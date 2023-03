I am Gil Watson, an artist from Florida who turned a cedar tree, that was extending over a canal in Homosassa Florida, into a mermaid sculpture. I was approached by the Rymans and asked if I could transform their cedar tree into a mermaid. I agreed without any hesitation.

Here is a mermaid, sitting on a buoy, I have carved out of a cedar tree.

More info: Facebook | watsons3d.com