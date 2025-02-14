I knew I wanted to marry my boyfriend about six months into the relationship. I went to an out of state college our first year. When my best friend came to visit me, he enlisted her to bring me two Tupperware containers full of chocolate covered pretzels because he knew they were my favorite. But I knew he was the one when he made a third batch for my friend because he knew she would sneak some on the drive there.

A few weeks ago at rush hour about eight two-by-fours fell out of some random guys truck. My response was how are you going to drive around that. He jumped out of the car and helped the guy load his truck back up. Once he got back in the car he said "those f*****s are heavy" and then drove off without another thought.

It's been three years and I continually find new things that make me realize he's the one.

