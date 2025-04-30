38 Celebrities Who Aren’t Related But Look So Much Alike
Celebrities often get recognized when they’re out in public. However, some of them are often confused with other renowned entertainment figures due to their striking resemblance to each other.
We’ve collected a few photos of actors, musicians, and other A-listers and placed them side by side. This should give you readers a clearer idea of how uncanny these similarities are.
You may see the usual faces that have often been compared, but you may also encounter new ones that may make you say, “Huh, I never saw it until now!” Either way, hopefully, you enjoy scrolling through.
Stanley Tucci And Mark Strong
Jaime Pressly And Margot Robbie
They should have added Jaime King. I have been getting the 2 Jamie's mixed up for years!
Bryce Dallas Howard And Jessica Chastain
Some of the celebrity doppelgangers on this list have actually met in real life and candidly discussed their much-noticed resemblance. Pop star Katy Perry even admitted to actress Zooey Deschanel that she once used their similarities to her advantage when she was starting her music career in Los Angeles.
“I wanted to get into the club, but I had no money, I had no clout, I had nothing, and sometimes I would pose as you to get into the club,” Perry told Deschanel in a 2020 Instagram live session.
Keira Knightley And Natalie Portman
Chad Smith And Will Ferrell
Nina Dobrev And Victoria Justice
Hollywood veteran Jamie Pressley was also flattered by the comparisons to Australian actress Margot Robbie, who has made a name for herself in films such as Barbie and Suicide Squad. As she tells Entertainment Tonight, she felt good despite feeling old because of the 13-year age gap.
“I was like, ‘It's a pleasure to be the doppelganger, because, quite frankly, if I look like you, that's fine with me,’” Pressley said.
Jared Leto And Scott Disick
Matt Bomer And Henry Cavill
The innate fascination with lookalikes is apparently part of who we are as humans. According to forensic clinical psychologist Dr. Naomi Murphy, we tend to use physical appearances as a means of establishing a sense of belonging.
“Not looking the same runs the risk of being forgotten, not receiving resources, or being treated as 'other,’” Dr. Murphy said in an interview with Refinery29.
Amy Adams And Isla Fisher
Helen Hunt And Jodie Foster
I always thought Leelee Sobieski looks a lot like Helen Hunt
Amal Clooney And Anne Hathaway
It’s highly unlikely that the celebrity lookalikes on this list are related. However, they may be sharing the same DNA. According to a 2022 study published in Cell Reports, individuals with similar facial features tend to exhibit genetic similarities.
“These people really look alike because they share important parts of the genome, or the DNA sequence,” one of the study’s authors, Dr. Manel Esteller, explained.
Sarah Hyland And Mila Kunis
Elizabeth Banks And Julie Bowen
Minka Kelly And Leighton Meester
Let’s flip the conversation now. What do you think about these celebrity lookalikes? Are they as uncanny as they are made out to be? Share your thoughts in the comment boxes below!
Zoey Deutch And Haley Lu Richardson
Katy Perry And Zooey Deschanel
Demi Moore And Courteney Cox
Bella Hadid And Carla Bruni
Jessica Biel And Christy Turlington
Daniel Radcliffe And Elijah Wood
Emma Watson And Kiernan Shipka
Ian Somerhalder And Chace Crawford
Blake Lively And Melissa Benoist
James Marsden And Chris Pine
Anna Faris And Britney Spears
Dax Shepard And Zach Braff
Carlson Young And Kate Mara
Scott Eastwood And Glen Powell
Ashley Graham And Eva Mendes
Ray Nicholson And Sebastian Stan
Chrissy Teigen And Khloé Kardashian
Diana Silvers And Julia Roberts
Ralph Fiennes And Liam Neeson
Madeline Carroll And Liana Liberato
Margaret Qualley And Emma Roberts
Scarlett Johansson And Amber Heard
Nope, just nope.. One's a talented Actress the other is a horrible, disgusting, a b u s i v e T u r d
How about this one? images-4-6...fe4ddc.jpg
Now, they definitely look alike!!Load More Replies...
How about this one? images-4-6...fe4ddc.jpg
Now, they definitely look alike!!Load More Replies...