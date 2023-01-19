I Carved “The Last Of Us” Clicker Out Of A Pumpkin, And It Is A Nightmare Fuel

My name is Sarah Blostein and I am a Canadian artist and customer with a passion for creating incredible sculptures. My medium of choice? Pumpkins, squash, vegetables, and fruits! My horrific pumpkins are inspired by a lifelong love of the genre and by my work in the film industry.

This pumpkin was sculpted with kabocha squash add-ons and potato for teeth. It was inspired by the Clicker characters from the 2013 PlayStation computer game The Last Of Us. If this sounds familiar, that’s because the television adaptation just aired on HBO this past Sunday, much to the excitement of video game geeks around the world.

While not a gamer, I enjoyed the idea of a human mutation of the cordyceps fungus turning people into zombified infected spore creatures so much, I just had to have a go at sculpting this creature in my favorite medium!

The best part? Because of its ephemeral nature, it’s only a matter of time before this sculpture starts growing fungus of its very own!

That’s right folks, this is made entirely of vegetables! Eat em before they eat you!

Wouldn’t want to meet THIS chicken of the forest in a dark alley