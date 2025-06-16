ADVERTISEMENT

There's an urban legend that you have at least six people who look eerily like you somewhere in the world. While there's no scientific evidence for that, researchers say that the odds of a person having a real-life doppelganger are one in a trillion.

Those aren't very good odds, but when you scroll through these side-by-side pics of celebrities, you might want to argue. We found the strangest and most interesting examples of famous people looking like twins and present them to you here. It is possible some shady baby switching at hospitals was happening?

#1

Javier Bardem And Jeffrey Dean Morgan

Gallery mode Side-by-side pics of two male celebrities with similar facial features wearing dark clothing at events.

Rob Loud / Getty Image , Steve Granitz / Getty Image Report

    #2

    Jennifer Lawrence And Egyptian Actress Zubaida Tharwat

    Gallery mode Side-by-side pics of two female celebrities with similar facial features and expressions, highlighting celebrity lookalikes.

    Jon Kopaloff / Getty Image , Different-Giraffe255 Report

    #3

    Margot Robbie And Jaime Pressly

    Gallery mode Side-by-side images of two blonde female celebrities with similar facial features and expressions.

    broadwayvideo , sonypictures Report

    #4

    Zach Braff And Dax Shepard

    Gallery mode Side-by-side celebrity pics showing two men with strikingly similar faces and expressions in formal attire.

    Nicholas Hunt / Getty Image , Steve Granitz / Getty Image Report

    kaleidoscope-cove888 avatar
    PeepPeep the duck
    PeepPeep the duck
    Community Member
    1 hour ago (edited)

    Nooooo 😂 I love dax he’s so hot even now. Zach is not my type, I don’t think they look alike only cos I’m a really huge Dax fan 😂

    #5

    Denise Ohnona And Kate Moss

    Gallery mode Side-by-side pics of two female celebrities with similar facial features, blonde hair, and neutral expressions.

    Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Image , Mike Marsland / Getty Image Report

    #6

    Jeremy Allen White And Gene Wilder

    Gallery mode Side-by-side photos of two curly-haired men with similar facial features and blue eyes, showcasing celebrity lookalikes.

    fxnetworks , sonypictures Report

    #7

    Gus Kenworthy And Richard Madden

    Gallery mode Side-by-side photos of two celebrities with similar facial features and hairstyles in casual settings.

    guskenworthy , netflix Report

    #8

    Zendaya And Cassie Ventura

    Gallery mode Side-by-side pics of two celebrities with similar facial features smiling in different settings.

    The Chosunilbo JNS / Getty Image , Thaddaeus McAdams / Getty Image Report

    #9

    Michael Sheen And Andy Serkis

    Gallery mode Side-by-side pictures of two male celebrities with similar facial features, smiles, and beards at separate events.

    Eamonn M. McCormack / Getty Image , Neil Mockford / Getty Image Report

    #10

    Carlson Young And Kate Mara

    Gallery mode Side-by-side pics of two female celebrities with similar facial features and hairstyles at different events.

    Leon Bennett / Getty Image , Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Image Report

    #11

    Lili Reinhart And Brittany Murphy

    Gallery mode Side-by-side pics of two blonde female celebrities with similar facial features and hairstyles.

    Jamie McCarthy / Getty Image , Jean Baptiste Lacroix / Getty Image Report

    #12

    Sarah Hyland And Mila Kunis

    Gallery mode Side-by-side pics of two celebrities with strikingly similar faces and expressions, showcasing celebrity lookalikes.

    Frazer Harrison / Getty Image , Jim Spellman / Getty Image Report

    #13

    Sadie Stanley And Madelyn Cline

    Gallery mode Side-by-side pics of two female celebrities smiling with similar facial features and hairstyles.

    Rich Fury / Getty Image , Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Image Report

    #14

    Coco Jones And Jennifer Hudson

    Gallery mode Side-by-side pics of two women with similar facial features, both with high ponytails and makeup, showcasing celebrity look-alikes.

    cocojones , iamjhud Report

    #15

    Leonardo Dicaprio And Brady Ellison

    Gallery mode Side-by-side pics of two men with similar facial features, one dressed formally and the other in sportswear aiming a bow.

    Kevin Mazur / Getty Image , Alex Pantling / Getty Image Report

    #16

    Bill Skarsgård And Steve Buscemi

    Gallery mode Side-by-side photos of two male celebrities with similar facial features, one wearing a hat and suit.

    gaumont , hbo Report

    #17

    Daisy Edgar Jones And Joseph Quinn

    Gallery mode Side-by-side photos of two celebrities with similar facial features wearing formal attire at events.

    Michael Buckner / Getty Image , Doug Peters - PA Images / Getty Image Report

    #18

    Carla Bruni And Bella Hadid

    Gallery mode Two celebrities posing closely together at a nighttime event highlighting similar facial features side-by-side.

    WWD / Getty Image Report

    #19

    Emily Osment And Carrie Underwood

    Gallery mode Side-by-side photos of two blonde female celebrities with similar facial features and elegant attire at events

    Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Image , Variety / Getty Image Report

    #20

    Victoria Pedretti & Hilary Duff

    Gallery mode Side-by-side pics of two celebrities with similar facial features and hairstyles at separate events.

    Manny Carabel / Getty Image , Taylor Hill / Getty Image Report

    #21

    Rachel Bilson & Kaia Gerber

    Gallery mode Side-by-side pics of celebrities showing strikingly similar facial features and expressions in different settings.

    Patrick McMullan / Getty Image , Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Image Report

    #22

    Julie Bowen And Elizabeth Banks

    Gallery mode Side-by-side pics of two female celebrities with blonde hair and similar facial features at separate events.

    John Lamparski / Getty Image , Variety / Getty Image Report

    #23

    Michael Cera And Jesse Eisenberg

    Gallery mode Side-by-side pics of two male celebrities with similar facial features, one in casual wear and the other in a suit.

    Variety / Getty Image , Variety / Getty Image Report

    #24

    Debby Ryan And Chase Stokes

    Gallery mode Side-by-side photos of a woman and man with similar facial features, highlighting celebrity lookalikes with the same face.

    debbyryan , hichasestokes Report

    #25

    Helen Hunt And Jodie Foster

    Gallery mode Side-by-side photos of two female celebrities with similar facial features showcasing celebrity face resemblance.

    helenhunt , Harald Krichel Report

    #26

    Jenna Ortega And Taylor Russell

    Gallery mode Side-by-side photos of two female celebrities with similar facial features and expressions at separate events.

    JC Olivera / Getty Image , Steve Granitz / Getty Image Report

    #27

    Natalie Portman And Millie Bobby Brown

    Gallery mode Side-by-side photos of two female celebrities with similar facial features and hairstyles wearing earrings and elegant outfits.

    Mitchell Gerber / Getty Image , Jamie McCarthy / Getty Image Report

    #28

    Lil Xan And Billie Eilish

    Gallery mode Side-by-side images of two celebrities with strikingly similar facial features and expressions in casual clothing.

    Matthew Eisman / Getty Image , billieeilish Report

    #29

    Jennifer Connelly And Demi Moore

    Gallery mode Side-by-side photos of two women celebrities with strikingly similar facial features and dark hair.

    jennifer.connelly , demimoore Report

    #30

    Amy Winehouse And Lady Gaga

    Gallery mode Side-by-side pics of two female celebrities with similar facial features and bold eye makeup styles.

    Randall Michelson / Getty Image , Kevin Mazur / Getty Image Report

