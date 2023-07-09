Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
BoredPanda

For 3 Weeks I've Been Creating Fanart Jewelry Inspired By Different Games – This Week's Genshin Impact-Inspired Jewelry (21 Pics)
15points
User submission
Art, Product Design

For 3 Weeks I've Been Creating Fanart Jewelry Inspired By Different Games – This Week's Genshin Impact-Inspired Jewelry (21 Pics)

Orion Ivliev
Community member

After a week of Pokemon and a week of Honkai Star Rail (see previous Bored Panda posts), comes the Genshin Impact Weekly Jewelry Challenge.

It was an absolute pleasure to create, especially since I recently returned to playing Genshin after a break to play Honkai StarRail.

I started by warming up, crafting an Abyss Mage pendant, then later moved on to more intricate designs such as the ‘Scaramouche Pendant’ and ‘Kokomi Ring’ (see below).

I hope I’ve managed to breathe fresh life into the Genshin fanart landscape, bringing aspects of these characters to life through jewelry as if each piece were a character’s personal item.

Additionally, I’ve attached images of Genshin jewelry I’ve made in the past, which are not renders, to demonstrate that I can and intend to bring all of these designs to life.

Disclaimer: Although the products look very professional, I am a small business and do not work with factories. I only collaborate with other small businesses, like casters, enamelists, setters, and other professionals, to continue supporting other small ventures.

I accept custom orders of your favorite geeky things, so feel free to challenge me.

Follow me on Instagram to see what game will inspire next week’s jewelry challenge. You can also vote and choose who will be next.

Items are available on my Etsy.

More info: Etsy | Instagram | youtube.com

Cryo Abyss Mage- Silver Enamel

Image credits: OrionGeekJewelry

https://www.etsy.com/il-en/listing/1519826791

Arlecchino- Inspired Pendant- Oxidized Silver, Rubies

Image credits: OrionGeekJewelry

https://www.etsy.com/il-en/listing/1505645464

Arlecchino- Inspired Ring- Oxidized Silver, Rubies

Image credits: OrionGeekJewelry

https://www.etsy.com/il-en/listing/1504746302

Scarmouche God Form Pendant- Cut Amethyst Stone, Silver, Gold Plating, Thread

Image credits: OrionGeekJewelry

DM me in my Socials for customs of this Pendant.

Scaramouche God Form Pendant- Cut Amethyst Stone, Silver, Gold Plating, Thread

Image credits: OrionGeekJewelry

DM me in my Socials for customs of this Pendant.

Hu Tao Inspired Floral Ring- Silver/14K Gold, Enamel, Rose Quartz

Image credits: OrionGeekJewelry

https://www.etsy.com/il-en/listing/1519810037

Hu Tao Inspired Floral Ring- Silver/14K Gold, Enamel, Rose Quartz

Image credits: OrionGeekJewelry

https://www.etsy.com/il-en/listing/1519810037

Kokomi Inspired Clam Ring, Silver/ Gold, Enamel, Pearls

Image credits: OrionGeekJewelry

DM me in my Socials for customs of this ring.

Kokomi Inspired Clam Ring, Silver/ Gold, Enamel, Pearls

Image credits: OrionGeekJewelry

DM me in my Socials for customs of this ring.

Raiden Shogun Signet Ring- Silver, Enamel

Image credits: OrionGeekJewelry

https://www.etsy.com/il-en/listing/1505641620

Xiao Inspired Earrings- Silver/ 14K Gold, Topaz

Image credits: OrionGeekJewelry

https://www.etsy.com/il-en/listing/1479363581

Xiao Inspired Pendant- Silver/ 14K Gold

Image credits: OrionGeekJewelry

https://www.etsy.com/il-en/listing/1465162248

Rosaria Inspired Pendant- Silver/Gold, Garnet

Image credits: OrionGeekJewelry

DM me in my Socials for customs of this Pendant.

Rosaria Cross Weapon Ring- Silver/ Gold

Image credits: OrionGeekJewelry

DM me in my Socials for customs of this ring.

Rosaria Cross Weapon Hoops- Silver/ Gold

Image credits: OrionGeekJewelry

DM me in my Socials for customs of these Hoop Earrings

Kazuha Maple Leaf Ring- Silver/ 14K Gold/ Emerald

Image credits: OrionGeekJewelry

https://www.etsy.com/il-en/listing/1439356809

Nahida Inspired Flower Stud Earrings- 14K Gold, Enamel

Image credits: OrionGeekJewelry

https://www.etsy.com/il-en/listing/1447007937

Nahida Inspired Heart Stud Earrings- 14K Gold, Enamel

Image credits: OrionGeekJewelry

https://www.etsy.com/il-en/listing/1432786414

Layla Star Crown- Inspired Ring- 14K Gold, Enamel

Image credits: OrionGeekJewelry

https://www.etsy.com/il-en/listing/1439344267

Paimon Crown (Emergency Food) Hoop Earrings- Silver

Image credits: OrionGeekJewelry

DM me in my Socials for customs of this Hoops.

Venti Lyre Ring- 14K Gold, Topaz

Image credits: OrionGeekJewelry

https://www.etsy.com/il-en/listing/1305551253

Orion Ivliev
Orion Ivliev
Author, Community member

Jewelry Designer, Artist, Visionary and Gamer

Read more »
Diana Lopetaitė
Diana Lopetaitė
Moderator, BoredPanda staff

Diana works as a Team Lead and a Community Manager for Bored Panda. After acquiring a BA in Business with Marketing Management, she decided that she wanted to do something far more creative than her usual marketing business which mostly included researching companies' competitors or working on swot/pestle analysis every single day. Excel spreadsheets weren't her thing either, so she decided creative storytelling was the way to go. Other than that, outside of work, you can find her making barista-style coffee or hand-stretched pizzas, sometimes even drawing and playing video games with friends.

Read more »
Show All Contributors
Anna Stephenson
Anna Stephenson
Community Member
3 hours ago

This stuff might be considered wasted on me, as I don't know the game- but OMG!- I would wear ALMOST 100% of it- a lot of it is STUNNING and totally my vibe!

1
1point
reply
Orion Ivliev (Post author)
Orion Ivliev
Community Member
2 hours ago

Tysm! Thats really nice of you to say. Which one is your favorite?

0
0points
reply
Load More Replies...
