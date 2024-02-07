Chinese Town Inside Massive Apartment Block Sparks Debate About Housing Crisis And Safety Hazards

ADVERTISEMENT

Imagine having the chance to do everything you need without leaving your apartment, from your grocery shopping to meeting your friends at the coffee shop and even having your hair cut.

A Chinese apartment complex in Qianjiang Century City, located in Hangzhou’s central business district, offers its residents this unusual lifestyle.



The massive building, known as the Regent International, is home to 20,000 residents, the number of inhabitants of a small town.

Standing at 675ft (approximately 206 meters) tall, the colossal structure offers 260,000 square meters of space, making it one of the largest buildings in China.

Image credits: billionaire_estates

Initially conceived as a luxury hotel, it opened its doors in 2013. It was designed by Alicia Loo, the chief designer of the world’s second seven-star hotel, the Singapore Sands Hotel.

What’s more, the building is believed to have the capacity of accommodating up to 30,000 people.

Who lives inside the walls of the impressive complex? The facility is believed to be primarily occupied by graduates or students who are about to graduate. Among its tenants are also young professionals, including small business owners and influencers.

Image credits: nevsedoma.com.ua

The price to live in the vertical small town varies, as smaller apartments without windows usually rent for around 1,500 RMB ($210) monthly, while larger units with balconies can rent for up to 4,000 RMB ($560) monthly or more.

The Regent International has 36 to 39 floors, depending on what side of it you’re on, and it features a variety of amenities and businesses, such as a giant food court, swimming pools, barber shops, nail salons, medium-sized supermarkets, and internet cafes.

Therefore, the only time members of the compact community need to leave the building is to get some fresh air.

Videos of the gigantic facility have recently been circulating online, with people expressing their astonishment in regards to its numerous amenities and its inhabitants’ uncommon lifestyle.

Image credits: billionaire_estates

Image credits: nevsedoma.com.ua

In 2012, China projected the construction of a similar structure that would become the tallest building in the world: a 2,749 ft (838-meter) complex named Sky City. The Changsha-based construction company, Broad Group, expected to erect the building in just 90 days.

To put this ambitious plan into perspective, the Burj Khalifa, which is currently the world’s tallest structure, has a total height of 2,722 ft (over 829 meters) and took five years to build.

They announced that the fantastic feat would become a reality thanks to a construction technique that consists of producing thousands of prefabricated steel-and-concrete blocks, transporting them to the location, and packing them into position, just like a Lego house.

Image credits: nevsedoma.com.ua

The Broad Group said the 202-story, 1.05 million-square-meter building would be capable of keeping at least 2,000 cars off of Changsha city streets by creating an environment no one needs to leave.

Additionally, they projected the tower would house more than 30,000 people alongside a shopping mall, school, hospital, office areas, roof garden, amusement park, sports facilities, organic farm, and a 10-kilometer “walking street,” as per CNN.

Image credits: nevsedoma.com.ua

Authorities eventually suspended the project due to safety issues and the lack of necessary approvals, according to Medium. Faced with rising floodwaters, local farmers repurposed the abandoned construction site into productive fish farms.

Buildings like the Regent International and the failed Sky City project are still the subject of debate.

Image credits: Megaprojects

On the one hand, some believe these “small town” apartment blocks are a solution to the housing crisis, providing a sustainable and affordable alternative to expensive homes.

However, others see them as something out of a dystopian film and point to the safety hazards of having thousands of people crammed into a single structure. For instance, in the event of a fire or an individual emergency, people could be more vulnerable compared to residents of more traditional structures.

Additionally, as housing quality is a determinant of mental health, there is considerable debate about whether these structures would be supportive of psychological wellbeing.

