? Which led to this, one of the most fun things I got to do with my comics.

More info: Instagram | Facebook | twitter.com