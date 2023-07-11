This season's humpback whale migration along the east coast of Australia has been full of action with an abundance of photo-worthy moments. As a Byron Bay-based ocean photographer, I am in a fortunate position to document their journey each year, something I love to do.

Over the years my humpback whale photographs have captivated the hearts and minds of viewers, showcasing the awe-inspiring beauty and majestic nature of these gentle giants. Each image tells a unique story, capturing unforgettable moments that evoke a sense of wonder and admiration for these magnificent creatures.

Here are just a few of my favorites.

Collectively, these five humpback whale photographs serve as a reminder of the importance of marine conservation and our responsibility to protect these magnificent creatures and their habitats. They inspire a sense of awe, wonder, and reverence for the natural world, encouraging us to appreciate and preserve the beauty that lies beneath the ocean's surface.

More info: craigparryphotography.com | Instagram | Facebook | youtube.com | twitter.com