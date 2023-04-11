I Designed 31 Puzzles To Solve, One For Each Day Of The Month

There’s Inktober for artists and NaNoWriMo for writers, but there was no popular daily prompt challenge for puzzle creators…until we started EnigMarch. In early 2021, people in the puzzle community (myself included) came together and worked tirelessly to launch enigmarch.com. Its first year turned out to be quite a success, considering we hadn’t had much time to prepare. But, before the month was over, we were already plotting to make next year bigger and better.
I, personally, am such a busy person that I hardly have time to do anything. I didn’t make a single puzzle from a prompt last year. I almost didn’t this year, but I pushed myself to finish (albeit quite late). Nevertheless, here are my 31 puzzles for EnigMarch, based on cringy, cheap riddle magazines you find at the corner store. The names are strange, and some of the answers are stranger, but I hope you enjoy them regardless.
If you’d like to read the whole book in one place and view the answers, check out my website below or find me online anywhere and message me for the link!
More info: wordigirl.com
Puzzles for the Road
Only the cover. Nothing more…
Key Premonition
Which animal would the white key free?
Nest of the Past
A word ladder.
Dark Winding
How many winds did the Jack in the Box need to pop?
Light and Contrast
How many differences can you spot?
Gem Dreams
I should try Ming’s method…
The Mythical Foretold
A word find with a hidden message.
Arrows and Daggers
A peculiarly puzzly page of the pamphlet.
The Complacent Curse
Who should have been able to start the coffee pot?
Glitch of Death
A threatening email.
Chaos Hazard
This is your sign.
Bold Rule
What would be allowed?
Towers Made Manifest
Find all the towers, and, perhaps, some kings to go with them…
Mock and Match
A geometric puzzle.
Second to Nothing
An interesting game of Scribble…
Room to Claim
Can everything fit?
Raven Mask
Which piece can pass for a raven?
The Heroine’s Shell
How many words can you build using only the letters on the shell?
Royal Sprite’s List
Would Royal Sprite make an exception and add any of these to the list?
Choose Space
Don’t be thrown off by the interesting design choice.
Revert the Fish
Which ones are different from the others?
Protect and Halve
A unique word puzzle.
Can’t Flee from Vision
How many pictures?
Dice in the Mist
Which three were rolled each time?
Cryptic Abyss
A typical maze…
Shock Knot
Which wires can be safely cut?
Grow or Plunge
What will happen first?
Fire on Demand
What was the rule?
Diagonal Surrender
No instructions needed?
Quote Empire
Royal words with a hidden message.
Push Past or Crash?
Can you find a winning combination?
Reign in Reverse?
Another with no instruction? Perhaps this resembles a puzzle we’ve seen before…