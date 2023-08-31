 Photo Documentary 2020: I Captured People Racing Against Time Before Typhoon Noul Hit Da Nang City In Vietnam | Bored Panda
Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser
We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Photo Documentary 2020: I Captured People Racing Against Time Before Typhoon Noul Hit Da Nang City In Vietnam
23points
User submission
Environment, History

Photo Documentary 2020: I Captured People Racing Against Time Before Typhoon Noul Hit Da Nang City In Vietnam

Khoi Studio
Community member

Tropical Storm Noul was a weak but very deadly tropical cyclone that affected central Vietnam. Noul originated from a tropical system in the Philippine Sea on September 15, 2020. The system was upgraded to a tropical depression later that day.

Noul made landfall between Quang Tri and Thua Thien-Hue provinces on September 18, 2020, before dissipating into a lowland remnant in Thailand later that same day.

In Da Nang, on September 17, 2020, many local people actively prepared for the storm. They strengthened their houses and stocked up on food. Coastal residents brought sea sand home to support roofs made of corrugated iron. The streets were emptier than usual in the evening.

After the storm, garbage accumulated on Da Nang beach in large quantities. This environmental problem has persisted for years, and sanitation workers have had to work hard to clean up the beach.

The photos were taken on September 17, 2020, by Khoi Studio. They were published in an online newspaper in Vietnam. If you are looking for a reputable documentary, press, and event photographer in Central Vietnam, please contact me via the website linked down below.

More info: khoi.studio

Local residents had difficulty traveling by motorbike across bridges due to high winds before the storm made landfall

Photo Documentary 2020: I Captured People Racing Against Time Before Typhoon Noul Hit Da Nang City In Vietnam

People in coastal areas bring sea sand home to reinforce their roofs

Photo Documentary 2020: I Captured People Racing Against Time Before Typhoon Noul Hit Da Nang City In Vietnam

Sea sand is placed in small bags, which are then tied up and transported home. These sandbags are laid on roofs covered with corrugated iron or tile

Photo Documentary 2020: I Captured People Racing Against Time Before Typhoon Noul Hit Da Nang City In Vietnam

Schools and workplaces are temporarily closed to allow people to return home. Everyone, including teenagers, is involved in fortifying their homes

Photo Documentary 2020: I Captured People Racing Against Time Before Typhoon Noul Hit Da Nang City In Vietnam

Trees along the streets are pruned to prevent them from being knocked down by strong winds

Photo Documentary 2020: I Captured People Racing Against Time Before Typhoon Noul Hit Da Nang City In Vietnam

People stock up on food from bakeries, supermarkets, and grocery stores. They purchase dry items like bread, instant noodles, and bottled water

Photo Documentary 2020: I Captured People Racing Against Time Before Typhoon Noul Hit Da Nang City In Vietnam

People in areas prone to flooding during storms cover their doors with large boards to prevent water and debris from entering their homes

Photo Documentary 2020: I Captured People Racing Against Time Before Typhoon Noul Hit Da Nang City In Vietnam

Based on the weather forecast, local people undertake storm prevention activities a few days in advance, or at the latest, within the 24 hours preceding the storm’s landfall

Photo Documentary 2020: I Captured People Racing Against Time Before Typhoon Noul Hit Da Nang City In Vietnam

High waves hit the coast of Da Nang as the storm moved inland

Photo Documentary 2020: I Captured People Racing Against Time Before Typhoon Noul Hit Da Nang City In Vietnam

Coastal kiosks, not solidly constructed, are reinforced with ropes anchored to sturdy points like coconut tree trunks or heavy objects

Photo Documentary 2020: I Captured People Racing Against Time Before Typhoon Noul Hit Da Nang City In Vietnam

Employees of coastal hotels urgently reinforced the doors, as most of them are made of glass

Photo Documentary 2020: I Captured People Racing Against Time Before Typhoon Noul Hit Da Nang City In Vietnam

Before the storm hit, the Da Nang tourist beach was empty. Only a few tourists used their travel time for outdoor activities

Photo Documentary 2020: I Captured People Racing Against Time Before Typhoon Noul Hit Da Nang City In Vietnam

Typhoons often make landfall in central Vietnam late at night. The mornings after the storms, fallen trees often block the roads

Photo Documentary 2020: I Captured People Racing Against Time Before Typhoon Noul Hit Da Nang City In Vietnam

After the storm, garbage, which follows the flow from the rivers upstream, frequently accumulates on the coast of Da Nang. Sanitation workers often confront vast amounts of debris, including wood, trees, plastic, and more

Photo Documentary 2020: I Captured People Racing Against Time Before Typhoon Noul Hit Da Nang City In Vietnam

After the storm made landfall, garbage mixed with fishermen’s fishing gear along the coast

Photo Documentary 2020: I Captured People Racing Against Time Before Typhoon Noul Hit Da Nang City In Vietnam

Locals head to the estuaries or rivers to cast their nets and catch fish

Photo Documentary 2020: I Captured People Racing Against Time Before Typhoon Noul Hit Da Nang City In Vietnam

In the area where the river meets the sea, locals catch a significant number of tilapia. They use it for food or sell it, as the quantity isn’t vast

Photo Documentary 2020: I Captured People Racing Against Time Before Typhoon Noul Hit Da Nang City In Vietnam

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Khoi Studio
Khoi Studio
Author, Community member

Hi, I'm a photographer and filmmaker in Central Vietnam (Da Nang, Quang Nam, Hoi An...). I especially love projects: press, events, portraits, advertising, weddings, travel... If you have projects in Vietnam, don't hesitate to contact me via email: contact@khoi.studio and website: https://khoi.studio

Read more »
Diana Lopetaitė
Diana Lopetaitė
Moderator, BoredPanda staff

Diana works as a Team Lead and a Community Manager for Bored Panda. After acquiring a BA in Business with Marketing Management, she decided that she wanted to do something far more creative than her usual marketing business which mostly included researching companies' competitors or working on swot/pestle analysis every single day. Excel spreadsheets weren't her thing either, so she decided creative storytelling was the way to go. Other than that, outside of work, you can find her making barista-style coffee or hand-stretched pizzas, sometimes even drawing and playing video games with friends.

Read more »
Show All Contributors
Back to Homepage
More about History
Homepage
Trending
History
Homepage
Next in History
Popular on Bored Panda
Share your thoughts
POST
Lyone Fein
Lyone Fein
Community Member
1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Very clear photos. Thank you for the narrative also, it helps to put it all in perspective. How intense to remember that this was happening during Covid. It must have been a scary situation.

1
1point
reply
Khoi Studio (Post author)
Khoi Studio
Community Member
1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Thank you for your profound sharing. That time is more scary because Covid is spreading. Wish you good times.

0
0points
reply
Load More Replies...
POST
Lyone Fein
Lyone Fein
Community Member
1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Very clear photos. Thank you for the narrative also, it helps to put it all in perspective. How intense to remember that this was happening during Covid. It must have been a scary situation.

1
1point
reply
Khoi Studio (Post author)
Khoi Studio
Community Member
1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Thank you for your profound sharing. That time is more scary because Covid is spreading. Wish you good times.

0
0points
reply
Load More Replies...
Popular on Bored Panda
Popular on Bored Panda
User Submissions
Also on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda