This Artist Creates World’s First Tattoo That Carries The Unique Imprint Of Your Own Brain Activity

ADVERTISEMENT

Imagine wearing a one-of-a-kind piece of art, intricately shaped by the electrical activity of your own brain. Does that sound like something from science fiction? In fact, it’s already a reality! The world’s first tattoo crafted from brain waves transforms your mind into an authentic, bespoke design.

This groundbreaking process uses electroencephalography (EEG) to capture the brain’s electrical impulses across various frequencies. These waves reflect a range of mental states, from deep relaxation to intense concentration. A custom algorithm then interprets the collected data, transforming your thoughts and emotions into a stunning, permanent work of art.

Each tattoo is a unique reflection of the moment it was created, serving as a tangible representation of your mental state. Far more than just an image on the skin, this innovation beautifully blends technology, neuroscience, and art, giving new depth to the phrase “using your mind to create.”

More info: Instagram

RELATED:

Share icon

Image credits: o k a n u c k u n

Share icon

Image credits: o k a n u c k u n

Okan Uckun, a NYC-based tattoo artist and co-founder of Monolith Studio, began his tattooing journey 15 years ago.

Although he graduated as an architect, Uckun chose to pursue a full-time career as a tattoo artist. In the early years, he experimented with various styles to master the art of tattooing. However, for the past 13 years, he has focused on minimalist and geometric tattoos, particularly what he now refers to as his “data visualization” tattoo style.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I strive to specialize in fine lines and bring precision to every design I create,” Uckun shared in an interview with Bored Panda.

Share icon

Image credits: o k a n u c k u n

Share icon

Image credits: o k a n u c k u n

When asked about the inspiration behind his brainwave tattoos, Uckun revealed it was a project he had been developing step by step for nearly six years.

“The initial spark for this idea came when I first moved to America. Seven years ago, I arrived in NYC and barely spoke any English. Communicating with people while tattooing and understanding their desires was quite challenging,” Uckun recalled.

“In those moments, I started asking myself questions like, ‘What if I could understand people without speaking to them?’ and ‘I wish I could read their minds; it would make everything so much easier,’” he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: o k a n u c k u n

What initially seemed like utopian thoughts led Uckun to explore neuroscience. He discovered that certain technological devices could read the electrical frequencies of brainwaves to determine emotional states.

“This method was mainly used in healthcare, but if someone could read this data, so could I. I wondered if there was a way to transform this data into a design, and that’s when my work truly began,” he explained.

Share icon

Image credits: o k a n u c k u n

In the beginning, the process was incredibly challenging for Uckun, as he lacked both the necessary software and technical equipment knowledge. He quickly realized that further learning was essential. After many trials over the years, he was finally able to refine the project to its best form with his current expertise.

“Of course, I received help from a few friends with the UI of the software I use, and that’s how the project reached its present form,” he shared.

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: o k a n u c k u n

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: o k a n u c k u n

For those curious about the entire process, Uckun explained that it all begins with finding the right idea.

“For example, the tattoos I’ve created so far reflect the emotions of tattoo collectors as they listen to their favorite music or enjoy their favorite food,” he shared, adding that he already has some exciting projects in the works and is thrilled about what’s to come.

One such project involves Olympic athletes. Uckun plans to scan their brainwaves during several of their training sessions in preparation for the Olympics. The device he uses not only captures brainwaves but also tracks movement and heart rate. This project will serve as a compelling example of how technology plays a key role in his work.

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: o k a n u c k u n

Another project features a renowned Michelin-starred chef.

“I’ll create a design by scanning their brainwaves and heart rate while they cook and taste a new dish they’re adding to the menu for the first time,” Uckun explained.

Additionally, he’s working on a project involving a couple. Uckun will scan both of their brainwaves while they kiss, merge the two data sets, and create a unique couple’s tattoo from the result.

Share icon

Image credits: o k a n u c k u n

Uckun shared that when a person arrives at the studio, he creates a serene and peaceful environment to help them feel at ease. Once the ideal atmosphere is set, the project begins.

“First, we place the device on their head and perform several tests to ensure the data is accurate. The device I use is equipped with four brainwave sensors, each capturing readings from different areas of the brain, along with two motion sensors and a heart sensor,” he explained.

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: o k a n u c k u n

During these scans, the device captures the electrical signals in the brain. Each signal’s width and the specific region it originates from carry distinct meanings. All of this data is then transferred to the software we’ve developed. The software uses a pre-prepared design library to trigger a base design. Each brain region activates a different feature in the design, resulting in a one-of-a-kind creation every time.

“When I first started the project, there was no design library, which led to overly complex and chaotic designs that were impossible to tattoo. Eventually, I realized it would be more practical to align this data with designs that fit my general tattoo style,” Uckun shared.

“This shift truly enhanced the results, and now we’re creating remarkable designs,” he added, noting that typically, he generates three different design options for the tattoo collector to choose from.

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: o k a n u c k u n

When asked what he loves most about creating tattoos with brainwaves, Uckun shared that it’s one of his ways of striving for immortality.

“As an artist with 25 years of art education, one of the most important lessons I’ve learned is that an artist can serve as a mirror to their time. While it’s not a necessity, the idea has always fascinated me, and it’s something that has shaped my career path,” he explained.

“If, hundreds or even thousands of years from now, someone happens to see my work, the thought that they could gain insights into the cultural, technological, and societal state of that time is exhilarating,” Uckun added.

Share icon

Image credits: o k a n u c k u n

Another key aspect of this project for the artist is overcoming the limitations of language.

“Sometimes, the words we use aren’t enough to fully express our feelings. A word like ‘love,’ for example, may mean something entirely different to you than it does to me. What if there were no filters, and I could directly access your emotions?” Uckun pondered.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This concept excites me deeply, and thanks to current technology, I can now do this. I work only with you and your data in its purest form—what could be a more genuine form of communication than that? I’m not sure,” he said.