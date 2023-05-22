3submissions
1week left
Hey Pandas, What Are Some Good Truth Or Dare Question Ideas?
None that are too bad or offsensive, please! 🧀👍🦆
have you ever eaten ketchup out of the packet
truth- someone you hate and why
dare- to video call a random person/person that u admire with a corn costume, do the griddy and scream the lyrics to "ITS CORN"
i have no idea how i came up with the dare
as in random person i meant like a person you just met and as in person u admire i meant something like a crush or something
truth- do you have any fetishes
dare -1.dance to a snoop dog song for 30 seconds 2. call your dad and say you got engaged