I Created An Illustrated Comic Series Called ‘Thankful…’
Comics

I Created An Illustrated Comic Series Called ‘Thankful…’

hforet.71
Community member

Remember…there is always… ALWAYS, something to be thankful for.

If this comic touched you, and you’d like to see more, please check them out on FB, Instagram, and Webtoons. Posted in my link below!

Thank you for reading!

More info: linktr.ee | webtoons.com | Instagram | pinterest.com

I Created An Illustrated Comic Series Called 'Thankful...'

I Created An Illustrated Comic Series Called 'Thankful...'

I Created An Illustrated Comic Series Called 'Thankful...'

I Created An Illustrated Comic Series Called 'Thankful...'

I Created An Illustrated Comic Series Called 'Thankful...'

I Created An Illustrated Comic Series Called 'Thankful...'

I Created An Illustrated Comic Series Called 'Thankful...'

I Created An Illustrated Comic Series Called 'Thankful...'

I Created An Illustrated Comic Series Called 'Thankful...'

I Created An Illustrated Comic Series Called 'Thankful...'

hforet.71
hforet.71
Author, Community member

Hello. My name is Holly Foret and I've been a writer for 38 years, and an artist for 20! But just recently I have combined them both into doing comics. Particularly...animal comics, and anything related to the subject of animal rescue, and how to deal with animals who are traumatized from abuse. I give them a voice, showing everyone how they cope with it. As well as how they learn to get along with others. And sometimes the subjects may get a little intense cause, let's face it. . .life isn't always picture perfect. But it's based on real life experiences that they go through with their humans, and each other...

Lakota Wolf
Lakota Wolf
Community Member
7 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Do you draw lineart, scan it, and then color over it? The coloring is in an interesting style.

hforet.71 (Post author)
hforet.71
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I draw it traditionally. Then color and edit it by computer. Thanks.

Also on Bored Panda