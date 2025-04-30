ADVERTISEMENT

Celebrities often get recognized when they’re out in public. However, some of them are often confused with other renowned entertainment figures due to their striking resemblance to each other. 

We’ve collected a few photos of actors, musicians, and other A-listers and placed them side by side. This should give you readers a clearer idea of how uncanny these similarities are. 

You may see the usual faces that have often been compared, but you may also encounter new ones that may make you say, “Huh, I never saw it until now!” Either way, hopefully, you enjoy scrolling through. 

#1

Stanley Tucci And Mark Strong

Two bald men with glasses resembling each other, showcasing celebrities who aren’t related but look so much alike.

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert , Marv Films

24points
roxy-eastland
Roxy222uk
Roxy222uk
Community Member
1 hour ago

Jim Rash! I spent nearly an entire film thinking I was watching Stanley Tucci and it turned out to be Jim.

    #2

    Jaime Pressly And Margot Robbie

    Side-by-side images of two blonde women showcasing celebrities who aren’t related but look so much alike.

    Universal Pictures International , LuckyChap Entertainment

    22points
    crystala1978
    Crystal Spencer
    Crystal Spencer
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    They should have added Jaime King. I have been getting the 2 Jamie's mixed up for years!

    #3

    Bryce Dallas Howard And Jessica Chastain

    Side-by-side images of two red-haired female celebrities who aren’t related but look so much alike in different settings.

    Universal Pictures , Annapurna Pictures

    15points
    Some of the celebrity doppelgangers on this list have actually met in real life and candidly discussed their much-noticed resemblance. Pop star Katy Perry even admitted to actress Zooey Deschanel that she once used their similarities to her advantage when she was starting her music career in Los Angeles. 

    “I wanted to get into the club, but I had no money, I had no clout, I had nothing, and sometimes I would pose as you to get into the club,” Perry told Deschanel in a 2020 Instagram live session.

    #4

    Keira Knightley And Natalie Portman

    Two celebrities who aren’t related but look alike, one in a black floral dress and the other in a white top holding a magazine.

    The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon , Harper's Bazaar UK

    15points
    #5

    Chad Smith And Will Ferrell

    Two male celebrities who aren’t related but look alike, one wearing a cap and black jacket, the other in a grey sweater.

    Rolling Stone , The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

    15points
    #6

    Nina Dobrev And Victoria Justice

    Two female celebrities who aren’t related but look alike, one in a white blouse and tie, the other in a colorful patterned top.

    Glamour , Oklahoma State University

    14points
    garethirwin_1
    Gary
    Gary
    Community Member
    18 minutes ago

    I don't know who either of these are and they look nothing alike.

    Hollywood veteran Jamie Pressley was also flattered by the comparisons to Australian actress Margot Robbie, who has made a name for herself in films such as Barbie and Suicide Squad. As she tells Entertainment Tonight, she felt good despite feeling old because of the 13-year age gap. 

    “I was like, ‘It's a pleasure to be the doppelganger, because, quite frankly, if I look like you, that's fine with me,’” Pressley said. 
    #7

    Jared Leto And Scott Disick

    Side-by-side images of two men with similar facial features demonstrating celebrities who look alike but aren’t related.

    TheEllenShow , GQ

    14points
    #8

    Zoe Saldaña And Thandie Newton

    Actress wearing black leather dress and smiling next to another image of her with green earrings showcasing celebrity lookalike comparison.

    Jimmy Kimmel Live , thandiwenewton

    14points
    #9

    Matt Bomer And Henry Cavill

    Two celebrities who aren’t related but look alike, one in a dark jacket indoors and the other in a plaid shirt outdoors.

    Still Watching Netflix , henrycavill

    13points
    The innate fascination with lookalikes is apparently part of who we are as humans. According to forensic clinical psychologist Dr. Naomi Murphy, we tend to use physical appearances as a means of establishing a sense of belonging.

    “Not looking the same runs the risk of being forgotten, not receiving resources, or being treated as 'other,’” Dr. Murphy said in an interview with Refinery29.  
    #10

    Amy Adams And Isla Fisher

    Two celebrities who aren’t related but look so much alike, both with long red hair and similar facial features.

    Vanity Fair , islafisher

    13points
    #11

    Helen Hunt And Jodie Foster

    Two celebrities who aren’t related but look so much alike, one wearing a purple sweater and the other a black blazer.

    helenhunt , WIRED

    12points
    #12

    Amal Clooney And Anne Hathaway

    Two female celebrities who aren’t related but look so much alike, smiling during separate interviews on television.

    CBS Mornings , The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

    12points
    It’s highly unlikely that the celebrity lookalikes on this list are related. However, they may be sharing the same DNA. According to a 2022 study published in Cell Reports, individuals with similar facial features tend to exhibit genetic similarities. 

    “These people really look alike because they share important parts of the genome, or the DNA sequence,” one of the study’s authors, Dr. Manel Esteller, explained.

    #13

    Sarah Hyland And Mila Kunis

    Two celebrities who aren’t related but look alike, both smiling and dressed stylishly in dark blazers.

