For 3 Weeks I’ve Been Creating Fanart Jewelry Inspired By Different Games – This Week’s Genshin Impact-Inspired Jewelry (21 Pics)

After a week of Pokemon and a week of Honkai Star Rail (see previous Bored Panda posts), comes the Genshin Impact Weekly Jewelry Challenge.

It was an absolute pleasure to create, especially since I recently returned to playing Genshin after a break to play Honkai StarRail.

I started by warming up, crafting an Abyss Mage pendant, then later moved on to more intricate designs such as the ‘Scaramouche Pendant’ and ‘Kokomi Ring’ (see below).

I hope I’ve managed to breathe fresh life into the Genshin fanart landscape, bringing aspects of these characters to life through jewelry as if each piece were a character’s personal item.

Additionally, I’ve attached images of Genshin jewelry I’ve made in the past, which are not renders, to demonstrate that I can and intend to bring all of these designs to life.

Disclaimer: Although the products look very professional, I am a small business and do not work with factories. I only collaborate with other small businesses, like casters, enamelists, setters, and other professionals, to continue supporting other small ventures.

I accept custom orders of your favorite geeky things, so feel free to challenge me.

Follow me on Instagram to see what game will inspire next week’s jewelry challenge. You can also vote and choose who will be next.

Items are available on my Etsy.

Cryo Abyss Mage- Silver Enamel

Arlecchino- Inspired Pendant- Oxidized Silver, Rubies

Arlecchino- Inspired Ring- Oxidized Silver, Rubies

Scarmouche God Form Pendant- Cut Amethyst Stone, Silver, Gold Plating, Thread

Hu Tao Inspired Floral Ring- Silver/14K Gold, Enamel, Rose Quartz

Kokomi Inspired Clam Ring, Silver/ Gold, Enamel, Pearls

Raiden Shogun Signet Ring- Silver, Enamel

Xiao Inspired Earrings- Silver/ 14K Gold, Topaz

Xiao Inspired Pendant- Silver/ 14K Gold

Rosaria Inspired Pendant- Silver/Gold, Garnet

Rosaria Cross Weapon Ring- Silver/ Gold

Rosaria Cross Weapon Hoops- Silver/ Gold

Kazuha Maple Leaf Ring- Silver/ 14K Gold/ Emerald

Nahida Inspired Flower Stud Earrings- 14K Gold, Enamel

Nahida Inspired Heart Stud Earrings- 14K Gold, Enamel

Layla Star Crown- Inspired Ring- 14K Gold, Enamel

Paimon Crown (Emergency Food) Hoop Earrings- Silver

Venti Lyre Ring- 14K Gold, Topaz

