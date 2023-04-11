Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
I Designed 31 Puzzles To Solve, One For Each Day Of The Month
I Designed 31 Puzzles To Solve, One For Each Day Of The Month

WordiGirl
There’s Inktober for artists and NaNoWriMo for writers, but there was no popular daily prompt challenge for puzzle creators…until we started EnigMarch. In early 2021, people in the puzzle community (myself included) came together and worked tirelessly to launch enigmarch.com. Its first year turned out to be quite a success, considering we hadn’t had much time to prepare. But, before the month was over, we were already plotting to make next year bigger and better.

I, personally, am such a busy person that I hardly have time to do anything. I didn’t make a single puzzle from a prompt last year. I almost didn’t this year, but I pushed myself to finish (albeit quite late). Nevertheless, here are my 31 puzzles for EnigMarch, based on cringy, cheap riddle magazines you find at the corner store. The names are strange, and some of the answers are stranger, but I hope you enjoy them regardless.

If you’d like to read the whole book in one place and view the answers, check out my website below or find me online anywhere and message me for the link!

More info: wordigirl.com

Puzzles for the Road

I Designed 31 Puzzles To Solve, One For Each Day Of The Month

Only the cover. Nothing more…

Key Premonition

I Designed 31 Puzzles To Solve, One For Each Day Of The Month

Which animal would the white key free?

Nest of the Past

I Designed 31 Puzzles To Solve, One For Each Day Of The Month

A word ladder.

Dark Winding

I Designed 31 Puzzles To Solve, One For Each Day Of The Month

How many winds did the Jack in the Box need to pop?

Light and Contrast

I Designed 31 Puzzles To Solve, One For Each Day Of The Month

How many differences can you spot?

Gem Dreams

I Designed 31 Puzzles To Solve, One For Each Day Of The Month

I should try Ming’s method…

The Mythical Foretold

I Designed 31 Puzzles To Solve, One For Each Day Of The Month

A word find with a hidden message.

Arrows and Daggers

I Designed 31 Puzzles To Solve, One For Each Day Of The Month

A peculiarly puzzly page of the pamphlet.

The Complacent Curse

I Designed 31 Puzzles To Solve, One For Each Day Of The Month

Who should have been able to start the coffee pot?

Glitch of Death

I Designed 31 Puzzles To Solve, One For Each Day Of The Month

A threatening email.

Chaos Hazard

I Designed 31 Puzzles To Solve, One For Each Day Of The Month

This is your sign.

Bold Rule

I Designed 31 Puzzles To Solve, One For Each Day Of The Month

What would be allowed?

Towers Made Manifest

I Designed 31 Puzzles To Solve, One For Each Day Of The Month

Find all the towers, and, perhaps, some kings to go with them…

Mock and Match

I Designed 31 Puzzles To Solve, One For Each Day Of The Month

A geometric puzzle.

Second to Nothing

I Designed 31 Puzzles To Solve, One For Each Day Of The Month

An interesting game of Scribble…

Room to Claim

I Designed 31 Puzzles To Solve, One For Each Day Of The Month

Can everything fit?

Raven Mask

I Designed 31 Puzzles To Solve, One For Each Day Of The Month

Which piece can pass for a raven?

The Heroine’s Shell

I Designed 31 Puzzles To Solve, One For Each Day Of The Month

How many words can you build using only the letters on the shell?

Royal Sprite’s List

I Designed 31 Puzzles To Solve, One For Each Day Of The Month

Would Royal Sprite make an exception and add any of these to the list?

Choose Space

I Designed 31 Puzzles To Solve, One For Each Day Of The Month

Don’t be thrown off by the interesting design choice.

Revert the Fish

I Designed 31 Puzzles To Solve, One For Each Day Of The Month

Which ones are different from the others?

Protect and Halve

I Designed 31 Puzzles To Solve, One For Each Day Of The Month

A unique word puzzle.

Can’t Flee from Vision

I Designed 31 Puzzles To Solve, One For Each Day Of The Month

How many pictures?

Dice in the Mist

I Designed 31 Puzzles To Solve, One For Each Day Of The Month

Which three were rolled each time?

Cryptic Abyss

I Designed 31 Puzzles To Solve, One For Each Day Of The Month

A typical maze…

Shock Knot

I Designed 31 Puzzles To Solve, One For Each Day Of The Month

Which wires can be safely cut?

Grow or Plunge

I Designed 31 Puzzles To Solve, One For Each Day Of The Month

What will happen first?

Fire on Demand

I Designed 31 Puzzles To Solve, One For Each Day Of The Month

What was the rule?

Diagonal Surrender

I Designed 31 Puzzles To Solve, One For Each Day Of The Month

No instructions needed?

Quote Empire

I Designed 31 Puzzles To Solve, One For Each Day Of The Month

Royal words with a hidden message.

Push Past or Crash?

I Designed 31 Puzzles To Solve, One For Each Day Of The Month

Can you find a winning combination?

Reign in Reverse?

I Designed 31 Puzzles To Solve, One For Each Day Of The Month

Another with no instruction? Perhaps this resembles a puzzle we’ve seen before…

WordiGirl
WordiGirl
Author, Community member

Writer, reader, actor, photographer, gamer, streamer, influencer, artsy, crafty, Christian, creative Jill of all Trades. (I do too much stuff). Have an exuberantly blessed day!!! https://www.wordigirl.com/

Diana Lopetaitė
Diana Lopetaitė
Moderator, BoredPanda staff

Diana works as a Team Lead and a Community Manager for Bored Panda. After acquiring a BA in Business with Marketing Management, she decided that she wanted to do something far more creative than her usual marketing business which mostly included researching companies' competitors or working on swot/pestle analysis every single day. Excel spreadsheets weren't her thing either, so she decided creative storytelling was the way to go. Other than that, outside of work, you can find her making barista-style coffee or hand-stretched pizzas, sometimes even drawing and playing video games with friends.