    The Drew Barrymore Show , Vanity Fair

    11points
    #14

    Elizabeth Banks And Julie Bowen

    Two celebrities who aren’t related but look so much alike, smiling and posing in stylish dresses.

    elizabethbanks , Jimmy Kimmel Live

    11points
    #15

    Minka Kelly And Leighton Meester

    Two female celebrities who aren’t related but look so much alike, posing indoors in casual settings.

    minkakelly , itsmeleighton

    11points
    Let’s flip the conversation now. What do you think about these celebrity lookalikes? Are they as uncanny as they are made out to be? Share your thoughts in the comment boxes below!
    #16

    Zoey Deutch And Haley Lu Richardson

    Two celebrities not related but look alike, both wearing glasses and casual outfits in different settings.

    zoeydeutch , haleyluhoo

    11points
    #17

    Katy Perry And Zooey Deschanel

    Side-by-side images of two celebrities who aren’t related but look so much alike, highlighting their similar features.

    Associated Press , zooeydeschanel

    9points
    #18

    Demi Moore And Courteney Cox

    Two female celebrities side by side, showcasing strikingly similar facial features and expressions.

    Working Title Films , Spyglass Media Group

    9points
    #19

    Bella Hadid And Carla Bruni

    Two celebrities who aren’t related but look so much alike, smiling and sitting indoors in different outfits.

    Vogue , Vogue

    9points
    #20

    Jessica Biel And Christy Turlington

    Two celebrities who aren’t related but look so much alike, one posing indoors and the other at a restaurant.

    jessicabiel , cturlington

    9points
    #21

    Daniel Radcliffe And Elijah Wood

    Two celebrities side by side, showing striking resemblance despite not being related, highlighting celebrity look alikes.

    WIRED , Vanity Fair

    8points
    #22

    Emma Watson And Kiernan Shipka

    Two celebrities who aren’t related but look so much alike shown in different interview settings.

    The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon , Jimmy Kimmel Live

    8points
    #23

    Ian Somerhalder And Chace Crawford

    Two male celebrities with similar looks, one wearing a black cap and leather jacket, the other in a blue cardigan speaking into a microphone.

    iansomerhalder , Call Her Daddy

    8points
    #24

    Blake Lively And Melissa Benoist

    Two celebrities side by side with similar facial features, illustrating celebrities who aren’t related but look alike.

    Vogue , melissabenoist

    7points
    #25

    James Marsden And Chris Pine

    Two male celebrities resembling each other, dressed in dark suits, featured in a discussion on lookalike celebrities.

    Late Night with Seth Meyers , The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

    7points
    #26

    Anna Faris And Britney Spears

    Two blonde celebrities with long hair and similar facial features, showcasing celebrity lookalikes not related.

    Glamour , The Jonathan Ross Show

    6points
    #27

    Dax Shepard And Zach Braff

    Two male celebrities wearing gray sweaters, shown side by side, highlighting celebrities who aren’t related but look alike.

    Jimmy Kimmel Live , Team Coco

    6points
    #28

    Carlson Young And Kate Mara

    Two blonde women with similar hairstyles and features, illustrating celebrities who aren’t related but look alike.

    carlsonyoung , mararoszak

    6points
    #29

    Scott Eastwood And Glen Powell

    Two male celebrities side by side, highlighting striking celebrity lookalikes who aren’t related but look alike.

    Team Coco , AGC Studios

    5points
    #30

    Ashley Graham And Eva Mendes

    Two celebrities who aren’t related but look so much alike posing in casual outfits with similar facial features.

    ashleygraham , evamendes

    5points
    #31

    Ray Nicholson And Sebastian Stan

    Two celebrities who aren’t related but look so much alike smiling in separate settings.

    Jimmy Kimmel Live , British GQ

    4points
    #32

    Chrissy Teigen And Khloé Kardashian

    Two women with long brown wavy hair posing indoors, showcasing celebrities who aren’t related but look alike.

    chrissyteigen , khloekardashian

    4points
    #33

    Diana Silvers And Julia Roberts

    Side-by-side images of two women showcasing celebrities who aren’t related but look so much alike in different settings.

    dianasilverss , The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

    3points
    #34

    Ralph Fiennes And Liam Neeson

    Two male celebrities side by side showcasing striking resemblance in a comparison of unrelated celebrities who look alike.

    Fox Searchlight Pictures , Briarcliff Entertainment

    2points
    #35

    Salma Hayek Pinault And Penelope Cruz

    Two celebrities who aren’t related but look alike, both wearing black dresses with similar hairstyles and expressions.

    salmahayek , penelopecruzoficial

    2points
    #36

    Madeline Carroll And Liana Liberato

    Two women who look alike but are not related, showcasing celebrity lookalikes with similar facial features and hairstyles.

    madscarroll2 , lianaliberato

    2points
    #37

    Margaret Qualley And Emma Roberts

    Two female celebrities who aren’t related but look alike, captured in close-up shots indoors.

    Working Title Films , Lionsgate

    1point
    #38

    Scarlett Johansson And Amber Heard

    Side-by-side close-up portraits of two female celebrities who aren’t related but look alike, highlighting celebrity lookalikes.

    theoutset , amberheard

    -1point
    alfonzwells611
    MalayDragon
    MalayDragon
    Community Member
    1 hour ago (edited)

    Nope, just nope.. One's a talented Actress the other is a horrible, disgusting, a b u s i v e T u r d

