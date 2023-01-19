Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
I Carved “The Last Of Us” Clicker Out Of A Pumpkin, And It Is A Nightmare Fuel
Art

I Carved “The Last Of Us” Clicker Out Of A Pumpkin, And It Is A Nightmare Fuel

Sarah Blostein
Community member

My name is Sarah Blostein and I am a Canadian artist and customer with a passion for creating incredible sculptures. My medium of choice? Pumpkins, squash, vegetables, and fruits! My horrific pumpkins are inspired by a lifelong love of the genre and by my work in the film industry.

This pumpkin was sculpted with kabocha squash add-ons and potato for teeth. It was inspired by the Clicker characters from the 2013 PlayStation computer game The Last Of Us. If this sounds familiar, that’s because the television adaptation just aired on HBO this past Sunday, much to the excitement of video game geeks around the world.

While not a gamer, I enjoyed the idea of a human mutation of the cordyceps fungus turning people into zombified infected spore creatures so much, I just had to have a go at sculpting this creature in my favorite medium!

The best part? Because of its ephemeral nature, it’s only a matter of time before this sculpture starts growing fungus of its very own!

More info: Instagram | tiktok.com

That’s right folks, this is made entirely of vegetables! Eat em before they eat you!

Wouldn’t want to meet THIS chicken of the forest in a dark alley

Sarah Blostein
Sarah Blostein
Author, Community member

Sarah Blostein is a Canadian artist with a passion for sculpting horrific pumpkins inspired by her work in film.

Ieva Midveryte
Ieva Midveryte
Moderator, BoredPanda staff

Ieva, not Leva ;), is a community manager at Bored Panda. While fresh out of school, she studied marketing and creative advertising, and was ready to conquer the advertising business, but, as we can already see, life took a different turn. For four years, she worked on the photography project: "Underlook" and then flew to sell jewelry. Now you will see her get back on a more creative path here. Outside of work you will find her in nature, painting her feelings out and enjoying life.

