30 Side-By-Side Pics Of Celebrities Who Practically Have The Same Face
There's an urban legend that you have at least six people who look eerily like you somewhere in the world. While there's no scientific evidence for that, researchers say that the odds of a person having a real-life doppelganger are one in a trillion.
Those aren't very good odds, but when you scroll through these side-by-side pics of celebrities, you might want to argue. We found the strangest and most interesting examples of famous people looking like twins and present them to you here. It is possible some shady baby switching at hospitals was happening?
Javier Bardem And Jeffrey Dean Morgan
Jennifer Lawrence And Egyptian Actress Zubaida Tharwat
Margot Robbie And Jaime Pressly
Zach Braff And Dax Shepard
Nooooo 😂 I love dax he’s so hot even now. Zach is not my type, I don’t think they look alike only cos I’m a really huge Dax fan 😂