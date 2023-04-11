I Designed 31 Puzzles To Solve, One For Each Day Of The Month

There’s Inktober for artists and NaNoWriMo for writers, but there was no popular daily prompt challenge for puzzle creators…until we started EnigMarch. In early 2021, people in the puzzle community (myself included) came together and worked tirelessly to launch enigmarch.com. Its first year turned out to be quite a success, considering we hadn’t had much time to prepare. But, before the month was over, we were already plotting to make next year bigger and better.

I, personally, am such a busy person that I hardly have time to do anything. I didn’t make a single puzzle from a prompt last year. I almost didn’t this year, but I pushed myself to finish (albeit quite late). Nevertheless, here are my 31 puzzles for EnigMarch, based on cringy, cheap riddle magazines you find at the corner store. The names are strange, and some of the answers are stranger, but I hope you enjoy them regardless.

If you’d like to read the whole book in one place and view the answers, check out my website below or find me online anywhere and message me for the link!