For 3 Weeks I’ve Been Creating Fanart Jewelry Inspired By Different Games – This Week’s Genshin Impact-Inspired Jewelry (21 Pics)
After a week of Pokemon and a week of Honkai Star Rail (see previous Bored Panda posts), comes the Genshin Impact Weekly Jewelry Challenge.
It was an absolute pleasure to create, especially since I recently returned to playing Genshin after a break to play Honkai StarRail.
I started by warming up, crafting an Abyss Mage pendant, then later moved on to more intricate designs such as the ‘Scaramouche Pendant’ and ‘Kokomi Ring’ (see below).
I hope I’ve managed to breathe fresh life into the Genshin fanart landscape, bringing aspects of these characters to life through jewelry as if each piece were a character’s personal item.
Additionally, I’ve attached images of Genshin jewelry I’ve made in the past, which are not renders, to demonstrate that I can and intend to bring all of these designs to life.
Disclaimer: Although the products look very professional, I am a small business and do not work with factories. I only collaborate with other small businesses, like casters, enamelists, setters, and other professionals, to continue supporting other small ventures.
I accept custom orders of your favorite geeky things, so feel free to challenge me.
Follow me on Instagram to see what game will inspire next week’s jewelry challenge. You can also vote and choose who will be next.
Items are available on my Etsy.
More info: Etsy | Instagram | youtube.com
Cryo Abyss Mage- Silver Enamel
Image credits: OrionGeekJewelry
https://www.etsy.com/il-en/listing/1519826791
Arlecchino- Inspired Pendant- Oxidized Silver, Rubies
Image credits: OrionGeekJewelry
https://www.etsy.com/il-en/listing/1505645464
Arlecchino- Inspired Ring- Oxidized Silver, Rubies
Image credits: OrionGeekJewelry
https://www.etsy.com/il-en/listing/1504746302
Scarmouche God Form Pendant- Cut Amethyst Stone, Silver, Gold Plating, Thread
Image credits: OrionGeekJewelry
DM me in my Socials for customs of this Pendant.
Image credits: OrionGeekJewelry
DM me in my Socials for customs of this Pendant.
Hu Tao Inspired Floral Ring- Silver/14K Gold, Enamel, Rose Quartz
Image credits: OrionGeekJewelry
https://www.etsy.com/il-en/listing/1519810037
Image credits: OrionGeekJewelry
https://www.etsy.com/il-en/listing/1519810037
Kokomi Inspired Clam Ring, Silver/ Gold, Enamel, Pearls
Image credits: OrionGeekJewelry
DM me in my Socials for customs of this ring.
Image credits: OrionGeekJewelry
DM me in my Socials for customs of this ring.
Raiden Shogun Signet Ring- Silver, Enamel
Image credits: OrionGeekJewelry
https://www.etsy.com/il-en/listing/1505641620
Xiao Inspired Earrings- Silver/ 14K Gold, Topaz
Image credits: OrionGeekJewelry
https://www.etsy.com/il-en/listing/1479363581
Xiao Inspired Pendant- Silver/ 14K Gold
Image credits: OrionGeekJewelry
https://www.etsy.com/il-en/listing/1465162248
Rosaria Inspired Pendant- Silver/Gold, Garnet
Image credits: OrionGeekJewelry
DM me in my Socials for customs of this Pendant.
Rosaria Cross Weapon Ring- Silver/ Gold
Image credits: OrionGeekJewelry
DM me in my Socials for customs of this ring.
Rosaria Cross Weapon Hoops- Silver/ Gold
Image credits: OrionGeekJewelry
DM me in my Socials for customs of these Hoop Earrings
Kazuha Maple Leaf Ring- Silver/ 14K Gold/ Emerald
Image credits: OrionGeekJewelry
https://www.etsy.com/il-en/listing/1439356809
Nahida Inspired Flower Stud Earrings- 14K Gold, Enamel
Image credits: OrionGeekJewelry
https://www.etsy.com/il-en/listing/1447007937
Nahida Inspired Heart Stud Earrings- 14K Gold, Enamel
Image credits: OrionGeekJewelry
https://www.etsy.com/il-en/listing/1432786414
Layla Star Crown- Inspired Ring- 14K Gold, Enamel
Image credits: OrionGeekJewelry
https://www.etsy.com/il-en/listing/1439344267
Paimon Crown (Emergency Food) Hoop Earrings- Silver
Image credits: OrionGeekJewelry
DM me in my Socials for customs of this Hoops.
Venti Lyre Ring- 14K Gold, Topaz
Image credits: OrionGeekJewelry
https://www.etsy.com/il-en/listing/1305551253
This stuff might be considered wasted on me, as I don't know the game- but OMG!- I would wear ALMOST 100% of it- a lot of it is STUNNING and totally my vibe!
Tysm! Thats really nice of you to say. Which one is your favorite?
