I Came Up With And Made Mermaid Dolls Whose Hair Is Made Of Natural Mohair

ADVERTISEMENT

Our fully silicone mermaid dolls stand at 60 cm tall and weigh 1300 g. Crafted using Ecoflex 00-20 (soft) silicone, these mermaids are not only aesthetically pleasing but also durable. A unique feature is their spine, allowing for various poses to bring them to life. The dolls’ hair, made from natural mohair, supports a range of hairstyles, enhancing their customizable appeal.

I have developed a special coloring technique for the dolls, ensuring they can be fully immersed in water without harm. This makes it possible to enjoy beach outings and swim in the sea with your mermaid companion, adding a magical touch to your adventures.

More info: dailydoll.shop

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT