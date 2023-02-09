Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Behind “The Cut” Story Mural Featuring Marge Simpson Supporting The Iranian Protests Which Was Censored In Milan Italy
Art5 hours ago

Behind “The Cut” Story Mural Featuring Marge Simpson Supporting The Iranian Protests Which Was Censored In Milan Italy

Estevan
Community member

The street art mural with Marge Simpson and Khamenei which appeared in front of the Consulate General of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Milan entitled “The Final Cut – Marge and Khamenei” by the artist aleXsandro Palombo has been censored with black paint. The mural targeted Tehran’s repressive regime through the medium of pop art and parody, featuring Marge Simpson with Khamenei’s head in her hand. A symbolic work with which the artist completed the triptych artworks created to condemn the ferocious repressions adopted by the Islamic Republic and in support of courageous resistance of Iranian women.

“On January 1st, with a tweet from his official account, Ayatollah Khamenei made a clear invitation to artists declaring that «Artistic ways should be used to tell others about exemplary models like Gen. #Soleimani». I accepted his invitation and took part in this unusual competition by creating the work “The Final Cut” because I thought it was appropriate to immortalize how an exemplary model ends up” said aleXsandro Palombo in a post on his Instagram account.

About the triptych artworks series:

“The Cut 1″, “The Cut 2” and “The Final Cut” are a series of three murals with which Palombo took a stand against the dictatorship and the horrors perpetrated by the Iranian regime. In the work “The Cut 1” Marge Simpson cut her hair in front of the Iranian Consulate in Milan in memory of Mahsa Amini and to celebrate the courage of the Iranian women; the mural artwork was removed in less than 24 hours. The artist reacted to the removal of the work by creating “The Cut 2” with Marge Simpson showing a raised middle finger. In the last mural artwork entitled “The Final Cut” in which Marge Simpson reappears with Khamenei’s head in her hand, a symbolic work that wants to be a hymn to freedom and an encouragement to resistance.

More info: Instagram

"The Final Cut" Marge Simpson by aleXsandro Palombo in front of the Consulate General of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Milan

Behind "The Cut" Story Mural Featuring Marge Simpson Supporting The Iranian Protests Which Was Censored In Milan Italy

“The Final Cut” Marge Simpson by aleXsandro Palombo in front of the Consulate General of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Milan

Behind "The Cut" Story Mural Featuring Marge Simpson Supporting The Iranian Protests Which Was Censored In Milan Italy

“The Final Cut” Marge Simpson by aleXsandro Palombo in front of the Consulate General of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Milan

Behind "The Cut" Story Mural Featuring Marge Simpson Supporting The Iranian Protests Which Was Censored In Milan Italy

“The Final Cut” Marge Simpson by aleXsandro Palombo in front of the Consulate General of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Milan

Behind "The Cut" Story Mural Featuring Marge Simpson Supporting The Iranian Protests Which Was Censored In Milan Italy

"The Cut 1" Marge Simpson by aleXsandro Palombo in front of the Consulate General of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Milan

Behind "The Cut" Story Mural Featuring Marge Simpson Supporting The Iranian Protests Which Was Censored In Milan Italy

"The Cut 2" Marge Simpson by aleXsandro Palombo in front of the Consulate General of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Milan

Behind "The Cut" Story Mural Featuring Marge Simpson Supporting The Iranian Protests Which Was Censored In Milan Italy

“The Final Cut” Marge Simpson by aleXsandro Palombo in front of the Consulate General of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Milan

Behind "The Cut" Story Mural Featuring Marge Simpson Supporting The Iranian Protests Which Was Censored In Milan Italy

“The Cut 1” Marge Simpson by aleXsandro Palombo in front of the Consulate General of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Milan

Behind "The Cut" Story Mural Featuring Marge Simpson Supporting The Iranian Protests Which Was Censored In Milan Italy

“The Cut 1” Marge Simpson by aleXsandro Palombo in front of the Consulate General of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Milan

Behind "The Cut" Story Mural Featuring Marge Simpson Supporting The Iranian Protests Which Was Censored In Milan Italy

“The Cut 1” Marge Simpson by aleXsandro Palombo in front of the Consulate General of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Milan

Behind "The Cut" Story Mural Featuring Marge Simpson Supporting The Iranian Protests Which Was Censored In Milan Italy

“The Cut 2” Marge Simpson by aleXsandro Palombo in front of the Consulate General of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Milan

Behind "The Cut" Story Mural Featuring Marge Simpson Supporting The Iranian Protests Which Was Censored In Milan Italy

“The Cut 2” Marge Simpson by aleXsandro Palombo in front of the Consulate General of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Milan

Behind "The Cut" Story Mural Featuring Marge Simpson Supporting The Iranian Protests Which Was Censored In Milan Italy

“The Cut 2” Marge Simpson by aleXsandro Palombo in front of the Consulate General of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Milan

Behind "The Cut" Story Mural Featuring Marge Simpson Supporting The Iranian Protests Which Was Censored In Milan Italy

“The Cut 1” “The Cut 2” “The Final Cut” Marge Simpson by aleXsandro Palombo in front of the Consulate General of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Milan

Behind "The Cut" Story Mural Featuring Marge Simpson Supporting The Iranian Protests Which Was Censored In Milan Italy

“The Final Cut” Marge Simpson by aleXsandro Palombo in front of the Consulate General of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Milan

Behind "The Cut" Story Mural Featuring Marge Simpson Supporting The Iranian Protests Which Was Censored In Milan Italy

Estevan
Estevan
Author, Community member

This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

Read more »
Diana Lopetaitė
Diana Lopetaitė
Moderator, BoredPanda staff

Diana works as a Community Manager for Bored Panda. After acquiring a BA in Business with Marketing Management, she decided that she wanted to do something far more creative than her usual marketing business that mostly included researching companies' competitors or working on swot/pestle analysis every single day. Excel spreadsheets weren't her thing either, so she decided creative storytelling was the way to go. Other than that, outside of work, you can find her making barista-style coffee or hand-stretched pizzas, sometimes even drawing and playing video games with friends.

Read more »
